With shares up so far this year, shares trade at reasonable multiples based on my estimated average earnings power, yet multiples are quite elevated at this point in the cycle.

I like the bolt-on move and am impressed by margin preservation by Caterpillar, in the sense that profitability is maintained in this harsh environment.

In this uncertain environment, Caterpillar (CAT) is making a bolt-on purchase. The timing of dealmaking, even if it is a bolt-on deal, is of course interesting, enough of a reason to update the investment case for the company.

A Bolt-On Purchase

Caterpillar has reached an agreement with Weir Group PLC (OTCPK:WEIGF) to acquire its Oil & Gas division. With headquarters in Fort Worth, the Oil & Gas division produces pumps, flow iron, consumable parts, wellhead and pressure control products. These are serviced through its global network of service centers.

Caterpillar sees synergies by combining these activities with Caterpillar's engines and transmissions, expanding the offering of the product line within the service industry.

While the acquired business includes 40 manufacturing and service locations, and employs approximately 2,000 workers, the deal is just a bolt-on deal for the company the size of Caterpillar. The company will pay $405 million in cash for the acquired activities. The selling party reported that the unit generated GBP 640 million in revenues, about $825 million in the year 2019, as this was a +$1 billion business in 2018. The company reported a $48 million segment profit for 2019, but of course that was ahead of the cyclical deterioration observed this year of course.

Impact On Caterpillar

To see where Caterpillar stands, let us go back to the 2019 results which were released early this year. The company reported revenues of $53.8 billion in 2019, a near 2% fall in revenues compared to 2018.

Strong cost control allowed the company to keep the operating profits flattish around $8.3 billion. Flat net earnings of $6.1 billion still translated into earnings per share growth as a result of share buybacks. GAAP earnings came in at $10.74 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in a bit higher at $11.06 per share. With the results being released on the final day of January, the impact of Covid-19 was not yet seen in the outlook as the company already guided for softness in 2020 excluding Covid-19. Profits for this year were originally seen at $8.50-10.00 per share on the back of increased economic uncertainty.

The balance sheet of the company remains utterly complicated as the company is essentially an OEM and bank under a roof. The company ended the year with $8.3 billion in cash and equivalents. Total debt stood at $37.7 billion, for a net debt load of $29.4 billion. This excludes $6.6 billion in retirement liabilities as a great deal of the debt load is related to the financing activities of the company. Against these loans stand real financial assets, being financial receivables, at more than $22 billion by the end of 2019. If these assets are included in the net cash definition, net leverage looks very reasonable, yet that is of course if you assume that financing receivables are equivalent to cash, as of course there is some credit risk on these.

In April, the first-quarter results revealed a 21% decline in sales although the impact of Covid-19 was only seen very late in the quarter. The full impact was mostly seen in the second-quarter results. Sales fell 31% to $10 billion as I was quite impressed that earnings still came in at $0.84 per share as operating margins came in at 7.8%. Of course, the business was hit in each of the three major segments: construction industries, resource industries and energy & transportation.

By the end of the quarter, net debt (including pension-related liabilities, and taking account of financing receivables) came in at $14.8 billion, although a great extent of this includes pension liabilities. The 544 million shares now trade around $150 per share. Shares actually trade at levels just above the levels at which they traded at the start of the year, after temporarily having fallen to just below $100 per share when the Covid-19 outbreak was in full swing.

At this level, equity is valued at $82 billion, as the enterprise value comes in close to $100 billion if net debt is included, basically at around 2 times sales and around 11 times operating earnings.

One thing is very clear and that is that the purchase of the Weir assets looks very compelling at just 0.5 times sales based on the 2019 results, although margins are lagging compared to all of Caterpillar, while margins could see a boost from integration of activities. The deal is very modest in terms of Caterpillar's share, essentially equivalent to roughly $0.75 per share in terms of its stock, adding roughly 1.5% to pro-forma sales.

Some Thoughts

In the summer of 2019 I concluded that I was not a buyer of the shares with concerns on the shares mounting. I noted that the company was still quite a cyclical company with regard to sales and margins, yet it seems that the company has become a lot more stable in recent years.

At the time I pegged pro-forma sales at a range of $40-70 billion, depending on the economic circumstances, as it now is apparent that sales are trending at the low end of the range. Assuming some greater normalization of margins, I pegged margins at 10% in bad times during the cycle and 20% in good times. That suggests an operating profit range between $4 billion and $14 billion.

To illustrate, margins came in just below the low end of that range in the second quarter, yet operating profits still came in at around $3 billion on an annual basis in a very difficult quarter. With interest expenses at around half a billion dollars (note that interest expenses from the financial activities are already included in the cost of product), we can assume the profit numbers. After applying a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings at $2 billion at the low end of the range, and $11 billion at a good point in time. This translates into earnings potential between $3.50 and $20 per share, obviously a very wide range.

Arguably, earnings were supposed to come in around $10 per share this year, after seeing pressure for two years in a row already. By now it is obvious that earnings come in around the low end of my assumed earnings range.

Here and now I am very impressed to see relatively strong operating performance in really tough conditions, yet I am surprised to see that shares have held up so well in this environment, with shares not having lost any ground this year. Therefore, I am not really compelled to the shares, although I welcome the opportunism of the latest deal.

Even as total machine sales are down 20% in June, July and August (suggesting some sequential improvements from the second quarter) there is no real upwards trend to be seen just yet as further developments here depend largely on the Covid-19 development, and consequences of that on the economy.

To sum it up: I have become more appreciative of the earnings ability/stability of Caterpillar and diversification efforts made, including this recent deal (even if it involves oil & gas). Nonetheless, I really fear that expectations have only risen with shares up in a year which arguably is dramatic on an operating front and likely will prolong in 2021 as well.

While shares look reasonably priced on average through the cycle earnings power, it seems that low interest rates and stimulus are holding up the shares instead of the actual operating performance, a difficult set-up to become upbeat on the shares.

