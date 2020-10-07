A washout to $26 is still expected as shareholders would prepare for another miserable decade until growth issues are resolved.

AT&T (T) apparently passed on Twitter (TWTR) when deciding to buy Time Warner for $85 billion back in 2016. The latter media property was in the early innings of a rebound under CEO Jack Dorsey where users have grown while legacy media properties from Time Warner have struggled to maintain viewership levels due to cord cutting. My investment thesis remains bullish on buying AT&T on a wash-out event at $26, but management decisions continue to question why investors would ever hold the stock as an investment.

Source: HBO Max on Twitter

Thinking Too Small

When AT&T agreed to buy Time Warner for $85 billion in 2016, the company apparently had a look at buying Twitter. The social media company had spent most of the year struggling to grow users.

The new AT&T CEO claims assets such as Twitter and The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) were too small is a further sign the executives at AT&T don't have any foresight into market trends. Back in 2016, social media sites were clearly only getting bigger while the wireless giant bought in media assets that faced a tough market with cord cutting and Netflix (NFLX) dominating streaming video.

While Twitter has always struggled to compete with the size of Facebook (FB), the social media site has substantially grown users in the last few years. AT&T management was guilty of thinking too small on the potential of Twitter while suggesting the social site was too small.

In the last quarter, Twitter reported 186 million mDAUs. The company has doubled mDAUs since the start of 2016 when AT&T thought Twitter lacked the size needed for the wireless giant.

Source: Rich Greenfield Twitter

The social media site averaged over 330 million MAUs as the company converted to reporting mDAUs a few years back. In reality, Twitter now likely has over 400 million MAUs while HBO is stuck in the mid-30 million subscriber range. All of this is happening while cord cutting has lowered the amount of TBS or TNT monthly viewers.

In fact, Apptopia shows HBO Max couldn't even grow subs during September despite a promotion. Twitter now appears to offer the user base that legacy AT&T services could never produce.

Ad Market

The decimated U.S. ad market reinforces the big mistake made by passing on Twitter for Time Warner. TV ad spending collapsed by 30% in the quarter while Facebook advertising was only down 10%.

In essence, social media grew users in the quarter and kept more advertisers despite the difficult economy. At the same time, HBO Max only got 4.1 million users to sign up for their service despite more content for the same price for existing HBO subscribers.

Even KeyBanc agrees the stock has downside risk despite AT&T trading at the lows of the last decade. Analyst Brandon Nispel sees the stock only being worth $25 which is slightly below our estimate of AT&T bouncing off $26. With further deterioration in both DirecTV and wireless ARPUs, AT&T could struggle to hold $26.

The inability of the management team to appropriately analyze the market potential of different business units and target acquisitions is concerning. The news reports have DirecTV and Xander on the selling blocks, but the above history highlights failed execution. Shareholders shouldn't exactly want these executives to make any decisions on mergers or asset dispositions.

So far, the stock has held the recent lows just below $28. The stock has completed a decade with a horrible negative return of 2.6%. Over the last five years, the total return is barely positive despite the large dividends.

Source: Seeking Alpha Momentum

Until AT&T management solves the growth issues at HBO Max or figures out another growth driver, shareholders are likely facing a repeat of the miserable last decade.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T is still likely to hit lower lows before the stock rebounds. The management team made a horrible decision to pass on the growth of Twitter in order to pay up for Time Warner. The stock faces another miserable decade in the 20s until AT&T solves growth issues due to the struggles of the HBO launch.

