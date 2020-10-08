In this article, I explore what may have caused diversification to lose its appeal recently, and whether the trend may persist.

When I noted that Treasuries had regained their ability to diversify risk away from a stock portfolio, I may have spoken too soon.

Less than a month ago, I published a piece on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). In it, I argued that long-term government bonds had become a terrible alternative for income-seeking investors, but at the same time a compelling diversification tool despite the zero-rate environment.

Contradicting my observations, which did not properly anticipate what would come next, September proved to be a rough month for multi-asset class strategies. Today, I look at how TLT has fared as a diversification play in the past few weeks, and what the recent trends might suggest about the future.

I jinxed it

Sometimes I think that the market gods read my articles and play pranks on me. In the second weekend of September, I noted that correlations between stocks and Treasuries had returned to pre-pandemic levels and that diversification had found its footing once again.

In a matter of days, stock prices and government bond yields, which in an ideal world would move in the same direction (remember that bond prices rise when yields drop, and vice versa), began to drift apart in a bearish trend for both. The chart below depicts the rolling three-month correlation between the two metrics. Notice that the ratio quickly fell from a "healthy" and above-average +0.5 in early September to virtually zero by the start of October.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

This was bad news for investors looking for a safe haven to protect themselves against a softening stock market. A traditional 60/40 portfolio invested in the S&P 500 (SPY) and TLT, for example, would have reached a maximum drawdown of 10% later in September - something that had not been witnessed since shortly after the bottom of the COVID-19 correction, in March of this year. Also, this hypothetical portfolio would have barely recovered by early October.

What could be happening

Rising yields often mean a risk-on attitude by market participants that leave the safety of their shelters in search of better returns in stocks and riskier assets. However, this is not what seems to have happened in the past several weeks.

Take one step back and notice how virtually all major asset classes, from stocks to bonds to gold (GLD) and commercial real estate (VNQ), experienced a "melt up" since the end of the March market panic (first graph below). The exact opposite happened starting around mid-third quarter (second graph below), when virtually all asset classes corrected at the same time - it took stocks another couple of weeks to start feeling the heat, probably due to some speculative market behavior ahead of Apple's (AAPL) and Tesla's (TSLA) late August stock splits.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

So, to me, it looks like the markets (in the plural, i.e. beyond stocks) have been undergoing a period of (1) pullback from a five-month rally that may have rushed a bit too far and (2) risk-off behavior ahead of a rough election season and new wave of COVID-19 cases. This may also explain why the US dollar, often considered the safest asset of them all, finally found quite a bit of support in the month of September.

What to expect of TLT

Should I be correct about the above, I believe that Treasuries will eventually do a better job at diversifying risk away from an equities portfolio, as they did before and a few weeks after the thick of the COVID-19 correction. In the immediate term, however, all bets are off. I think that macro-level concerns associated with the pandemic and the political landscape (particularly in the US) could continue to cause money to flow in and out of risk assets in tandem, keeping diversified investors on the edge of their seats for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALL OPTIONS ON TLT, SPY AND GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.