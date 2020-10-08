DLN has a standardized yield of 2.92%, which looks quite appealing, especially considering that the fund distributes income on a monthly basis. Another advantage is its minuscule expense ratio of only 0.28%.

DLN has not delivered alpha in the last 10 years and this year due to its limited exposure to the FAANGM.

IT, health care, and consumer staples, the market-darling sectors amid the COVID-19 economy, which combined account for 49.4% of the total, dominate the portfolio of DLN.

As of October 6, with assets under management of ~$2.29 billion, DLN has a relatively versatile portfolio of 278 stocks.

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index that is being tracked by DLN represents a fraction of the WTDI by including the 300 stocks with the highest market values.

Though the COVID-19 economy precipitated a dividend slump across the globe, a plethora of attractive dividend opportunities survived the downturn.

Today, I continue my series of articles on dividend-focused ETFs with a piece on the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN), a fund that has indubitable advantages coupled with a few weaknesses.

Introduction - The fund's composition

In September, I covered the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) and the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS), which share a somewhat similar methodology with DLN. However, DHS is much pickier, as it tracks the index that factor in a composite risk score, a metric that was designed to identify and exclude the weakest stocks and thus mitigate the portfolio risk.

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index that is being tracked by DLN is much simpler. Precisely like the WTMDI, the WTLDI is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index. It represents a fraction of it by including the 300 stocks with the highest market values (page 12). The WTDI itself has 1257 components.

The weight of a stock in the index depends on one essential parameter - cash dividends to be paid (section 2.4., page 7). That explains why Apple Inc. (AAPL), which has a minuscule yield of 0.7%, is the ETF's top holding with a 5.33% weight: in 2019, the company returned to shareholders $14.12 billion, (for example, $0.77 quarterly DPS was paid on November 14; this year, the DPS has been increased to $0.82). Meanwhile, the smallest holding with only 0.0028% weight is Cigna Corporation (CI), an insurance company, which has an annual DPS of only $0.04.

As of October 6, with assets under management of ~$2.29 billion, DLN has a relatively versatile portfolio of 278 stocks (yes, much lower than 300, as a few constituents were likely excluded because they suspended the dividend). At the moment, only 25 stocks have a weight of 1% or higher. However, combined, they account for close to 46% of DLN's holdings.

IT, health care, and consumer staples, the market-darling sectors amid the COVID-19 economy, which, combined, account for 49.4% of the total, dominate the portfolio of DLN. This winning sector mix explains its relatively robust (but still not exemplary) performance this year.

On a negative side, the fund also has a substantial exposure to financials (~12.4% of the overall portfolio), the sector with lackluster returns precipitated by weak investor confidence amid rock-bottom rates and the wave of bankruptcies that have taken its toll on banks' profits and fueled concerns regarding growth outlook. For example, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has lost ~19.5% since the beginning of the year.

The silver lining is that DLN's footprint in the energy sector, the one that has been battered by the economic doldrums and the oil price war and has not recovered yet despite the swift rebound of Brent and WTI prices from April lows, is modest, only marginally above 5%. For example, the fund holds stakes in such supermajors as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Both are high-yield Dividend Aristocrats, as their cratered market values propelled dividend yields.

Next, a 60-month beta of 0.97 implies that frenetic price swings are not inherent to DLN, which might make it an ETF of choice for risk-averse investors who steer clear of equities with elevated volatility.

Regarding relative valuation, the ETF is priced almost in line with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which has Price/Earnings of 22.85x, while the underlying index of DLN has a P/E of 21.35x, which makes both funds anything but appealing for bargain hunters, which is not a mere coincidence given both ETFs are tech-heavy.

A riddle of underperformance despite exposure to the tech titans

Despite massive exposure to the IT sector (~21.8% of the total holdings) and heavyweight tech names like Apple and Microsoft (MSFT), DLN has underperformed the U.S. market benchmark both this year and in the last 10 years during the period of steady growth after the previous economic turmoil.

However, as DLN has a much more meaningful percentage of total holdings allocated to technology, its total returns look much better if compared to DON, which is overweight in financials that, together with energy, have been bearing the brunt of the crisis.

To bring a bit more context here, I should mention that other ETFs which track indexes focused on the U.S. large-cap echelon but do not take into account dividends in their methodologies, like the Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) and the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS), have delivered higher returns if compared to DLN, and VV has even achieved alpha, trouncing the S&P 500 by ~3.8% in the last ten years and by almost 2% since October 2019.

The corollary here is that even though a high-volume dividend payout means a company is in sound financial shape and is capable of generating massive cash flows (or continue borrowing at comfortable rates to weather the recession, like in XOM's case), it does not imply that a stock will generate market-beating price returns going forward.

In order to untangle the riddle of underperformance, I delve a bit deeper and compared the funds' holdings. Upon deeper inspection, it appears that even though DLN has exposure to the salient FAANGM club (that bolstered the overall U.S. market returns this year despite economic softness), not all the constituents of the outperforming cohort are presented in its underlying index. For example, the fund does not hold shares in Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG), as these players do not return cash to shareholders via dividends, and thus, they are not among the constituents of the WidsomTree U.S. Dividend Index and, hence, the WTLDI. Most of them retain the bulk of earnings and FCF, as they have capital allocation priorities other than shareholder rewards, while Netflix has a burdensome debt coupled with negative FCF, which obviously explains why it does not pay the dividend.

The yield and expense ratio

DLN has a standardized yield of 2.92%, which looks quite appealing, especially considering that the fund distributes income on a monthly basis. Another advantage is its minuscule expense ratio of only 0.28%.

Investors who seek meaningfully higher yields and can tolerate higher risk can take a look at the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE), a fund that has a standardized yield of ~8% and a slightly inflated expense ratio of 0.49%. I discussed this ETF in greater depth in the article.

Final thoughts

DLN has a few unquestionable advantages, like a diminutive expense ratio which is below the average of 0.44% (see the WSJ data), monthly distributions, and a substantial footprint in the IT sector.

On a negative side, though the fund holds shares in the most valuable dividend-paying U.S. companies, its limited exposure to the tech mega-cap stocks resulted in weaker returns compared to the overall U.S. market, which has been bolstered by the tech rally this year.

Finally, the essential risk worth bearing in mind is that if the tech sector will ultimately be dethroned, the fund will lag behind, while cyclical names will flourish. In September, we had already seen a correction in IT names; however, it was temporary and only slightly impacted YTD returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.