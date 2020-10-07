Source

Amid the market wide sell off in March due to the unknowns of COVID-19, I was able to purchase shares of one of the most well known consumer packaged goods companies on the planet, PepsiCo (PEP). Having originally owned the shares a few years ago, I sold my position after a 25% gain in a matter of months. At the time, I made the conscious decision to book the gain and re-deploy my capital into more undervalued names. While I missed out on some continued gains, I ultimately was given the opportunity to purchase shares again this year at almost the same price. My initial purchases occurred again this year around $110. I did add recently right before earnings as I had believed PepsiCo was going to report a great quarter and it would move higher. Sure enough it did report a great quarter, but, the shares didn't move higher ultimately. I was glad to increase my cost basis however and add to my position as I felt the stock deserves a larger place in my portfolio. The company may not be growing the fastest, but, in times of uncertainty and of those times we are more certain, PepsiCo continues to perform.

Performance

PepsiCo recently reported earnings that were reflective of the environment of that we are currently in. Consumers are staying/working at home, having more BBQ's, doing road trips, and watching the game from a friend's house instead of at the venue or a bar. These trends have benefited PepsiCo as we see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company beat on both the top and bottom line and continued to show organic revenue growth that beat expectations. The company reported organic revenue growth it has not seen generally in quite some time. Additionally, the company guided for the rest of year to have growth and earnings above expectations which was a positive in my eyes. This comes at a time when generally the business should be under pressure due to less demand from venues, restaurants, sports stadiums, and concerts.

Source: Earnings Release

The company saw revenue actually grow over 5% for the quarter, but currency headwinds led to a 2% impact. Furthermore, the company grew earnings at double the rate revenue grew, 10%. This is impressive and usually can be attributed the expanding margins and reduced shares outstanding. However, margins actually contracted 60 basis points to 54.8%.

Taking a look below we can see the snack division led the way for the growth this quarter.

Source: Earnings Release

Frito-Lay grew over 7% and Quaker Foods grew almost just as much at 6%. Despite the various events and venues being closed or only partially open this past quarter, the company still manged 6% growth in its beverages business for North America. This is impressive by any means.

The company is guiding for about $6 billion in free cash flow for the year. It also plans to return $7.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The company expects to spend $5.5 billion on dividends and $2 billion on share repurchases.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet as we can see below.

Source: 10-Q

The company has a cash position of over $9 billion which is a nice step up from the year earlier period. The company also continues to carry a large and growing debt load. Around $37 billion in long term debt and $6.6+ billion in short term debt obligations which should not be ignored. Even when taking into account the cash position, this debt load is rather high. The company has been on an acquisition spree of sorts which has helped lead to a higher debt load. Furthermore, the companies it continues to acquire are not meaningfully adding to earnings it seems. The most recent acquisition of Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion only added about $850 million in sales. PepsiCo management said it did not expect the revenue or earnings to be materially impactful. While we are not sure what the margins are like at Rockstar Energy, we can take some hints from competitor Monster Beverages (MNST). If we presume a similar costs, margins, and operating structure, net income can be expected to 25% of sales which is less than $250 million in earnings. This means PepsiCo paid a multiple somewhere around 15x earnings. While PepsiCo can probably grow the brand quite easily due to its sales force and reach, this multiple is what I would consider on the higher side. The multiple billion dollar deals PepsiCo continues to do just continue to add to its debt load without significantly improving earnings and cash flow. This is something I would like to watch moving forward as I would prefer to see debt reduced in the coming quarters and years.

Valuation

Looking at historical trading valuation versus current valuation, we can get an idea as to if the shares are undervalued or not.

Source: Morningstar

As we can see, compared to the average valuation for the last 5 years, the stock is expensive. The shares trade above their average P/S, P/CF, P/B, forward P/E, and PEG ratio. This tells us that there is a likelihood to be a reversion to the mean which would result in a decline in share price. However, it is important to remember that PepsiCo shares often offer a bond like alternative to investors due to its yield. This is important because with current interest rates so low, the competition is limited. This generally creates a larger flow of cash into the stock market and elevates the price of stocks like PepsiCo. Additionally, the valuation might be on the higher side due to greater growth being expected going forward than perhaps in the past few years. The stock is not trading at such a premium I would consider it worrisome and thus the reason I continue to hold my shares.

A DCF valuation will show us what that is worth below.

Source: Moneychimp

With 7% annual growth expected from this year's estimated $5.50 per share, the stock as a DCF of $203.40. There are quite a few scenarios I ran including a higher rate of return from the market and low earnings growth going forward. Both of these situations led to a valuation that is right about where the shares trade now. This leaves me confident in believing the shares are at minimum a hold right now.

Lastly, I like to look at historical yield to see if shares offer an above or below average dividend.

Source: Yieldchart

Currently, the shares offer an above-average yield; however, the shares have yielded this about 16% of the time in the last 25 years. This means while it is better than average, it is not very statically rare. That being said, the dividend is likely safe as it has been growing for a continuous 48 years. The payout ratio from a free cash perspective seems high to me though, considering all the ways the company is returning cash to shareholders.

As we can see, the company has a healthy 5 year growth rate and I would expect after the last raise being minimal that we may see a greater raise of 5% next year when it comes time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A 5% raise in the dividend from here would lead to a raise of about $0.24 or $.06 per quarter. This new dividend would lead to an annual payout of around $4.29. For investors purchasing shares today, this would lead to a yield on cost of 3.13%. Not too bad.

Conclusion

PepsiCo is a company that can generally be counted on by investors for dependable performance. While it may not grow as fast as the tech rock stars that attract so many investors today, it does grow over time none the less. The dividend income it provides and has grown for 48 years is quite nice to see and can offer investors a sleep well at night feeling. While the company does have some avenues in which it can improve, including reducing debt, it generally is a well run entity. I expect the recent investments it has made in adding brands to its portfolio to help grow earnings and revenue as well as brand presence in the future. The company has proven itself time and time again with better than expected growth and a strong focus on returning cash to shareholders. For investors looking to add a solid recession resistant company to their portfolio, PepsiCo may be a good fit. I continue to hold shares and believe I will for quite some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.