2 Fast-Growing Blue Chips Set To Soar

Just remember to always own any company within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, because that's how you sleep well at night, and get through the market's numerous short-term freak-outs to achieve your long-term financial goals.

JD.Com is a 10/11 quality speculative SWAN hyper-growth stock that's about 5% undervalued and expected to deliver 19% CAGR long-term returns, making it a potentially reasonable idea for more risk-tolerant investors.

Anthem is a 9/11 quality blue chip that's 9% undervalued and analysts expect 18% CAGR long-term total returns, over 4X what the S&P 500 is expected to deliver.

Fortunately, even for growth-hungry long-term investors, quality blue chips are always on sale.

The S&P 500 is up 7% from its recent lows, and once more in a speculative bubble.

The market has once more become a bit euphoric, with stocks up 7% from their September 23rd lows.

With stocks now just 4.5% from their record highs, and 33% historically overvalued, the hottest growth stocks are getting too hot to handle safely.

Fortunately, quality blue chips, even very fast-growing ones, are always available at a reasonable price.

Here are two companies I just analyzed and updated per Dividend Kings' member request for consideration for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Anthem (ANTM): One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In America Is Still A Potentially Excellent Deal

Further Research

Business Summary

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 42 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too." - Morningstar

Business Update

Anthem continues to capitalize on its enviable position as the exclusive licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield brand in 14 states. We would argue that the Blue Cross Blue Shield brand is the most recognizable and trusted franchise in the U.S. health insurance industry. As the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield operator, Anthem claims the second position by medical membership in the U.S., behind only UnitedHealth...This high local market share remains particularly valuable in the health insurance industry since medical care providers typically only operate in limited geographic areas, making local market share the most relevant to most reimbursement negotiations. Anthem seeks to accelerate its growth in the long run. Specifically, management is targeting 10%-12% annualized revenue growth and 12%-15% adjusted earnings per share in its core business. While its near-term outlook may be constrained by COVID-19 and policy challenges, we still project low-double-digit earnings growth annualized through 2024." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Anthem Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth Dividend 19% (official) 2% 2% EPS 15% 14% 13% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 34% 7% NA Operating Cash Flow 21% 8% 12% Free cash flow -11% 8% NA EBITDA 12% 5% 10% EBIT (pre-tax profit) 23% 5% 10%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Anthem has been largely untouched by the pandemic and is expected to generate management's 12% to 15% CAGR EPS growth through 2022 and beyond.

Prior to Ginsburg's death, the court looked likely to uphold the ACA at least along the previous voting lines (5-4), but without her vote, the path to upholding the law just got more complicated, creating the potential for the millions of Americans who gained access to insurance through the ACA to lose that coverage. For now, we are not changing our views on any moats or valuations in the industry, but investors should be aware of the various scenarios that could influence the U.S. healthcare system over the next several weeks." - Morningstar

Analysts, credit rating agencies, and management are all aware of the risk profile of this industry including regulatory reforms that might be coming.

These are baked into the credit ratings (A-stable) and long-term growth estimates.

Anthem Analyst Scorecard

Management guidance is so good that analyst growth forecasts miss outside of a reasonable 20% margin of error just 9% of the time over the past 20 years.

Over the last 11 years, Anthem has missed 2-year earnings forecasts just three times, and the analyst margin of error is 20% to the downside and 25% to the upside.

Long-term analyst growth consensus range: 14.4% to 14.9% CAGR

Management long-term growth guidance: 12% to 15% CAGR

The margin of error-adjusted long-term consensus growth range: 11% to 19%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Anthem's Pharmacy benefits management platform is rapidly growing and seen by analysts as the key to turning this vertically-integrated healthcare giant into a lower-cost partner with programs like Medicaid and the ACA to benefit from future healthcare reform.

Over the past 20 years, ANTM's rolling growth rates have always been double digits and the experts who know it best - analysts, management and rating agencies - expect that to continue for the foreseeable future.

Anthem Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (8 years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 1.36% $279 $285 $291 13-Year Median Yield 1.39% $273 $279 $285 Earnings 15.0 $336 $382 $432 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 13.8 $379 $404 NA Operating Cash Flow 12.5 $352 $381 $425 Free Cash Flow 14.7 $252 $271 NA EBITDA 8.1 $275 $287 $314 EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit) 9.4 $300 $314 $344 Average $306 $325 $349 Current Price $293.65 Discount To Fair Value 4% 10% 16% Upside To Fair Value 4% 11% 19% Annualized Total Return Potential 17% 9% 8%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) ANTM 2021 fair value is $324 until the dividend hike that's expected in March 2021

I am rather skeptical that Anthem will only raise its dividend 2% in 2021 since its 5-year dividend growth rate is 13% CAGR and its 2021 consensus payout ratio is expected to be 15%, 4X less than the safe level for health insurers.

