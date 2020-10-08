Solid Double-Digit Discounts On Mortgage REITs

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series, we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

The largest mortgage REIT in the sector still trades at a discount of 18% to estimated book value.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.98 $5.22 $5.09 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.94 $16.69 $15.76 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.88 $11.11 $9.74 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.88 $15.86 $13.90 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.86 $8.39 $7.23 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.84 $6.79 $5.67 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.72 $7.24 $5.23 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.69 $13.41 $9.30 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.50 $5.63 $2.83 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.03 $2.75 $2.84 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.88 $3.17 $2.78 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.81 $10.63 $8.59 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.80 $15.68 $12.58 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.67 $3.17 $2.13 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.62 $4.51 $2.78 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.59 $2.85 $1.69 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.87 $19.39 $16.86 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.76 $10.77 $8.15 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.60 $4.35 $2.59 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would’ve raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value.” We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don’t ever try to simply “buy yield.” Dividend yields often comes up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally, the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Annaly Capital Management

We decided to highlight Annaly Capital Management as shares remain within our strong buy range:

NLY should be able to rally simply on the discount to book value, but many investors don’t understand that. So let’s discuss the reasoning many investors/analysts will start using to justify buy ratings on NLY at higher prices in the future:

Source: NLY, author added red boxes

Notice the red boxes? See how the Net Interest Margin (excluding PAA) increased significantly? Notice how the average yield on interest-earning assets was up slightly (excluding PAA)?

Notice how the economic cost of funds plunged dramatically lower?

Those factors are all positive for the metric known as “Core Earnings.” So in the next quarter or two, analysts and retail investors may start recognizing that NLY’s core earnings look pretty good.

So why was there such a huge issue earlier in the year? The spreads between MBS and Treasury rates had expanded to absurd levels. What drove that spread? A contrast between supply and demand as some leveraged borrowers were forced to unwind positions at the wrong time:

In the bottom chart, you can see how the spreads increased dramatically during March. Those have been tightening back up since then, which has been driving gains to book value. The tightening spreads are a reflection of a better functioning market and increased demand from the Federal Reserve.

This is another factor that investors and analysts may start to catch in the next quarter or two. They will see the gains to book value and may decide that this means “the danger has passed” and it will be “safe” (no, investing isn’t safe) to buy at much higher price-to-book ratios. They will praise themselves as brilliant investors for avoiding the “high risk” when we were earning exceptional returns.

Conclusion

Ratings:

Bullish rating on NLY.

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

