Daikin is well-placed to participate in EU/US green building retrofits, but is also well-placed in the growing Chinese AC market and the emerging AC markets of Asia ex-Japan/China.

Management expects COVID-19 to weigh on results for at least a year, but the company did recently raise FY'21 operating income expectations by 16% on better underlying cost performance.

Most readers are going to be at least passingly familiar with major HVAC companies like Carrier (CARR), Lennox (LII), and Trane (TT), but Daikin (OTCPK:DKILY) (6367.T) is likely less familiar, even though it is the leading HVAC company in the world by a healthy margin and one of the largest players in the U.S. (through the Goodman brand, mostly). While Daikin has the favorable exposure to strong residential activity in the U.S. and green building retrofits in the U.S. and Europe, there’s also an above-average growth angle here from Daikin’s large exposure to growing Asian markets, including, but not limited to, China.

There really aren’t any “cheap” HVAC stocks in my opinion (though Johnson Controls (JCI) is looking a bit more interesting), but I think Daikin is priced reasonably enough relative to its growth prospects to be worth considering. With what I expect will be mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth, as well as healthy margins, I see high single-digit total annualized return potential.

I also want to note that the U.S. ADRs are pretty liquid, with a 90-day average daily volume of over 76,000 shares.

Better Guidance … But Not Out Of The Woods

Daikin recently boosted its guidance for the full year (like most Japanese companies, Daikin’s fiscal year ends in March), raising its operating income target by 16%. With the company having strongly outperformed in the prior quarter (operating income more than a third ahead of expectations), and also having a well-earned reputation for setting guidance it can achieve/beat, sell-side expectations were already higher and the market reaction to the announcement was along the lines of “that’s nice … I guess.”

Perhaps some of the less-than-jubilant response was due to management’s guidance for a somewhat prolonged recovery from the pandemic. While management expects this fiscal year to be better, they don’t believe the business will return to pre-COVID-19 levels until around the end of calendar 2021 or early in 2022.

On a more positive note, management did indicate that it is receiving increasing inquiries for its air quality products, and commercial air quality retrofits could be a meaningful opportunity.

Management also noted that it is back on the prowl for deals. Management isn’t really looking for HVAC hardware targets, but would like to acquire more commercial refrigeration/freezer assets and to strengthen its sales and support channel, particularly in the U.S. market. On the former, I wonder if there would be any “kick the tires” interest in Dover’s (DOV) refrigeration business.

A Differentiated Long-Term Growth Story

With around 11% global share, Daikin is the largest HVAC player in the world, about half again as large as Johnson Controls and Gree. A little less than a third of the company’s AC revenue comes from the United States, where it is the #2 player in residential AC (a few points behind Carrier) and a more distant #4 player in commercial (11% share), with a greater focus/share in the large commercial applied air market.

Given the company’s solid presence in the U.S. market, the company is well-placed to continue benefiting from this strong residential housing market – a market that I believe will be strong through 2021 and into 2022. The company is also large enough to participate in the expected green commercial building retrofit cycle that has boosted market expectations for HVAC companies pretty much across the board.

I don’t want to underplay the potential of the retrofit opportunity, particularly as Daikin is unusual in the HVAC space in the extent to which it leverages internal R&D. Daikin manufacturers its own inverters (inverters help reduce AC electricity usage), as well as its own refrigerants, with a strong effort in environmentally-friendly refrigerant development. On top of all that, Daikin has a unit focused on energy-efficient solutions and services that has been focusing on developing full-building retrofit solutions.

There’s more to the story than just the retrofit opportunity, though. Daikin generates about a third of its AC revenue in Asia (excluding Japan), and actually generates a substantial percentage of its operating profits in China. With products designed specifically for the needs of the Chinese market in mind, Daikin has established significant share in China and is one of the leading providers in both residential and commercial AC.

Daikin also has a significant presence in Asian markets outside of China, where residential AC penetration rates are very low (ranging from 5% in India to 10% in Indonesia, and 30% in Vietnam). It’s going to take time for these markets to develop, but this is where Daikin’s market-specific design capabilities will be particularly valuable, including its proprietary technologies in humidification/dehumidification and filtration. I likewise believe that Daikin’s strength in inverter technology will be invaluable, as the ability of power grids in those countries to handle growth in residential AC is a real question.

The Outlook

I’ve expressed my concerns in the past regarding the likelihood of a slowdown in non-residential newbuild activity in the U.S. and Europe. On the positive, those markets are largely replacement/retrofit for Daikin, they’re about one-quarter of revenue, and there is the possibility of green retrofits offsetting some of the weakness. On top of that could be a larger opportunity than I currently model for air quality retrofits.

My modeling assumptions for Daikin work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of around 5% (closer to 7% using this fiscal year as the starting point). That’s higher than my expected revenue growth for the likes of Carrier and Trane, as I believe Daikin is better-positioned to leverage growth opportunities in emerging markets. I’m looking for FCF margins to improve gradually over time, from recent performance in the high single-digits into the low double-digits over the next decade, partly as higher-value products like inverters become more commonplace and as the company gains scale across its global footprint. With that, I expect high single-digit to low double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/ROIC-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Daikin is priced for a total annualized long-term return in the high single-digits. That’s not as high as I’d like (I prefer to invest where I see double-digit return potential), but relative to the quality, it’s not bad. At a minimum, investors who want to play the currently-hot HVAC space may want to look at this as a somewhat off-the-radar option trading at a better relative valuation.

