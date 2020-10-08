Gold And Silver Continue To Consolidate During A Challenging Time Of The Year

September was a rough month for markets across all asset classes. The stock market fell from record highs, but the price action was tame compared to earlier this year. Meanwhile, gold had been correcting since reaching a record high in early August. Silver followed the yellow metal, but both precious metals picked up steam on the downside in September when faced with the potential for risk-off conditions in markets.

Memories of a decline to the $1450.90 level in March and price carnage in silver that took it to the lowest price since 2009 at $11.74 caused selling in both markets. Gold fell to a low of $1843 in late September, and silver reaches $21.96 per ounce. Since then, both metals recovered with gold around $1890 on October 7 and silver near the $24 level.

Ironically, a risk-off period that takes the prices of gold and silver lower could wind up being the most bullish thing for both markets. As fear and uncertainty over the global pandemic and November 3 US election rise, central banks and governments are likely to increase the tidal wave of liquidity and the unprecedented level of fiscal stimulus. The stimulus and liquidity are bullish fuel for the bullish trends in the gold and silver markets. They are nothing more than inflationary seeds that governments plant. Over the coming years, we are likely to see those seeds continue to bloom into a continuation of bull markets in the precious metals. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) are likely to outperform the prices of gold and silver on a percentage basis on the upside.

The dollar index heads lower- Q4 can be a rough period for precious metals

We are now in the final stretch in 2020, a year that most of us would like to forget. The global pandemic has caused us to change our lives. No one is safe from the virus that reached into the White House and infected the President and First Lady.

Gold and silver tend to move inversely to the US dollar, the world’s reserve currency. As the pricing mechanism for the precious metals, a weaker dollar often means higher precious metals and commodity prices. The dollar index fell steadily from March through August, moving from the highest level since 2002 at 103.96 to a low of 91.725, the lowest since April 2018. The index declined by 11.8% in a little over five months.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the dollar index fell below a critical level of support at 93.395 on its way to the most recent low of 91.725. Currencies rarely move in a straight line as governments manage the foreign exchange market to provide stability for the global financial system. As the dollar index was falling, gold and silver prices hit highs in early August, with gold trading at over $2000 per ounce for the first time and silver moving to just below $30 per ounce after trading below $12 this March.

The dollar bounced from the August low and reached its most recent peak of 94.795 on September 25. The recovery ran out of upside steam, and the index was trading at below the 93.700 level on October 7. Gold and silver recovered as the dollar slipped.

Meanwhile, the precious metals are moving into a rough time of the year as both gold and silver tend to fall to lows during the final months of the year. In 2015, the two metals reached significant bottoms in December. In 2016 and 2017, the last quarters were weak periods for the gold and silver futures markets.

We head into the last three months of 2020 with news that central banks turned from net buyers to net sellers of gold in August for the first time in a year and a half. The Financial Times said that the selling amounted to 12.3 tons of gold during the month when the yellow metal reached its all-time high.

A rough September, but another bullish quarter

During bull markets, the risk of a correction rises with prices. After hitting continuous contract highs of $2063 in gold and $29.915 in silver in early August, gravity hit the precious metals. September was not a pretty month for the bulls as the metals made lower highs and lower lows.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of active month December COMEX gold futures shows that the price dropped to its most recent low of $1851 on September 24. The low came one day before the most recent peak in the US dollar index. Gold had a bearish September, but the yellow metal was 4.83% higher in the third quarter and 23.92% higher over the first nine months of 2020. As of October 7, gold was still adding to those gains.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the more volatile silver market on COMEX shows that the price dropped to a low of $21.81 on the same day gold hit its September low. Even though silver had a rough September, the metal was 26.71% higher in Q3 and moved 31.10% to the upside from the end of 2019 through September 30. Like gold, silver was higher than the September closing level on October 7.

The first October surprise and the stimulus saga

November 3 is election day in the United States. The 2020 contest is a lot more contentious than in 2016, given the global pandemic, political divisions within the United States, and an unprecedented landscape of noncooperation between Democrats and Republican leaders in Washington DC. Reaching across the political aisle has a new meaning in 2020. Each party seems only willing to make the reach to choke members on the other side. The analogy is figurative rather than literal, so far.

During each significant election in the US, there tends to be an October surprise or two. The first one came last week when President Trump, the first lady, and members of the President’s inner circle came down with cases of the coronavirus. With over 210,000 fatalities, doctors took no chances with the leader of the free world as they hospitalized him at the Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days. He returned to the White House on Monday, October 5, where treatment continues. The infection changes the campaign’s tone with political polls pointing to a commanding lead for former vice president Joe Biden. However, Hillary Clinton led President Trump in the polls all the way up to Election Day when he won the electoral college and became the forty-fifth President.