If Anthem were to hike its dividend by double digits, then it is currently about 12% undervalued. However, using the 2021 consensus estimates and the current payout, I estimate Anthem is 9% undervalued, representing a potentially reasonable fast-growing choice in this sea of speculative bubbles.

Anthem Fundamentals

Quality score: 9/11 blue-chip

Dividend safety score: 5/5 very safe (1% to 2% dividend cut risk in this recession, 0.5% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

Yield: 1.3% vs 1.4% 13-year median

Current price: $294

Potential good buy price: $275 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $324 ($271 to $404 range , Morningstar estimate $370 based on 16X 2020 estimate, uncertainty "medium," I consider valuation uncertainty low based on the 20% fair value range)

Approximate discount to fair value: 9%

DK rating: potentially reasonable buy

Historical fair value: 14 to 16 P/E

Current blended P/E: 13.1 (11.5X 2021 consensus)

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 7.7% vs 6.7% recommended

Growth priced into stock: about 2.3% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 13.9% CAGR

Long-term analyst growth consensus: 14.5% CAGR

The margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 11% to 19% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 14% to 22% CAGR (analyst consensus 17.9% CAGR)

PEG ratio: 0.79 vs 0.94 historical vs 2.53 S&P 500 vs. 2.35 historical S&P 500

Anthem 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Anthem grows as analysts expect (which it does 91% of the time) and returns to historical fair value by 2022, then it could generate 21.8% CAGR total returns vs. 0.4% CAGR expected from the S&P 500.

Anthem 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Anthem grows as analysts expect and returns to fair value by the end of 2025, then 18% CAGR total returns are possible.

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -33.3% -82.1% -61.6% 2021 -14.3% -11.7% -8.8% 2022 0.8% 0.4% 0.3% 2025 27.4% 4.7% 3.5%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

Compared to the highly overvalued market, which is once more back in bubble territory, Anthem represents one of the most reasonable and prudent rapidly growing blue chips you can entrust your hard-earned savings to.

Think Anthem is a poor dividend growth stock because it yields just 1.3% today?

Those who bought Anthem in 2011 when it began paying a dividend now enjoy a yield on cost of 14.8%.

Anthem is a very dependable source of generous long-term income, and primarily owned as a way to compound your wealth.

Anthem Rolling Returns Since 2002

(Souce: Portfolio Visualizer)

Think of Anthem as a superior quality company that grows your wealth at a rapid pace, and yields almost twice as much as the Nasdaq.

Anthem Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The Dividend King's automated investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade 5Yr Risk Adj. Return ANTM 9 5 A 13.3% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable buy ANTM's 9% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness. Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent ANTM's credit rating of A implies a 0.66% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital. Return of Capital NA NA (1.3% historical yield, treated as a growth stock) ANTM's 9.7% vs. the S&P's 10.5% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it an NA-of-10 Return of Capital score. Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ANTM's 13.3% vs. the S&P's 3.5% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score. Total Score 20 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 95% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend King's Automated Investment Decision Score)

Compared to the S&P 500, Anthem is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing companies you can buy in this speculative and overvalued market.

At the potential good buy price of $275, Anthem scores a 100% A+ exceptional, becoming as close to a perfect growth stock as exists on Wall Street.

But what if 12% to 15% CAGR long-term growth just isn't enough for you?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

While that may be much faster than the S&P 500's historical growth rate of 5% to 8% CAGR, and 6.4% CAGR that's expected in the future, some people have a hankering for true hypergrowth.

For those with a higher risk tolerance, I recently got to analyze an intriguing Chinese hyper-growth name per Dividend Kings member request that I wanted to share with you.

