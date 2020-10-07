The recently announced Dutch-Auction should account for nearly 20% of the company to be repurchased below tangible book value per share.

Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is a $15 billion in assets holding company with three main operating subsidiaries. The first being PlainsCapital Bank, a Texas-based retail and commercial bank. Second, PrimeLending, a national mortgage originator. Finally, Hilltop Securities Holdings, a nationally recognized broker-dealer which specializes in mortgage bond trading. It previously held a fourth division, National Lloyds Corporation, which was a P&C insurance company, but that was sold off earlier this year.

Over the past couple years, Hilltop has been a bit of a restructuring story. The lack of business simplification has led many investors to stay on the sidelines because over-complexity. With respect over regional banks, HTH has one of the highest non-spread income revenue concentrations in the country, with most of it coming from mortgage. The bank actually generates stronger and more robust earnings as rates decline because of its mortgage and brokerage operations than it would if rates rise.

Over the past few years, Hilltop’s management has kept a tight leash on its excess capital for recession driven, compressed valuation prices. While this strategy of letting capital continue to build had be frustrating, it's very clear that this patient management team has turned the page and looking to buy when others are fearful.

While this might be difficult to fathom, I think of HTH as being one of the only banks that is likely to see both EPS and tangible book value per share not only grow, but accelerate in this recession. Its significant levels of excess capital not only creates an economic buffer, it also provides a meaningful catalyst as economic conditions remain challenging.

Putting Capital To Work

A couple weeks ago, Hilltop announced that it commences the start of a modified “Dutch Auction” share repurchase plan for up to $350.0 million of its common stock. While the stock had recently been trading in the high-teens, the Dutch Auction parameters set the purchase amount at greater than $18.25 but less than $21.00 per share. In my mind, it is likely to be fully subscribed, and if so Hilltop will end up repurchasing roughly 18.5% to 21% of its outstanding shares (depending on the price used).

By my math, if the mid-point of $19.63 were used, not only would the tangible book value per share increase but also next years earnings per share. Since the bank was already trading under its $21.85 tangible book value per share, any share repurchase below this level would be accretive to the future earnings profile.

Secondly, should the mid-point of $19.63 be used and the total $350 million allocation be enacted, it would increase FY21 EPS by more than 23% from previous levels. While the bank has obviously trade higher, it is still trading at roughly 9.8x FY21 earnings (pre-announcement), should this Dutch Auction be fully executed, it would indicate that HTH is would be trading at 8.0x, which is actually cheaper than where it was when the Dutch was announced.

More Capital Can Be Deployed

While this announcement likely indicates that a massive deal is off the table, HTH is likely to generate another quarter of sizable capital growth from its outstanding mortgage operations. Prior to the Dutch Auction, capital levels ballooned from a multitude of things - more specifically the mortgage and refinance strength seen last year and in the second quarter of 2020, the sale of the insurance business added quite a bit of cash, and there was a subordinate debt raise earlier in the year.

Even after this $350 million Dutch, when adding in strong third quarter results, I believe the bank is likely to have roughly another $500 million at its disposal, if it really wanted to cheat down to the regulatory minimums.

Whats Next?

While I think the management team is being steadfast in not blowing the entire capital stack, it is rather reassuring to see a management team wait, and wait, and wait for the timing to be perfect. Most importantly, this signals that there could be something waiting to happens once the Dutch finally ends.

In my mind, the management team would have done more if there was no second option. While the street had been looking for a massive deal, I think this management team deserves a bit of applause by enhancing the banks strategy and acting when they said they would.

If there is an Act 2.0, I would guess that a smaller bank deal is in the works, something that would align both long-term growth plans but also a high level of cost synergy opportunities.

The Bottom Line

While I don't know what is next for HTH, I do feel very comfortable with the core banking unit. Credit doesn't really seem to be much of a factor as the management team has been incredibly risk adverse, which has caused limited loan growth. I do think there is another shoe to drop, otherwise I think more capital would have been allocated to the Dutch. That said, even if nothing else transpires, when using a post-Dutch Auction EPS, HTH trades at roughly 8.0x FY21 earnings, which is still a modest discount to peer banks.

