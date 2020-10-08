UVV's investment case is unattractive, potentially risky, and overall not worth your hard-earned cash. Avoid shares despite their seemingly attractive entry point.

UVV's management is well aware of the company's long-term sustainability issues. Its effort to diversify the company's cash flows, however, has not been that fruitful.

On Monday, the S&P500 had an amazing day, closing 1.80% higher, led by a slight rebound in the energy sector. With Treasury rates set to remain near 0 over the next few years, investors have nowhere to allocate their funds but the public markets. At the same time, expected market returns have been declining due to the market's prolonged rally.

Despite that, investor-favorite high yielding stocks such as Altria (MO) and Iron Mountain (IRM) have failed to keep up with the market, even though they are offering tangible returns against a potentially uncertain future market outcome.

Another such stock with a hefty yield of +7% is Dividend Aristocrat Universal Corporation (UVV), which boasts a record of 49 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. Despite its huge yield and a proven record of long-term shareholder value creation, UVV's shares have also failed to attract investors' interest, currently trading near a 5-year low. The question that arises is whether Mr. Market has mispriced UVV's shares, and they are currently indeed undervalued, or if UVV's 20-year-high yield is still not enough to compensate for the underlying risks.

A sky-high yield - how did we get here?

At its current price levels, what stands out in UVV's investment case is its sky-high yield, which can seem incredibly attractive, especially for income-oriented investors. Currently, the stock's yield of 7.25% is near a 20-year high, offering considerably larger distributions than the overall market.

High yields are often a barometer of a stock's safety. A simple example is datacenter REITs offering lower yields compared to, say retail REITs, as investors price more predictable cash flows more expensive. In that regard, UVV's current sky-high yield can be seen as an indicator of its low safety. But how did we get here?

The most straightforward answer is that UVV's primary source of revenue is the supply of tobacco leaves. With cigarette consumption undergoing a long-term decline trend, future demand for the company's products doesn't appear to be that bright.

The actual manufacturers of smoking products, such as Altria and Philip Morris, have been pivoting towards vaping, heated tobacco products, nicotine edibles, and the rapidly growing marijuana market, positioning for a profitable future. As a result, demand for UVV's leaves is expected to be gradually declining. This should worry investors because such a transition away from tobacco may be coming sooner than later.

As Philip Morris' CEO André Calantzopoulos mentioned in the Concordia Annual Summit: "With the right regulatory encouragement and support from civil society, we believe cigarette sales can end within 10 to 15 years in many countries."

This is especially troubling, considering that UVV's financials have already been stagnated since forever. DPS' disproportional advancement against the company's EPS further explains the -otherwise attractive- high yield.

Diversification plans away from tobacco

UVV's management is well aware of the company's long-term sustainability issues. As a result, it has made efforts to diversify the company's cash flows.

Around a year ago, UVV acquired Fruitsmart, an independent specialty fruit & vegetable ingredient processor. At the time, management had stated that Fruitsmart "...could make up 10-20% of UVV's earnings in the next five years."

The company's acquisition is reflected in the company's "other tobacco operations." This segment also includes UVV's dark tobacco operations, whose volumes were lower in Q1-2021 YoY. The segment's revenues were boosted by Fruitsmart, though, resulting in revenue growth, as the company has also confirmed. Despite that, the segment's profitability actually declined. This signals that Fruitsmart's underlying profitability is likely to be struggling significantly.

Source: Q1 results

Apparently, Fruitsmart has not been adding to the company's bottom line, which is what matters in terms of the dividend's safety. Further, at a roughly estimated range of around $10M-$20M of the segment's revenues being attributed to Fruitsmart, the company should not be exceeding more than 5% of UVV's total sales. Hence, we can't see how a likely unprofitable so far acquisition can turn around the company.

Around a month ago, the company announced another acquisition in a natural, specialty dehydrated vegetable, fruit, and herb processing company - Silva International. While the acquisition's results are yet to be seen, we estimate that the company's contribution to revenues will be equally insignificant.

Conclusion - Stay away

If you are currently holding UVV shares, you may find yourself in a tough spot. On the one hand, the company's dividend is somewhat covered, the stock's P/E ratio is in the low teens, and its prolonged price decline may have created a fruitful situation for one to double down and add to their position.

On the other hand, there is little to be excited about the company's future. The company's recent acquisitions have little effect on revenues, potentially damaging profitability even further. The fruit processing sector has incredibly tight net income margins, estimated to be around 1%-2%. In fact, the company's other-tobacco-segment Q1 figures further point towards a possible loss incurred by Fruitsmart. Investors should not expect UVV's profitably growth to resurrect on the back of these buyouts is, in our view.

The only special feature of UVV seems to be its respectable 5-decade-long record of dividend increases. However, with a 20-year EPS stagnation, no catalysts to improve profitably, and the assured long-term demand decline for tobacco leaves, we believe that the company's prolonged dividend may be coming to an end sooner than later. Management is likely to fight hard to keep its much-praised dividend record intact. Yet, the payout ratio is increasingly becoming more vulnerable.

Overall, while we don't think UVV's +7% yield can compensate for the company's long-term sustainability worries. EPS is likely to remain stagnated or decline from here, which means that capital gains are also not to be expected. Based on everything, we believe that UVV's investment case is unattractive, potentially risky, and overall not worth your hard-earned cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.