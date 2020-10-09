Solid Bargain At An Apartment Near You

Summary

Book value is not the same as Net Asset Value for equity REITs in the United States. Apartment REITs still trade at substantial discounts to Net Asset Value.

In the Great Recession, we saw apartment REITs drop to staggering discounts, followed by a moderate reduction in NAV estimates. The same thing occurred in early 2020.

Following the initial decline with the Great Recession, apartment REITs roared back. Current headwinds to rental rates and occupancy have a similar impact.

Unless you believe occupancy and/or rental rates will continue to fall for several years (well past any estimate for access to vaccines), it's hard not to like the REITs.

We're highlighting bullish ratings on ESS and AVB. We own shares of each REIT.