POWW is growing revenue quickly while making progress at the operating metric level.

The firm designs and manufactures ammunition for sports, law enforcement and general use.

AMMO has filed to raise $14 million in an IPO.

AMMO (OTCQB:POWW) has filed to raise $14 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and sells ammunition and ammunition components for a variety of end users, including sport shooters, law enforcement agencies and general purpose users.

POWW has produced strong top-line revenue growth and is making progress at the operating metric level.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Scottsdale, Arizona-based AMMO was founded to design, produce and market ammunition and related casings to consumers and agencies in the U.S.

Management is headed by President, Chairman and CEO Mr. Fred Wagenhals, who has been with the firm since December 2016 and was previously president, chairman and CEO of Action Performance Companies, a publicly held distributor of licensed motorsports merchandise.

Below is a brief overview video of how ammunition is made:

Source: SHWATteam

AMMO has received at least $55 million from investors.

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers through direct sales methods and sells through distributors and direct to larger retailers and law enforcement agencies.

Two customers accounted for 15% and 11% of net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a reduction in concentration from 26% and 11% in the same period in 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 3.8% FYE March 31, 2020 8.1% FYE March 31, 2019 31.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, rose to a strong 14.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 14.5 FYE March 31, 2020 8.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global ammunition market was approximately $20.4 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in demand for small caliber ammunition for sports shooting activities with pistols and rifles.

Also, firms are continuing to produce innovative products for specialty markets. The chart below shows the historical and forecast market trajectory for the U.S. by caliber size:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Federal Premium Ammunition

Remington Arms

Winchester Ammunition [Olin] (NYSE:OLN)

Black-Hills Ammunition

CBC Group

Fiocchi Ammunition

Hornady Manufacturing

PMC

Rio Ammunition

Wolf

Financial Performance

AMMO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in top-line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating loss and lowered negative operating margin

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 9,659,970 124.7% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 14,780,365 223.7% FYE March 31, 2019 $ 4,565,652 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 1,071,405 -264.0% FYE March 31, 2020 $ (3,675,539) 1500.2% FYE March 31, 2019 $ (229,694) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 11.09% FYE March 31, 2020 -24.87% FYE March 31, 2019 -5.03% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (2,780,189) -28.8% FYE March 31, 2020 $ (13,837,493) -93.6% FYE March 31, 2019 $ (8,980,658) -196.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (3,103,789) FYE March 31, 2020 $ (14,556,680) FYE March 31, 2019 $ (11,709,412) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (1,759,980) FYE March 31, 2020 $ (5,359,435) FYE March 31, 2019 $ (7,295,007) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, AMMO had $1 million in cash and $25.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($6.1 million).

IPO Details

AMMO intends to raise $14 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

The firm’s stock is currently quoted on the OTCQB and the last trade price, on September 10, 2020, was $2.39 per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

For repayment of the JSC Notes; for capital expenditures and working capital; for research and development for new products and improvements to existing products including, but not limited to, hiring of key personnel, and material costs for research activities; to upgrade sales and marketing capabilities, including but not limited to public relations, advertising, software implementation and adding additional staff; and the remainder for other general corporate purposes, and possibly acquisitions of other companies, products or technologies, though no such acquisitions are currently contemplated.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Commentary

AMMO is seeking public capital market funding to pay down debt and provide expansion capital.

The company’s financials show strong top-line revenue growth, a swing to positive gross margin but increased cash used in operations.

Its negative operating margin has dropped considerably as the firm appears to be making progress at the operating level.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate has increased sharply.

The market opportunity for ammunition is growing at a moderate rate. Notably the highest growth potential appears to be in specialty markets such as sports shooting in which AMMO is active.

POWW appears to be on a strong revenue growth track. When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

