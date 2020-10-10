Summary

We recently sold our position in NLY-G from Annaly Capital. We are not discussing ratings on NLY in this article, we are only talking about the preferred shares.

When looking to reallocate capital, investors should consider multiple metrics.

ANH currently has two preferred shares we will be looking at as an alternative.

We believe ANH-C is the best preferred share from ANH at recent prices.

Trading through preferred shares has enabled us to generate higher returns by capturing on failures in market prices.