JD.com (JD): A Potentially Intriguing Hyper-Growth Stock For Those With A Higher Risk Tolerance

Further Research

Business Summary

JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfillment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales and its online marketplace businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010." - Moringstar" -

Business Update

JD.com has emerged as a leading disruptive force in China's retail industry by offering authentic products online at competitive prices with speedy and high-quality delivery service. JD’s mobile shopping market share has increased from 12.7% in first-quarter 2016 to 15.7% in second-quarter 2017, according to iResearch. JD adopted an asset-heavy model with self-owned inventory and self-built logistics, while Alibaba has an asset-light model. JD is a long-term margin expansion story driven by increasing scale from JD direct sales and marketplace, partially offset by the push into JD logistics in the medium term. According to Deloitte, JD is the largest retailer in China. Among listed Chinese peers, JD’s net revenue in 2016 was USD 37 billion, 76% higher than for Suning, the second-largest listed retailer. JD does not disclose gross margin for the first-party business, but according to the earnings call for first-quarter 2017, JD’s gross margin in the first-party business still lagged the top-of-line retailers by over 10% on average. In the medium term, we expect to see the investment into JD logistics will hold back some of the margin gains. Starting in April 2017, the logistics business became an independent business unit that will open its services to third parties. Management is squarely focused on gaining market share instead of profitability at this point, and to do so, it has invested heavily in supply chain management, integrated warehouse, and delivery services. As the logistics business gains scale and reaches higher capacity utilization, which we expect to happen after five years, we will see gross profit margin improvement." - Morningstar

While being #2 to Alibaba (BABA) is not an ideal position to be in, China is a nation of $1.4 billion with a middle-class that's expected to soon hit 600 million, almost double the entire population of the US.

In other words, it's possible that JD.com could still make investors a lot of money, IF they are comfortable with its core risk factor, which makes all Chinese tech stocks speculative and thus causes Dividend Kings to assign then a 2.5% or less max risk cap recommendation.

Like many other Chinese Internet companies listed in overseas markets, JD operates under a variable interest entity (NASDAQ:VIE) structure designed to let companies bypass Chinese legal restrictions on foreign ownership in certain sectors. JD's foreign investors will essentially hold shares of JD's VIE domiciled in the Cayman Islands. We don't expect any legal challenges to VIE structures by the Chinese government in the future and believe that JD will consider a China depository receipt listing in the future. However, if the legitimacy of JD's related VIE is found to violate applicable law or regulation, Chinese regulatory authorities might take action against the VIE, including revoking the business and operating licenses of JD's subsidiaries or the VIE, or discontinuing, restricting, or restructuring JD's operations. Since the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has the jurisdiction to regulate VIEs, we believe overseas investors would have limited legal rights." - Morningstar

The VIE regulatory risk is very real, though both Morningstar and the rating agencies consider the probability of China stripping foreign investors of their property rights to be relatively low.

S&P credit rating: BBB positive outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody's credit rating: Baa1 (BBB equivalent) stable outlook (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

JD doesn't compare as favorably in credit ratings to BABA or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), both of which have A+ stable ratings from all three rating agencies.

However, that's not an indication of higher VIE regulatory risk, but rather the more capital-intensive business model.

Balance Sheet Safety: 5/5 Very Safe

(Source: Gurufocus)

JD has more than three times as much cash as debt, and its interest coverage ratio is 12 vs. 8+ safe for this industry according to rating agencies.

Debt/capital: 12% vs. 40% or less safe

F-score: 6/9 vs. 4+ safe = low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 4.59 vs. 3+ very safe = very low long-term bankruptcy risk (5% to 7.5% according to rating agencies)

M-score: -3.1 vs. -2.22 or less safe = ultra-low accounting fraud risk

The Beneish M-score is an advanced accounting metric that is 76% historically accurate at spotting accounting fraud. It's also 82.5% accurate at determining companies with trustworthy accounting.

There is an 82.5% probability that JD's accounting is honest, an assessment shared by analysts, S&P, and Moody's.

Basically, the fundamental risk of losing all your money buying JD.com is 5% to 7.5%, or between 1 in 12 and 1 in 20 that you'll suffer a permanent loss of capital.

Business Model: 3/3 Wide Moat

JD's profitability has been steadily trending higher over time, due to its growing economies of scale. That's the good news.

(Source: Gurufocus)

The bad news is that heavy growth spending means that JD's profitability has been historically below its 1,020 global cyclical retailer peers.

However, profitability is expected to continue improving over time and we can see that JD's operating margin, net margin, return on equity, return on assets, and return on capital are seeing stronger growth over the past year.

Return on capital is Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for overall company quality and moatiness.

(Souce: Imgflip)

It's defined as annual pre-tax profit/operating capital, all the net money that's ever been invested to run the business.

(Source: Gurufocus)

JD's 13-year median ROC was -12% but that's now soared to 201%, in the top 6% of its peers.

