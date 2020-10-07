Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has been near the top of my momentum screens most of 2020. Is the company growing like gangbusters? No. Is a takeover bid imminent? No. Is there a growth catalyst or new product about to launch sales and profits into the stratosphere? No, none that I am aware of. So, why is the quote a steady and robust winner? The explanation may be as simple as a supply/demand imbalance in the shares.

The stock is a leading performer in the medical/healthcare equipment category during 2020. Its diagnostic, research and chemical screening tools are used in the water treatment business, at hospitals and pharma research facilities globally, plus physician offices and life science laboratories to name just a few customers. The medical sector on Wall Street has been under heavy investor accumulation this year with stable revenues, high margins and a growth-based future, faring better than other U.S. industries in recession. The health-related coronavirus pandemic has been the primary decision catalyst fueling investor enthusiasm.

Below is a 52-week price graph comparison, measuring Danaher against rivals and peers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Agilent (NYSE:A), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) and the S&P 500 index. Danaher and Thermo Fisher have been the standout winners. I have mentioned Abbott here and Thermo here in bullish articles during the summer on Seeking Alpha.

Danaher has outperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly +40% the last 12 months of trading. In a June 3rd story, I talked about the name as a Top 10 momentum pick from the mega-capitalization area of the market. Does strong past performance guarantee Danaher’s rapid advance will continue into 2021? No. In fact, a pullback in this stock with the rest of the stretched equity market is overdue. After the record +50% rise in the market averages off the pandemic lows in March, a period of negative price action should be expected. However, Danaher’s defensive characteristics could support the price better than a huge list of other individual names.

Fundamentals

The company is a high profit margin and return on asset business, with consistent growth trends over the last five years. Investors are hungry for both growth and stability in the COVID-19 economy. Below are 5-year graphs of Danaher’s high level of net profit margin, cash flow on sales and return on assets vs. peers. The company is an industry leader (or nearly so) for income creation using many statistical measures.

At the end of July, Danaher owned $3.2 billion in current assets like cash and receivables against just $4.6 billion in total liabilities. Considering cash flow generation is roughly $1 billion per year presently, the enterprise’s balance sheet is rated as ultra-conservative vs. the typical S&P 500 business. In contrast, the S&P 500 average of net long-term liabilities to cash flow is around 6x today. Danaher’s cash flow could theoretically pay off all liabilities (minus current asset on hand) in 18 months vs. the S&P 500’s projected 72-month period. Total liabilities to assets are also on the conservative side against its industry category, drawn below.

Lastly, earnings growth expectations are well-above average vs. the S&P 500, and about the same as the other defensive gems in healthcare equipment. In contrast to projected +52% gains for Danaher over the next 36 months vs. 2019, Wall Street analysts are estimating the S&P 500 as a whole will only get back to even pre-pandemic income levels by 2022-23.

Is Danaher’s A+ investment picture available for a cheap price? Sadly, the answer is no. As is the case in other decisions in life, the best situated companies are usually the most expensive on straight valuation data. Danaher is not different in this respect. On forward 1-year earnings, the company is the most expensive in the group. But like other purchases in life, often paying up for the best mechanic to fix your car or to enjoy a piece of high-end chocolate is a worthwhile choice. Grandpa’s advice, “you get what you pay for,” comes to mind. In hindsight, waiting to buy Danaher as an undervaluation idea has not been a productive gamble. Sometimes, the best investments are expensive upfront, but higher valuations and expanding underlying worth support a multi-year upmove. If you think about it, that’s the definition of a “bull market” generally. Of course, if you can find “undervaluation” at the beginning of your investment buy, that’s called “icing on the cake!”

Technical Momentum Story

Danaher is on a very select list of equities still reaching for all-time highs over the past week of trading. In terms of relative strength vs. the S&P 500 index, it has performed in the top 10% of stocks for price gains during 2020.

Since February, Danaher has witnessed one of the most powerful Negative Volume Index [NVI] rises in the U.S. stock market. NVI measures only the days with lower (falling) volume vs. the previous trading session. If the NVI trendline is sharply higher over time, this indicator is signaling an imbalance of supply vs. buying demand on slow news days, session after session. In essence, we have seen a “shortage” of shares vs. buying interest in Danaher for quite some time. The consequence of regular purchase volumes overwhelming sellers is rising, becoming necessary to find enough supply each day. This situation is highlighted on the 1-year and 5-year charts below, marked with red arrows.

In addition to the company’s super-positive price and NVI advance this year, my favorite Accumulation/Distribution Line [ADL] and On Balance Volume [OBV] indicators have been in equally strong uptrends for years. The ADL looks at intraday buying/selling activity. When a stock rises throughout the trading session, closing near the high trade, it generates a rising line. OBV is one of the most basic measures of daily price change, multiplied by volume. If volume buying is taking place at rates far above sell-off days, based on closing values, accumulation trends are evident. The overall technical picture has put Danaher at (or near) the top of the list of leading momentum picks during 2020.

Final Thoughts

Owning Danaher as a long pick, inside of a hedged, diversified long/short portfolio is still a solid risk-adjusted proposition. We can argue about a coming market sell-off bringing the stock price down in coming weeks and months, but my Victory Formation system is forecasting a bullish "relative" setting for Danaher will continue against the majority of other choices available in early October. The company pays a very small dividend, currently standing at a 0.3% annual yield. In terms of modeling future returns, stock price changes should be your only focus.

If you own Danaher in your brokerage account without hedges or shorts against the market’s direction, just remember losses are quite possible into 2021. Waiting for a quote decline, say 10-15% lower, has odds something in the neighborhood of 50/50, in my opinion. Getting lower entry prices would be a bonus, no doubt.

