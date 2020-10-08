It's been a rough few weeks for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with many miners down 25% from their highs even though the gold (GLD) price has seen a relatively mild correction. Fortunately, preliminary production results from miners across the board have been quite strong, with Yamana Gold (AUY) being the first million-ounce gold producer to report its results. While I expected a significant recovery after a very soft Q2 performance, Yamana has more than exceeded my expectations with its Q3 production results and has raised its dividend for the fourth time in the past two years. The current annual forward dividend yield of $0.105 translates to a 1.90% yield, one of the most competitive yields in the Gold Miners Index. Based on the company's improving balance sheet and moderate production growth out to FY2022, I would view any pullbacks below $5.20 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Yamana Gold released its Q3 production results on Wednesday and reported quarterly gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) production of 240,466 ounces, a massive improvement from the 183,600 ounces reported last quarter. This 31% increase sequentially was driven by a significant jump in production at Yamana's 50%-owned Canadian Malartic Mine and a strong increase at production at Cerro Moro, with production up from 8,175 ounces to 18,818 ounces, an increase of 130%. Meanwhile, even though Jacobina production dropped slightly in Q3, it was up against tough sequential comps, with a record quarter in Q2. On a year-over-year basis, production is up 10%, which is quite respectable (Q3 2019: 44,080 ounces vs. Q3 2020: 40,157). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the chart below, Q2 was a quarter to forget for Yamana, as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the company's portfolio with government-mandated shutdowns across the board. The hardest-hit mine was Canadian Malartic, which was off-line for over a month and is Yamana's largest contributor to overall gold production. While Cero Moro is relatively small on a comparative basis with less than 20,000 ounces of gold production per quarter, the shutdowns in Argentina led to a 50% decline in production here as well. Fortunately, we saw a 130% improvement in gold production here in Q3. Given the improved operating performance and a massive quarter at Canadian Malartic, Yamana has raised its guidance from 895,000 GEOs for FY2020 to 915,000 GEOs. Unfortunately, this is still well below the previous guidance of 990,000 GEOs provided in Q1, but it is obviously at no fault to the company given the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might look at the Jacobina performance and be a little disappointed, but it's essential to put the Q3 results in context. As shown in the chart below, Yamana's Jacobina Mine in Brazil has steadily grown gold production from ~35,300 ounces to ~45,600 ounces in a span of less than two years (Q3 2018 to Q2 2020), so the slight decrease in Q3 is hardly material. In fact, the bigger story is that the Jacobina Phase 2 Expansion study completed in April is expected to lower costs even further and increase gold production to 230,000 ounces per year, up from 160,000 ounces annually in FY2019 and expectations for closer to 180,000 ounces in FY2020.

(Source: Author's Chart)

This should push quarterly production to above 57,000 ounces per quarter, or 20% above current levels, which would make Jacobina the company's second Tier-1 asset, defined as an asset delivering upwards of 200,000 gold ounces per year. Currently, Yamana's only Tier-1 asset, by this definition, is the 50%-owned Canadian Malartic Mine. This is important, as it will also diversify the portfolio further, placing less reliance on Canadian Malartic if anything were to go wrong.

(Source: Author's Chart)

From a financial standpoint, we should see another strong quarter from Yamana Gold, and the company's recent dividend raise is likely a leading indicator. As noted in the preliminary production results, Yamana is raising its dividend by 50% to $0.105 per share annually. This translates to a whopping 425% increase in the dividend over the past 18 months ($.105 vs. $0.02). Based on a current share price of $5.55, this translates to a forward dividend yield of 1.90%, a very competitive rate within the sector. It's also worth noting that the company added a chunk of cash to its balance sheet to finish Q3, with cash up from $325 million to $470 million. This should push net debt to below $600 million for the first quarter in over two years, and we could see Yamana be in a net cash position by Q3 2021 if this impressive cash generation continues. Let's see how the company's earnings trend looks:

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we look at Yamana's earnings trend above, we've seen a pretty dismal earnings trend relative to leaders in the sector like B2Gold (BTG), but the relatively weak FY2019 earnings growth can be attributed to the Chapada divestiture, which lowered overall production. Fortunately, Yamana is set for a year of triple-digit growth in FY2020 based on current estimates, with forecasts currently sitting at $0.29. This would translate to 123% growth year over year, which is more than 5000 basis points above the sector average earnings growth rate for FY2020, that is expected to come in closer to 40%. Meanwhile, FY2021 estimates continue to climb given the higher metals prices, with analysts currently forecasting $0.42 in annual EPS. Assuming the company can meet these estimates, this would translate to a 45% growth rate year over year.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

While this would be a deceleration from FY2020 growth rates, this is hardly material, as it's near impossible to post an acceleration in earnings growth after a year of triple-digit growth. In fact, even low-double digit growth after a year of 100% earnings per share growth is incredible, given the tough comps that Yamana will be up against in FY2021. However, the more important takeaway from the above earnings trend is the earnings breakout that we should see next year. Generally, earnings breakouts are very bullish developments, and they occur when annual EPS stagnates in a range for years and then hits new multi-year highs. This typically denotes a change in the business for the better. In Yamana's case, this change is a much higher gold price, allowing the company to see improved gross margins, which are flowing directly to the bottom line. Assuming the company can post annual EPS of $0.30 or higher for FY2021, we will see an earnings breakout next year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just two months ago, I warned that Yamana was beginning to get extended and that any rallies above $6.50 would be an opportunity to book some profits. The strong advance in August provided investors an opportunity to re-balance their positions, but the recent pullback is now making the stock more interesting again. As shown in the chart above, Yamana saw significant accumulation on the minor correction in July, and I would expect buyers to show up at $5.05-5.20 if we revisit these levels. This view is reinforced by the fact that buyers are now getting an even higher dividend yield if we see a pullback towards this same area near $5.20. Therefore, for investors interested in adding back exposure to the name, a pullback below $5.20 would provide a low-risk area to top up one's position.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Yamana Gold was one of the hardest-hit names in Q2 due to the COVID-19 related closures, but the company has seen an exceptional bounceback in operating results with mines now back on-line. Given the potential for an earnings breakout year in FY2021 and the recent news of an increased dividend that is currently one of the most attractive in the sector, I believe that any sharp corrections in Q4 will provide buying opportunities. Therefore, for investors anxious to get back in the name or add exposure, the $5.20 level should provide a low-risk area to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.