Metric Industry Percentile Cyclical Retailers More Profitable Than JD Operating Margin 46.67 544 Net Margin 69.83 308 Return On Equity 92.16 NA Return On Assets 86.87 134 Return On Capital 93.85 63 Average 77.88 226

(Source: Gurufocus)

I define wide moat as stable or improving profitability over time that's in the top 25% of peers. JD's profitability has managed to hit the 78th industry percentile meaning superior profitability to all but 226 global cyclical retailers.

Management Quality: 2/3 Above-Average

Any management team that can adapt to challenges and rivals and generates industry-leading, wide moat profitability over time is at least above-average and potentially exceptional capital allocators.

JD's wide moat is relatively new, and not guaranteed to last, but Morningstar has confidence in the capital allocation skills of its management.

JD.com's management has a Standard stewardship rating. Richard Qiangdong Liu founded JD.com in 2004 and has been the chairman and CEO since inception. He has more than 15 years of experience in the retail and e-commerce industries and has proven himself a visionary and a capable business leader, making key strategic decisions such as engaging in the direct sales model, building its own logistics system, and opening its self-owned logistics to third parties to enhance its scale. Given his strong track record, we think Liu gives the Street confidence in JD’s long-term potential but also poses a key-man risk. Liu was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in America on a rape accusation in September 2018. No criminal charges were pressed against Liu due to insufficient evidence, however, a successful conviction could have sent him to prison for up to 30 years. Liu has considerable influence over board matters. According to JD’s 2017 annual report, “under our current memorandum and articles of association, our board of directors will not be able to form a quorum without Mr. Richard Qiangdong Liu for so long as Mr. Liu remains a director.” This means that the board cannot make decisions in absence of Liu. There was also some indication of poor corporate governance in the past. Based on JD.com's dual-class voting structure, holders of Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote per share in respect of matters requiring the votes of shareholders. In contrast, Liu, the holder of Class B ordinary shares, is entitled to 20 votes per share, subject to certain exceptions. This gives Liu full control of corporate matters requiring shareholder approval (78.5% of the voting power), despite his equity stake of only 15.1% as of Feb. 29, 2020. A one-off share-based bonus of USD 591 million paid to Liu as the company prepared for its U.S. IPO in 2014 raised concerns for us and shows what this shareholding structure can lead to. Given that JD Finance and JD.com are both controlled by Liu, we see a potential conflict of interest. For instance, JD.com could continue using JD Finance’s services due to Liu's preferences and not business considerations. "- Morningstar

JD's CEO and founder owns 15% of the company, but controls 79% of voting rights, effectively meaning shareholders have no say over how the company is run.

The good news is that Richard Liu has thus far proven, in the words of Morningstar, "a visionary and capable leader." Of course, the downside is that shareholders must be comfortable with him running the company with an iron fist, and if he gets hit by a bus, then JD's management bench is far less deep than BABA's.

BABA also has 2/3 above-average quality while Tencent's is 3/3 exemplary.

Overall Quality Score: 10/11 SWAN - Speculative

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 2.5% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

JD scores a 10/11 SWAN quality company making it worthy of the Master List and potentially the Phoenix portfolio, the companies most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

The Phoenix list is the only watchlist the Dividend Kings portfolios are buying from as is my retirement portfolio during this recession.

Just remember to buy it in small amounts, and limit your overall risk exposure to 2.5% of your money or less.

What determines whether JD makes the Phoenix list (it will be added to the Master List in the coming weeks), is its valuation and growth profile.

JD.Com Growth Profile: Hyper-Growth But With High Uncertainty

FactSet medium-term growth consensus: 30.0% CAGR (30 analysts)

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 49.7% CAGR (just 1 analyst)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 30.5% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR (14 analysts)

There appears to be a rather high growth uncertainty surrounding JD, with one extremely bullish analyst telling FactSet he expects the company to grow almost 50% CAGR and 14 telling Reuters that just 6% CAGR is expected over the next five years.

The most robust consensus appears to be 30% CAGR, confirmed by both 30 analysts (out of 41 that cover the company) from FactSet as well as Ycharts long-term consensus.

EPS Analyst Scorecard

JD is running the Amazon (AMZN) playbook, pouring so much of its profits into investing in growth that its EPS is highly volatile, resulting in wild misses and analyst consensus smashing returns.

We have very limited data in terms of two-year analyst forecasting accuracy due to the company's short-tenure on US exchanges. This is another reason JD is speculative and thus not for everyone. You need a higher risk tolerance to own this company.

