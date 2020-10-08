After reporting strong quarterly results in late summer, Zynga (ZNGA) stock started selling off. A downgrade, based on worries over an Apple (AAPL) ad policy impact, proved too cautious. Apple reversed its privacy change plans, which benefits Zynga greatly. With solid user growth and impressive growth from an expanding advertising business, investors should continue holding the stock.

Chart Affirms Rally

Glu Mobile (GLUU) at first outperformed Zynga earlier this year. But another disappointing quarterly loss of 5 cents sent shares lower afterward. Gaming investors may consider buying GLUU stock. If bookings grow in the third and fourth quarters, the debt-free firm may reward its shareholders. Conversely, Zynga is a bigger company with a more diversified business.

On the charts, the positive moving average convergence divergence (“MACD”) affirms the rally that started in early September:

Chart courtesy of Stock Rover

The MACD’s crossover above the EMA suggests that ZNGA stock could re-test the $10.69 high soon.

Record Revenue

Zynga posted record revenue in the second quarter. It recorded a 47% year-over-year revenue growth to $452 million. The company benefited from record user pay revenue, up 61% Y/Y. User pay bookings rose 47% Y/Y to $455 million. Investors may build an EBITDA multiples model that values the company relative to peers. Assume the metrics below:

Metrics Range Conclusion Selected LTM EBITDA Multiple 30.0x-50.0x 40.0x Selected Forward EBITDA Multiple 25.0x-55.0x 42.0x Fair Value $6.66-$13.67 $10.63

Data courtesy of Finbox

Investors may raise the LTM EBITDA multiple in this interactive, editable model. With my 40 times multiple, Zynga is worth at least $10.63, 10.9% above its recent closing price.

Growth in Advertising

The acquisition of Rollic, which develops popular hyper-casual games, will broaden Zynga’s audience base. The company’s VP of IR and Corporate Finance said, “ With more than 5 million mobile DAUs and 65 million mobile MAUs, we expect Rollic to meaningfully increase our audience and expand and diversify our advertising business.”

Still, Zynga’s advertising fell from last year’s levels. Expectations of user pay growth will more than offset its drop in advertising yields. So, investors will need to watch the company’s user pay compared to its advertising mix. The timing of new game launches and the related marketing levels will have an impact on margins.

Outlook

Source: Zynga Q2/2020 Presentation

Zynga forecast revenue growing by ~$500 million but expects net income losses soaring to $550 million. Previously, the company forecast a loss of $350 million. The acquisition of Peak and the related deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles, and stock-based compensation will hurt results this year.

EBITDA will fall by $138 million, offset by an increase of $250 million in deferred revenue.

Zynga has a strong product pipeline headed into the final quarter of 2020 and starting in 2021. For example, its studios, such as NaturalMotion and Gram Games, will release games that appeal to its wide audience.

Rollic’s prototyping process in product design should speed up the time to deliver to the market. The lower costs and higher efficiency should lift Zynga’s long-term margins.

Quantitative Scores

Zynga out-scores Glu on three metrics, as shown below:

Data source: SA Premium

When it reports quarterly results on November 1, analysts expect the company to post an EPS of 9 cents. It earned more up revisions than down:

Risk Considerations

Zynga posted impressive mobile revenue growth in the last five quarters.

Conversely, its advertising revenue, albeit just 14% of the total in Q2/2020, is erratic. A sharp drop in ad revenue will not hurt overall performance, but is still a headwind that investors should watch out for:

Zynga’s strong history of turning acquisitions into growth plays will lift its performance in 2021. For example, Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau said that eight of Rollic’s games reached one or two in terms of most downloaded. That is, they had over 250 million downloads.

Despite the pandemic disrupting the economy, gaming demand is still very strong. The Peak team and the Harry Potter team should come out strong out of the gate. But if consumers look at the game as a “shallow cash grab,” revenue from the title may lag.

Your Takeaway

Zynga shares are already up around 15% in the last month. Bottom-fishers missed picking the stock on the bounce. Consider buying shares if they fall to the $8.00-9.00 level (200-day and 50-day moving average, respectively).

