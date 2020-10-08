California Cannabis & Capital (Podcast)

Summary

Marie Montmarquet, co-founder of MD Numbers, talks about the advantages of running a small family business. Avoiding over-corporatization, staying focused on the details, but knowing partnership may be inevitable.

We also discuss the differences between Northern and Southern California cannabis cultures, willful vs woeful ignorance, failed policies and unavoidable unfriendly loans in the cannabis industry.

Self-funding, maintaining and raising capital as a minority and first business owner. Fighting for real social equity programs - pessimistic on macro level; optimistic on a community level.