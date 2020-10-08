I consider SAND as an excellent trading tool, but it's not secure enough to be deemed a long-term investment. However, trading the stock is recommended.

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold released its initial gold equivalent production for the third quarter of 2020 on October 5, 2020.

Picture: Lundin’s Chapada copper and gold open-pit mine Source: Lundin Mining.

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its initial gold equivalent production for the third quarter of 2020 on October 5, 2020. It is always a good time to look at the company and see where we are heading short term.

Unfortunately, the gold equivalent production was again surprisingly weak, as we will see later. A little bit better sequentially, the gold equivalent production shows a concerning trend that will have to be addressed quickly. One recent development affecting mostly the fourth quarter is the news from Lundin's (OTCPK:LUNMF) Chapada copper and gold mine.

Lundin Mining announced that processing activities had been interrupted at the Chapada mine in Brazil after the operation experienced a power outage on September 27, 2020.

the rate of production would be approximately 30% of normal production capacity, based on past experience operating the SAG mill circuit without the ball mill. A return to full capacity is currently expected to be achieved within 60 days.

Chapada production will be slightly affected in Q3, but mostly in Q4. Note: Production at Chapada mine delivered 1,101 GEOs in Q2'20 and 1,654 GEOs in Q1'20.

The investment thesis remains the same here. I consider SAND an excellent trading tool, but it's not safe enough to be deemed a long-term investment like Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), which are my two principal long-term stocks in the streaming sector.

The issue is that future potential is quite uncertain. A crucial project called the Hod Maden in Turkey is adding some uncertainty. The Feasibility Study has been pushed back to Q1' 2021, and the first production is now projected for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Thus, I recommend trading the stock based on the gold price. The near-term gold price outlook is not as bullish as it was a few weeks ago.

As I have explained in my recent article about Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM), the gold price has revealed technical exhaustion signs after reaching an all-time high of $2,069.21 on August 6, 2020.

Note: The all-time high adjusted for inflation was $2,800 per ounce, according to the World Gold Council ("WGC").

When it comes to gold, the TA pattern is relatively simple to explain. The long-term pattern is called a Cup and Handle, and we are still progressing into the second handle, as you can see below.

The graph below has been adjusted for inflation. It is crucial to adjust for inflation when exploring a reliable TA pattern using a long time period of five, ten years or longer.

The handle is the retracement part from a double-top event. In general, the retracement in such a pattern is between 10% and 20% from the tops ($2,170 per oz,) which would be a range of $1,860 to $1,650.

A reasonable retracement would push the price of gold below $1,750. The gold price has already been corrected significantly, but we still have some downside ahead, in my opinion. When the handle is finally completed, it is generally followed by a new uptrend.

Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold has performed quite well since April 2020, with an increase now of 54% for the six months starting early April.

Analysis: Preliminary Gold Equivalent Production For The Third Quarter

The October 5, 2020, news from Sandstorm Gold was not very explanative enough, making it difficult to find out why gold equivalent production was so low:

The Company has sold approximately 12,100 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $23.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion for the three month period, was $3.1 million resulting in record cash operating margins of approximately $1,670 per attributable gold equivalent ounce.

1 - Gold equivalent Production is 12,100 GEOs for 3Q'20.

Gold production for 3Q'20 was 12,100 GEOs, down a whopping 30% compared to the same quarter a year ago and above the 10,920 GEOs produced in Q2'20.

It is surprising because the company indicated during the preceding quarter that all its mines from which it receives royalty revenues have resumed operations and are not affected by the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic anymore. Erfan Kazemi said in the conference call at the end of July:

However, Nolan noted, 100% of the producing mines in Sandstorm’s portfolio that were either shutdown or reduced operations have been back up and running since the beginning of July.

The only production that has been affected by some serious technical problems is the Chapada mine, but the production setback impacts only a few days in Q3'20.

The weak production is also surprising because I thought that Yamana Gold's (NYSE:AUY) silver stream would have gotten a big boost in Q3, with the silver price up significantly. AUY silver stream was 2,556 GEOs in Q2'20.

So far, the only explanation that I can imagine is some shipment delays. Here is the gold equivalent production detailed by producing mine in 2Q'20.

2 - Revenues were down 9.7% from the same quarter a year ago, but up 24.6% sequentially.

Using the equivalent production of 12.1K Oz and revenues of $23.3 million, we come up with a price of gold realized of $1,926 per ounce. It is a huge jump from the $1,715 per ounce realized in Q2'20. The average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce is estimated at $256, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,670 per ounce.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

SAND had dropped significantly since the end of July when it crossed the $10 level. The last two quarters were quite disappointing in terms of gold equivalent production.

While the preceding quarter's low production was not a surprise due to the disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, I was disappointed by the preliminary gold equivalent production for the third quarter. We need more details to justify why production is still weak. So far, gold equivalent production for the nine months of 2020 is 36,413 GEOs.

Nolan Watson said in the Q4'19 conference call:

In 2020, what we're currently expecting is similar gold equivalent production levels as 2019 and so, we're giving the same guidance range for production that we did at the beginning of 2019, which is 60,000 to 70,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces.

I can partly understand why it was very optimistic. Still, at this pace, 2020 production will be down by 20-25% from this rosy production outlook - something to think about when we look at future production and estimate.

The second concern is the Hod Maden project in Turkey. It is an excellent prospect and a critical asset for Sandstorm:

A pre-feasibility study was released in 2018 and considered an underground mine with a processing rate of 900,000 tonnes per year. The base case has a mine life of 11 years with average annual production of 266,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year at an average head grade of 11.9 g/t.

The project has been steadily advancing during 2020, which is good. However, the company is warning about delays.

Due to COVID-19 related delays, the Feasibility Study is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with first production projected for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Technical Analysis

SAND forms a descending channel pattern after reaching a top at $10.50-10.60 on July 27, 2020. The resistance is now $9.00-9.20, and the support is $7.75-7.85. The trading strategy is to sell part of your holding at resistance and, of course, accumulate again on weakness. Two important elements to decide when to sell and when to buy is the RSI (14). In general, it is recommended to accumulate when RSI crosses 30.

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line.

SAND will fluctuate based on the price of gold.

The bearish case for gold is a drop to below $1,800 in the next few weeks. In this case, SAND may break down and retest lower support at $6-6.25.

The bullish case for gold is if the metal resumes its uptrend and reaches $2,000 per ounce. In this case, SAND could trade above $10 again.

