Despite stronger growth and free reign in a large market, Skillz still trades at lower valuations than Unity, which has a much less attractive growth runway.

This opportunity is massive, and Skillz may be the only company that can tap into the market due to multiple competitive advantages.

Before I start this article, I want to give some general commentary on SPACs in general. SPACs may look amazing at first glance, with recent SPACs like DraftKings (DKNG) multiplying in a few short months, but the space is NOT suitable for amateur investors due to the lack of disclosure when companies are brought public. Yes, a few SPACs have done very well, but the space has seen its fair share of failures like Hall of Fame (HOFV), which has collapsed an incredible 80% since July. DO NOT let your guard down when buying these companies.

From my experience of investing in SPACs, I would like to share a few things I have learned:

Avoid debt-laden or slow-growing companies - These companies often do poorly, especially right after the merger. There are exceptions like Utz Brands (UTZ), but the majority of these companies in my opinion are poor quality. Management is key. Shady management is common in this business, so picking the right management is crucial. Get used to volatility. Due to the controversy surrounding the space, this sector is often more volatile than the market itself. Take advantage of volatility in high-quality SPACs, as they are more likely to rebound.

Now, onto the main topic. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) and its target company Skillz passes our test above with flying colors, yet the stock has remained stagnant around $12. We believe the stock is set to follow its predecessor, DraftKings, and will do very well over the next few months.

About Skillz and FEAC

FEAC was a SPAC that IPOed in March 2020. The management in charge of FEAC was the same management in charge of the DraftKings acquisition, so their track record is stellar. If you haven't heard of DraftKings, it's a company acquired by the SPAC DEAC. Since the acquisition, DEAC has increased in value more than 5x. The CEO, Harry Sloan, was a founding investor in Bethesda Games, recently acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) for $7.5 billion.

Recently, FEAC announced that it would be merging with Skillz, a company that basically aims to bring esports to the masses. Esports have historically only been available for certain games (usually strategy PvP games on PC), and to take part in tournaments, a player usually needs to invest over 10 hours a day of playing and practicing.

Skillz provides a platform for anyone to compete in any game. Many casual games like scrabble or solitaire historically have lacked an esports offering as the games are mainly played by casual, not professional players, and because creating an esports platform from the ground up is immensely difficult. Developers of these games usually monetize either through intrusive ads or in-game items. Intrusive ads could affect the player experience and are annoying, while in-game items can create a "pay to win" experience, where affluent "whales" rise far above the casual player by paying for items, causing many players to feel frustrated.

Source: investor presentation

Skillz allows developers to monetize through paid competitions, which are not only fair for all players involved but are also incredibly fun. By doing this, they increase engagement and ARPU, generating an average time spent per day of 1 hour and an ARPU far above the average mobile game developer.

Source: investor presentation

With rising user acquisition costs for everyone in the industry, finding a new monetization pathway is essential. Skillz is this new monetization pathway, and its win-win nature makes us confident that every multiplayer game developer will want to integrate with Skillz at some point.

Source: investor presentation

While the opportunity is massive, there is actually very little competitors can do to challenge Skillz. We believe Skillz's main advantage is its anti-cheat system, which is built on years of player data. This anti-cheat system maintains player trust and allows players to play without fearing that the opponent is cheating.

"Simply put, we can map your next likely move in a game, and that enables us to distinguish between skill improvement on the one hand or cheating on the other. We can detect how likely it is Andrew’s playing, or did I hand my phone across to someone on this call. As we keep gathering more and more data across the ecosystem, we’re basically creating the equivalent of anti-virus software. McAfee showed the strength of network effect for first-movers building that type of technology. When we launched in 2013, we were basically an immediate target for cheaters and fraudsters. We actually had about 10% of transactions per day coming in from these two actions. So, massive levels of cheating and fraud in this type of business." Source: investor call transcript

In addition, Skillz has 58 patents granted and pending for its technology and has the infrastructure to run millions of tournaments per day, both of which would be very hard or impossible for competitors to replicate.

Opportunity

You may be thinking: Sure, Skillz may be beneficial to all parties, and sure, Skillz may be able to capture most of the addressable market, but how large is the addressable market?

Source: investor presentation

Skillz believes that even without increasing ARPU, its TAM is $172 billion, so clearly there's a massive opportunity to pursue. With an estimated $240 million in revenue in 2020, there's a lot of room to grow, and as management said:

"We have a long runway ahead of us, we have a lot of exciting vectors for growth. This going beyond just iOS and Android in the U.S. It goes beyond just casual e-sports, to add in all other genres of video games in the world. It goes beyond other genres to International. International is massive for us as well as the deployment of new monetization models like brand-sponsored prize partnerships." Source: investor call transcript

Currently, Skillz is seeing what looks like exponential growth in both revenue and GMV, with revenue estimated to more than double to $555 million within 2 years, which represents a 57% CAGR. Personally, considering what I know about the company and the opportunity ahead, I believe this is a very conservative estimate. For reference, the company believes that revenue will grow by 87% from 2019 to 2020.

Source: investor presentation

Valuation

There aren't many publicly listed game developer platforms, so Skillz chose these comparable companies:

Source: investor presentation

The recent Unity (U) IPO, however, put a great comparable company on the public markets. Unity is an excellent comparison to Skillz as it is, like Skillz, a platform for game developers. The main difference lies in the fact that Unity is mainly used to create games while Skillz is a way to monetize games and increase engagement. In its prospectus, Unity wrote that:

"Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. Our platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. We believe today we address a total market opportunity of approximately $29 billion across both gaming and other industries." Source: Unity S1 filing

Unity’s current valuation of $22 billion represents around 50x 2019 revenues ex strategic partnerships. Even if you give a high 5-6x multiple for the slow-growing partnership division, there is no substantial change to the valuation. Considering the combined growth rate of these 2 segments was just 50%, this seems like an incredibly high multiple to pay.

Source: Unity S1 filing

Unity has also largely tapped the international markets, generating over 70% of its revenues from outside America. In contrast, Skillz generated less than 10% of revenues from outside North America even though the international market is 4x bigger than the domestic market.

If Unity, a company with a major competitor like the Unreal Engine and slower growth, can see such a high multiple, it is absurd that Skillz, with basically no competition and stronger growth in a blue ocean market, is trading at such a low valuation. In my opinion, Skillz should at least trade at 60-70x 2019 revenues due to its faster growth, which would signify a multiple of around $7-8 billion, or 2x its current EV.

Conclusion

Overall, as a creator of the casual esports category, Skillz really deserves a much higher multiple. Maybe that's why the 2 founders of Skillz have elected to receive substantially all of their merger consideration in stock, according to the investor presentation. With a large opportunity ahead and $250 million on the balance sheet to pursue these opportunities, we believe Skillz will create substantial value for players, developers, employees, and investors over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long both warrants and shares