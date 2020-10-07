The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) has been sucked into the vortex of one of the worst performing sectors of the market. Energy has been a horrible place to invest in over the last 5-6 years and MLPs have been possibly the worst place within this sector. Of course, that is a great rear mirror look. What matters, though, is where we go from here.

The Fund

According to their website, the fund seeks to provide exposure to midstream master limited partnerships with an emphasis on high current income. Midstreams have been high yielding instruments and it was the right sector to get income when the fund launched. The fund also emphasized the right amount of income in the beginning. AMZA began by paying $2.08/share on the starting share price of $25.00. This was before reverse splits, though, and the numbers are not directly comparable to the current price. Over time, though, the distributions have continued to head generally in one direction. South.

Share Price And Distributions

Split adjusted, the fund started off at close to $240. That has now moved to $13.86.

Data by YCharts

The fund's distribution was also significantly higher, although AMZA started off by paying on a quarterly schedule, so that chart might make the drop seem more steep than it is.

Performance

Total return is the most important metric for any sane investor and this is where AMZA has really created issues. Alongside doling out very high amounts of unearned income, total returns have been abysmal. In AMZA's defense, this has generally been a feature of this sector. While AMZA investors have experienced the equivalent of an annihilation, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has only taken the equivalent of an amputation. The performance of the passive ETF, AMLP, gives an idea of how bad things have been.

Data by YCharts

Other closed-end sector funds have not fared much better. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment (KYN) is down almost 80%. Even our favorite in the sector by far, First Trust MLP & Energy (FEI), is down 56.97%.

Current Holdings

AMZA's current holdings include all the sector favorites including MPLX LP (MPLX), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer LP. (ET).

Source: InfraCap MLP ETF

The fund is running concentrated bets with the top 5 holdings accounting for 75% of the fund. This is partially the result of what is happening today within the sector as macro risks that there are so few good choices left. We have no issues with the holdings, as they are possibly the only relatively good choices in the sector.

Distributions

AMZA has perpetually paid more than it earned from underlying holdings. This led us to correctly forecast all three of its distribution cuts. The current yield is now $20.77%, a number that appears too high to be sustained. But looking at the yield of the underlying, shows a different picture.

Data by YCharts

The top 5 holdings average around 17% in yield, so just based on that, AMZA's yield is not that far from its internally generated cash flow. The fund also sells options and those can generate very high returns in this market. Indeed, option income is how many investors have outperformed over longer time frames. Looking further, the fund's SEC yield is actually higher than the current yield.

Source: InfraCap MLP ETF

So, AMZA might actually be paying close to what it generates.

Is The Distribution Safe?

Unfortunately, the previous paragraph does not translate into a "definite yes" for this question. Of AMZA's top 5 holdings, only one would get the best rating on the proprietary Kenny Loggins scale. The remaining 4 are at different levels of stress and we would not count on distributions being maintained. Investors looking at current cash flow levels are missing the fact that there is a build up of massive overcapacity in the system. Years and years of relentless expansion without regard for risk has been met by a black swan event of the century. This will translate into US oil production averaging 9.0 million barrels per day in 2021 while capacity to move and process it will be bordering on 13.5 million barrels/day. That creates a nightmare for pricing and it will take many years for the system to recover. Overall, despite AMZA paying out within its cash flow, it has a "High" level of danger of a distribution cut.

This rating signifies a 33%-50% probability of a distribution cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

AMZA may have overpaid distributions in the past but currently is staying within the correct zone. We give it kudos for sticking to an amount it can cover. Underlying sector trends, though, make the distribution rather dodgy and sustainability is at risk.

Looking deeper, we see that the MLPs themselves are all trading at rather ridiculous cash flow multiples. For example, Energy Transfer has a 22% yield with 2X coverage. So, perhaps the market might have discounted all the issues in 2021 and beyond. It is a hard one to call. Our sector call, though, for the last 6 months has been to stick to the preferred issues as the sector is permanently damaged. NuStar (NS) preferreds including, NS.PA, NS.PB and NS.PC are the strongest picks. Investors could also look at NGL bonds (NGL) that yield over 22% and are backed by strong assets. Common shares remain a higher risk area and we are playing that only via cash secured puts on select names.

