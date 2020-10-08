It's been a tough couple of months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as the index closed well off of its highs, but one name that held up extremely well was Northern Vertex Mining (OTCPK:NHVCF). The company released its preliminary fiscal Q1 2021 results this week and reported another record quarter, with gold production of just over 13,000 ounces, and all of its key operating metrics are trending in the right direction.

On the cost side, the company should be able to bring its all-in sustaining costs down going forward, given that it's now linked to the Mohave Electric Power Grid [MEPG] with the construction of its 6.9-mile powerline system complete. Based on a very reasonable valuation of 1.5x trailing twelve-month revenue, I would view any sharp corrections in Q4 as speculative buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Northern Vertex Mining released its preliminary fiscal Q1 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of 13,083 ounces, which contributed to record revenue of $27.0 million. These exceptional results were driven by a significant improvement in ore mined and tonnes stacked per day, with these figures up 56% and 49%, respectively. While the past year and a half since starting commercial production has been challenging, things are finally starting to move in the right direction. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company News Release)

For those unfamiliar, Northern Vertex Mining is an Arizona-based gold producer, and the company sold ~33,200 ounces of gold in FY2020, making it a junior gold producer. The company's trailing twelve-month all-in sustaining costs as of fiscal Q3 2020 (March quarter) came in at an uninspiring level of $1,303/oz, which is roughly 35% above the industry average. This is one reason why I haven't spent much time on the stock in the past, as I will rarely take a second look at any gold producers that have costs more than 20% above the industry average.

Fortunately, the company's status as a high-cost producer is set to change dramatically. This is because the company will benefit from economies of scale at its Moss Mine and the recent completion of construction on the 6.9-mile electric grid powerline system that Northern Vertex is tying into the MEPG.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with benefits from economies of scale, we can see that Northern Vertex has seen a dramatic increase in gold production from the period of fiscal Q3 2019 through to fiscal Q3 2020. As noted earlier, the company had relatively high costs of $1,303/oz during this reporting period, with gold production in the period of 29,130 ounces. However, we've seen two record quarters in a row, with gold production coming in at 10,530 ounces in fiscal Q4 2020 (June quarter), and a massive quarter of 13,083 ounces in fiscal Q1 2021 (September quarter).

These two quarters combined came in at 23,613 ounces, representing nearly 80% of the production on a full-year basis between fiscal Q3 2019 to fiscal Q3 2020. Therefore, I would expect a massive improvement in costs for the most recent two quarters, and it's possible all-in sustaining costs could drop below $1,025/oz for FY2021. This would be a massive improvement of over 15% year-over-year and bring costs more in line with the industry average.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Outside of higher productivity, with tonnes stacked per day hitting a new record of 7,432 in fiscal Q1 2021, costs should also benefit from the electric grid powerline system's recent tie-in. As noted by Northern Vertex, this is expected to reduce costs by over 70% from $0.31 per kilowatt-hour to $0.08 per kilowatt-hour, resulting in a $50.00/oz improvement to all-in sustaining costs. The company was previously using eight generators since shut down, which will save over $2 million per year. Given the increased gold (GLD) price, which is an added tailwind for margins, and the significant cost reductions recently, we should see record mine operating earnings in FY2021. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, the higher gold price and improved productivity in the past two quarters has contributed to a surge in quarterly revenue and a significant improvement in the company's cash position. Northern Vertex reported that the revenue was $27 million in fiscal Q1 2021, and this translated to a 48% increase sequentially and an 85% increase year-over-year. These are incredible results, and they've helped the company's cash position grow to $12.1 million in fiscal Q1 2020, which sits at double the levels it did just one year ago ($5.9 million).

Based on the fact that the gold price has held above $1,887/oz for most of Q4 thus far, and the realized price in fiscal Q1 2021 was $1,887/oz, I would expect similar to higher revenue in fiscal Q2 2021. Therefore, if we assume a worst-case gold price of $1,775/oz in the next three quarters, Northern Vertex should report over $100 million in revenue in FY2021. The chart does not show mine operating earnings for fiscal Q4 2019 and fiscal Q1 2020, as these results have not been formally filed yet.

So, why is this significant, and what's so special about a junior producer?

As I noted earlier, I typically don't spend much time on junior producers, but the valuation here is quite compelling. Based on 251 million shares outstanding and a share price of $0.43, the company is currently trading at a market cap of $107.9 million. If we assume that the worst-case revenue for FY2021 is $100 million, which assumes the gold price remains in a range of $1,775/oz to $1,925/oz for the next three quarters, this will leave Northern Vertex trading at 1.1x FY2021 revenue if it stays at current levels.

On a more conservative trailing twelve-month revenue basis, the company is also trading at a very reasonable 1.55x annual revenue ($107.9 million / $69.6 million). I believe the trailing twelve-month figure is far too conservative, given that the company is growing revenue at over 80% year-over-year based on preliminary fiscal Q1 2021 results.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Author's Chart)

The last point worth noting about Northern Vertex is that while the company is a relatively low-grade producer, with an average grade mined the past two years closer to 0.70 grams per tonne gold, we've seen some encouraging drill results recently. As the image above shows, drill-hole AR-20-286, which was drilled into the higher-grade Ruth Vein, intersected 15.2 meters at 9.11 grams per tonne gold and 85 grams per tonne silver.

This intercept sits just 150 meters from the current Moss open pit and comes in at 1000% higher grades than current mined grades. While the company has yet to define a resource here and it is still early days, even a small resource with an average grade of 1.50 - 2.50 grams per tonne gold would dramatically increase gold production in the future. Therefore, assuming future drilling success, this is a bonus to the Northern Vertex story.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Northern Vertex is an interesting story given that it's sitting in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, and it's trading at a very reasonable valuation. Given the company's recent cost-cutting initiatives, improved productivity, and the increased metals prices, the stock is now one of the highest growth gold producers in the sector, with sales growth of 85% year-over-year. This figure is more synonymous with high-octane tech stocks, and not gold miners. Based on the attractive valuation and Tier-1 jurisdiction, I would view any corrections below US$0.39 as speculative buying opportunities.