Operating Cash Flow Analyst Scorecard

Just like Amazon, where Bezos tells investors to watch the operating cash flow and not earnings (because he's trying to maximize operating cash flow and not earnings), JD's operating cash flow estimates are far more accurate.

The margins of error are 25% to the downside and 60% to the upside.

Analyst growth consensus range: 6% to 49.7% CAGR.

The historical margin of error adjusted analyst growth consensus range: 4% to 80% CAGR (the widest I've seen for any company).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

JD's short OCF growth track record is both impressive and incredibly wide, ranging from -5% CAGR to 85% CAGR.

This means the 4% to 80% CAGR analyst expected growth range is plausible, created by the company's massive growth investments and daily battles with Alibaba, the Amazon of China.

JD.com Valuation: High Uncertainty Is Another Reason It's Speculative

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

JD's short historical valuation record is very wide, and not yet statistically significant.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.04% 1 Month 0.7% 3 Months 2% 6 Months 4% 1 8% 2 18% 3 26% 4 35% 5 44% 6 53% 7 62% 8 70% 9 79% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan Asset Management, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

Its historical fair value, in terms of operating cash flow ranges from 13 to 44.

Graham/Dodd/Carnevale rule of thumb for companies growing 3.25% to 15% CAGR is 14 to 16 earnings/cash flow.

Peter Lynch PEG 1 rule of thumb: fair value for JD between 15 and 50X based on how fast it actually grows.

JD Growing at about 30% CAGR Appears To Be Worth about 18X Operating Cash Flow

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Millions of investors over the past four years have determined that about 18X cash flow is fair value for JD, though for such a short period of time, we can only say with 35% confidence that this is fair value.

Morningstar's $62 fair value estimate on JD is a discounted cash flow model based on several assumptions, including a discount rate of 9.9% which, though reasonable, is not something I personally ever trust to correctly value a stock (every investor's discount rate is different).

Our fair value estimate is USD 62 per ADS or HKD 240 per ordinary share, implying an enterprise value to 2020 sales ratio of 0.9 times, versus the five-year average of 0.8 times as of Aug. 18. Our WACC is 9.9%. We expect the 13% CAGR in revenue in the coming 10 years, driven by a 12% CAGR in online direct sales and a 20% CAGR in services and others. We expect JD to continue to take share from offline retailers, penetrate into the lower-tier cities, broaden its variety of the product, and increase basket size." - Morningstar

How does one analyze a company as fast-growing but complex and speculative as JD.com?

With a methodical approach based on the decades of empirical data and the teachings of the best investors in history, including Graham, Dodd, and Greenblatt.

JD.com Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth EPS 52% 43% 33% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 141% 4% NA Operating Cash Flow 64% -3% 28% Free cash flow 173% -23% 43 EBITDA 94% 42% 21% EBIT (pre-tax profit) 151% 67% 42%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

There is no question that JD is a fast-growing company. However, the fair value range on it is incredibly wide. What's more, the hypergrowth is decelerating due to the law of large numbers.

JD.com Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (6 years) 2020 2021 2022 Earnings 47.5 $75 $107 $142 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 25.2 $106 $109 NA Operating Cash Flow 18.3 $69 $67 $86 Free Cash Flow 38.7 $166 $129 $185 EBITDA 91.2 $183 $260 $340 EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit) 73.3 $89 $148 $211 Average $115 $137 $193 Current Price $78.12 Discount To Fair Value 32% 43% 59% Upside To Fair Value 47% 75% 147% Annualized Total Return Potential 367% 57% 49%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

We can't simply use the historical multiples for periods when JD was growing at about 30% CAGR (the rate most analysts expect in the future) because some of these multiples are only justified by growth rates of over 80% CAGR, which the company is unlikely to ever see again.

So how do we bring order to the chaos that is an apparent 141% total return range that says JD is likely worth anywhere from $67 to $260 in 2021?

By applying the Peter Lynch PEG 1 rule of thumb, and using the most robust analyst consensus estimate of 30% CAGR from 30 analysts at FactSet (and backed up by the YCharts estimate).

Peter Lynch PEG-Based JD.com Fair Value Estimate

Metric Historical Fair Value (6 years) 2020 2021 2022 Earnings 30.0 $47 $68 $90 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 25.2 $106 $109 NA Operating Cash Flow 18.3 $69 $67 $86 Free Cash Flow 30.0 $129 $100 $143 EBITDA 30.0 $60 $86 $112 EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit) 30.0 $36 $61 $86 Average $75 $82 $103 Current Price $78.12 Discount To Fair Value -5% 5% 24% Upside To Fair Value -5% 5% 32% Annualized Total Return Potential -19% 4% 13%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The Lynch PEG approach of using a multiple of 30, based on the most robust consensus growth estimate, or the actual historical multiple, whichever is lower, gives a far more conservative estimate, $75 for 2020, within 20% of Morningstar's DCF based estimate.

