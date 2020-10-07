The coronavirus crisis has caused a severe global recession. Consequently, there has been a record number of dividend cuts this year, which has caused panic in the income-oriented investing community. However, Visa (V) is one of the most resilient companies to recessions. As a result, it is likely to announce a double-digit dividend raise when it declares its next dividend, later this month.

Business overview

The pandemic has taken its toll on the business of Visa this year. Apart from the extended lockdowns in most countries in April, there are still many partial lockdowns all over the world, which aim to prevent a repeat of the unprecedented lockdowns witnessed about six months ago. In addition, consumer discretionary spending has plunged this year, especially in travel, fuel, restaurants and entertainment, due to the social distancing mindset that has prevailed amid the pandemic.

The effect of the coronavirus crisis on Visa was evident in the latest earnings report of the company. In its fiscal third quarter, Visa reported a 17% decrease in its net revenues and a 23% decrease in its earnings per share. A double-digit decrease in both lines of Visa has never occurred since its IPO, in 2008.

However, Visa has been recovering strongly since its business bottomed, in mid-April. As shown in the chart below, its total U.S. payments volume has returned to positive territory since early June and enjoyed high single-digit growth in July.

While Visa has not managed to return to its pre-pandemic business performance yet, it is expected to finish its fiscal year with just an 8% decrease in its earnings per share. Given the severity of the global recession caused by the coronavirus and the collapse in the earnings of many companies, the performance of Visa is certainly outstanding.

Growth

Visa is the global leader in digital payments, with activity in more than 200 countries. In 2019, there were 201.9 billion transactions with Visa’s brand worldwide or an average of 553 million transactions per day. There are currently more than 3.4 billion cards of Visa available worldwide and more than 61 million merchant locations that accept these cards.

Visa has an impressive growth record. Since its IPO in 2008, it has grown its revenues every single year and has grown its earnings per share more than 20-fold, from $0.24 in 2008 to $5.32 in 2019. It is thus not surprising that its IPO has been one of the most successful in history, with its stock price rallying more than 18-fold, from $11 in 2008 to $204 now.

Moreover, Visa still has ample room to keep growing at a fast pace for several more years. To be sure, there is still approximately $17 trillion in consumer spending and $15-$20 trillion in business-to-business spending that is still done in cash or check. Visa will do its best to direct a great portion of these transactions to its immense network.

Furthermore, contactless payments are growing at a fast pace. Excluding the U.S., contactless payments exceeded 50% of the total face-to-face transactions in 2019 in the network of Visa. This is up from less than 30% just two years ago. As the U.S. is beginning to catch up with this trend, Visa expects to grow its contactless cards in the U.S at a fast clip.

It is also important to note that China and India, which have a population of 1.4 billion people each, are still in their early phases of shifting to a cashless economy. China opened its doors to foreign processing firms only in 2015 and hence Visa has exciting growth potential in the country.

Dividend

In the first half of this year, Visa spent $4.2 billion on share repurchases. As that period included unprecedented lockdowns and a severe global recession, many companies cut their dividends and the vast majority of companies suspended their share repurchases. The pronounced share repurchases of Visa in the most adverse semester in years constitute a testament to the strength of its business model and the confidence of its management in the long-term prospects of the company.

Unfortunately for the shareholders of most companies, managements tend to implement share repurchases only during booming periods, when these companies enjoy excessive cash flows. This strategy does not enhance shareholder value in most cases, as stock prices tend to become inflated during such periods. These companies suspend share buybacks during rough periods in order to preserve cash but it is during such periods that stock prices are cheap. In contrast to most companies, Visa has continued to repurchase its shares amid the pandemic, thus proving its resilience and its focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Nearly all the income-oriented investors dismiss Visa for its low dividend yield. The stock has always offered a low dividend yield and, due to its recent rally, it is now offering just a 0.6% dividend yield. It is thus natural that most income-oriented investors dismiss this stock. However, it is critical to realize that the low yield results primarily from the exceptionally strong growth of Visa. It is much more profitable for Visa to reinvest its earnings in its business than to offer a much higher dividend.

Moreover, thanks to its exciting growth potential, the stock almost always enjoys a very high price-to-earnings ratio and thus it offers a low dividend yield even if it distributes a significant portion of its earnings in dividends. To provide a perspective, Visa is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Consequently, even if it decides to distribute half of its earnings in dividends, it will offer just a 1.2% dividend yield (=50/40.5).

While the current dividend yield is undoubtedly lackluster, the dividend growth rate is outstanding. In the last five years, Visa has grown its dividend at a 20.1% average annual rate.

Visa also has a markedly strong balance sheet, as its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $22.2 billion is less than twice as much as the annual earnings of the company. Given the exceptionally low payout ratio of 22% and the rock-solid balance sheet of the company, it is reasonable to expect a 17% raise in the quarterly dividend later this month, from $0.30 to $0.35.

If Visa reduces its dividend growth rate and grows its dividend at a 15% average annual rate over the next decade, it will be offering a 2.4% dividend yield on cost in ten years from now. In other words, the high dividend growth rate of the company will somewhat compensate investors for the low initial yield. Of course, the stock is likely to compensate investors much more via its exceptional capital gains in the long run, as the company still has ample room for future growth.

Final thoughts

Thanks to its almost unparalleled performance record and its exciting growth potential, Visa always enjoys a premium valuation. As a result, it is always hard for investors to pull the trigger and buy the stock, particularly if they have a short-term investing horizon or they cannot stomach temporary capital losses. However, the impressive earnings growth of Visa has always compensated investors for the rich initial valuation of the stock. Those who can maintain a long-term investing horizon and keep Visa in their portfolio without doing anything are likely to be highly rewarded in the long run, even if they buy Visa at its current elevated valuation level.