The first debate between the two candidates for the Presidency was a circus. Two more are on the schedule, but that will depend on the health of the President and the challenger.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s experience with the virus was a reminder that it can infect anyone. The US central bank has been warning that the economy requires another dose of stimulus to keep it on track as it continues to suffer from the pandemic’s impact. Over the past weeks, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has negotiated with the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. After not reaching any agreement, President Trump ended negotiations on October 6, telling the world he is prepared to wait until after the election for the next stimulus package. However, on October 7, the President said he is willing to consider a piecemeal approach that provides funds for the airlines and individuals. Meanwhile, the stimulus saga continues with no agreement on anything as political cooperation has become virtually extinct.

With less than one month to go before the election and another twenty days in October, the odds of more October surprises that could impact the election and economy are high.

Three reasons for higher gold and silver prices in 2021

The short-term trends in the gold and silver futures market remain lower on October 7. Lower lows could be on the horizon over the coming weeks and the rest of 2020. However, three significant factors lead me to believe that the prices of the two precious metals will continue to add to gains in 2021.

Stimulus and liquidity are bullish for precious metals. The Fed has told the world they will do whatever is necessary to provide liquidity to the global financial system. The central bank is prepared to use all of the tools at its disposal when it comes to monetary policy. Moreover, Chairman Powell and FOMC members are encouraging inflation to rise above the 2% target rate. Gold and silver are inflation barometers. When it comes to fiscal stimulus, the current logjam will end after the election. The US Treasury borrowed a record $3 trillion in May to fund the first round, which surpassed the previous high of $530 billion in borrowing from June through September 2008. More borrowing is on the horizon later this year or in 2021.

The first reason that gold and silver are heading high is that the monetary and fiscal policy paths are increasing the money supply at an unprecedented rate.

The second reason is related to the first as the policies weigh on the value of the US dollar. Since March, the currency has been in a downtrend, and all signs are that the dollar will continue to fall into 2021. The increasing money supply erodes the dollar’s value, which is bullish for precious metals.

Finally, all fiat currencies have been falling again gold since 2019. Last year, the euro, pound, yen, Australian and Canadian dollars, yuan, ruble, and most other world currencies fell to a new low against gold. In 2020, the Swiss franc and the US dollar became the latest and final currencies to decline to a record low against the precious metal. The bottom line is that the ascent of gold is not so much a commentary on the strength of the precious metal as it is a sign that fiat currencies are deteriorating. Central banks hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves, validating gold’s role in the global financial system. The trend in gold is higher and in currencies is lower. Monetary and fiscal stimulus in the US, Europe, and other nations will continue to weigh on the purchasing power of currencies, supporting gold. Silver is a speculative metal that tends to move with gold over time.

Meanwhile, fear and uncertainty over the US election and the coronavirus will continue to weigh on the global economy. Gold and silver are safe-haven assets that attract buyers during volatile periods. I expect gold to reach at least $3000 per ounce over the coming years while central banks remain accommodative. Silver has the potential to rise to a new all-time high above the 1980 peak of $50.36 per ounce.

Buying the dip using GDXJ and SILJ

If the final quarter of 2020 will a period of price consolidation and correction in the precious metals arena, it may be the perfect time to put junior gold and silver mining shares on your radar. A scale-down approach to purchasing the junior miners could yield attractive returns in 2021 if gold and silver move to higher highs. Mining shares tend to offer a leveraged return on the upside on a percentage basis compared to the futures markets.

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) are not leveraged products, but they often perform like them without the time decay risk. Each holds a diversified portfolio of the top junior mining companies and offers market participants excellent liquidity. Where there is the potential for reward, there is always a risk. When gold and silver prices decline, the percentage loss in the products tends to be more significant. Therefore, during periods of price weakness, I would leave plenty of room to add to long positions over the coming months.

The fund summary and top holdings of GDXJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ has net assets of $6.18 billion, trades an average of over 9.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.54% expense ratio. Gold rose from $1450.90 in March to $2063 in early August or 42.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, GDXJ moved from $19.52 to $65.95 per share or 237.9%.

The fund summary and top holding of SILJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $259.01 million, trades an average of over 1.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.69% expense ratio. Silver rose from $11.74 in March to $29.915 in early August or 154.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ moved from $4.84 to $17.21 per share or 255.6%.

If the consolidation in gold and silver continues during the final quarter of 2020 and prices move to lower lows, it could be the perfect time to load up on the precious metals. The junior mining shares could offer a leveraged return without the risk of time decay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold and silver,