2021 fair value range of $61 to $109.

Average 2020 fair value (my reasonable estimate of JD's intrinsic value based on 2021 consensus estimates): $82.

Fair value range: 58% (1/3 less than the raw historical multiple model).

Fair value uncertainty high, agreeing with Morningstar's "high" fair value uncertainty (but usable unlike the raw model).

With JD.com approximately 5% undervalued for 2020, I consider this speculative but undeniable high-quality SWAN to be a potentially reasonable but speculative buy right now.

JD.com 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

JD appears slightly overvalued based on operating cash flow and thus the 2025 analyst return consensus potential is 18.9% CAGR, assuming it grows as fast as analysts expect and continues trading at 18X cash flows as it has for the past four years.

JD.com Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 18.9% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 9.45% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 28.35% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 5.67% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 22.68% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 14.18% Ratio vs. S&P 500 4.02 Bankruptcy Risk 7.50% Probability Of No Bankruptcy 92.50% Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return 13.11% Ratio vs. S&P 500 3.72

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

To this raw 2025 consensus return potential, we apply

50% margin of error for 5-year forecasts (Chuck's recommendation, JPMorgan recommends 44%).

20% to 40% margin of error in case analysts are wrong about JD's growth rate (based on the work of Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks).

7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (from S&P and the study from the University of St. Petersburg).

Thus, we get a risk-adjusted expected return of 13.1% CAGR that reasonably bakes in the uncertainties associated with JD.com and its complex risk profile.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Analysts expect about 19% CAGR total returns from JD.com over the next five years if it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value. Since 2015, it has delivered 23% CAGR, a time period when just 44% of total returns are a function of fundamentals.

Still, it's nice to see that even with such a complex company, with very high growth uncertainty, the Gordon Dividend Growth Model still matches the historical data relatively well.

JD.com Investment Decision Score

Goal JD Why Score Valuation Potentially Reasonable Buy 5% undervalued 3/4 Preservation Of Capital Average BBB stable credit rating, 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 5/7 Return Of Capital NA not a dividend stock NA Return On Capital Excellent 13.3% RAER vs 3.5% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 86% Letter Grade B Satisfactory S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

JD.com appears to be a satisfactory long-term if speculative buy today, at least compared to the S&P 500.

At the potential good buy price of $69.7, it becomes a 90% A- potentially very good (though speculative) buy.

I'll be adding JD.com to the Dividend Kings Master List on Friday, where it can replace FBL Financial Group (FFG) which is being bought out, and thus restore the Master List to 470 companies, 456 of which pay dividends and 14 of which do not.

Bottom Line: Even In A Growth-Obsessed Market Bubble Quality Fast-Growth Blue Chips Are Always Available At Reasonable or Attractive Valuations

I hope that this exercise in methodical, disciplined, and evidence-based company analysis, valuation, total return, and overall investment decision-making has been useful to you.

Not just in terms of giving you two potentially actionable long-term investing ideas to consider for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, but in showing you how I approach analyzing a company for all its important fundamentals.

This step-by-step process has been carefully crafted over 6.5 years as an analyst and steadily improved as I learn from some of the great mentors and colleagues I've worked with.

Collectively, these world-class investing professionals have over 100 years of experience in asset management managing over $200 million worth of assets.

These colleagues also helped me to devise these risk-management guidelines which are what safeguard the Dividend Kings' portfolios as well as my own.

(Source: Imgflip)

Basically, when you think about investing in any company, you must think in terms of facts, not speculative emotion. You must focus on the best available evidence, and factor in the inherent uncertainty and risks that exist in any company's business model.

You must focus on first not losing your money, then getting your money back, and only lastly in earning sufficient returns on your money.

You must always think in terms of quality first, and prudent valuation and risk management always. When you focus on the long-term fundamentals of a company, and pay a reasonable price, with a sufficient margin of safety to compensate for its risk profile and overall quality, then you can consider buying quality fast-growing, and reasonably priced blue chips like Anthem and JD.com with confidence.

(Source: AZ quotes)

That's how you can stop praying for luck in the stock market, and start making your own while walking the road to a prosperous retirement.

