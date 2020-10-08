October 2020 Stocks - Materials, Communications And Consumer Goods

While not as numerous as in other sectors, the aforementioned areas still hold appealing companies - here I show you those I consider the most deserving of your attention currently.

We look at the areas of Basic Materials/Chemicals, Communications as well as Consumer Goods, both in staples and discretionary companies.

The time has come for us to look at just what sort of companies may be appealing to invest in during October of 2020.

The purpose of this article is to again look at what sort of companies may be appealing for purchase during October 2020. Things seem to be climbing towards new heights, making valuation in your monthly investments absolutely crucial.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. As with other articles in a similar spirit, we'll focus on 1-3 companies per relevant sector.

Some sectors may have more than one appealing company, and I try to offer alternatives wherever possible. However, some sectors either don't have alternatives or don't have higher-yielding equities. Here, investors have to make do with one suggestion from me.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to any of the sectors of (Basic) Materials, Utilities, Communications, Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary.

As before, the list will be made using my own QO-system of rating stock. It divides stocks into four classes based upon universal metrics that attempt to measure the company's appeal for a dividend investor and ends in a score of 0.0-4.3, with both current valuation (opportunity) and fundamentals (quality) playing major roles. It arrives at these scores using 14 trackable data points, including things such as dividend safety, EPS yield, payout, earnings multiples, credit rating, dividend yield, dividend tradition, moat, and management. I'm constantly updating and developing the tool to be of more use and more precise, and I feel I've reached a point where I can comfortably base my investment decisions upon scores reached using the calculations. It of course comes with disclaimers I note when I make scoring and stances - everyone needs to make their own choices, after all.

Let's see what we end up with.

1. Basic Materials

My previous article highlighted the challenges in finding undervalued companies in the basic materials sector. Unfortunately, this hasn't really changed all that much in a month's time. While there is no class 1 company available at undervaluation, the remaining companies that I grade lower have grown even less appealing the last month. Still, there is undervaluation to be found, and I intend to highlight it.

The highest-quality basic materials company that still trades at undervaluation as I see things is Cabot Corporation (CBT). The company comes with its own set of challenges which I highlight in my articles on the stock, however. Now, Cabot Corporation is BBB-rated, has a safe dividend, nearly 4% yield, and a decent, forecasted growth rate.

The problem becomes that the potential upside is based on a fairly extreme recovery in 2021, which may or may not happen. Based on forecast accuracy, analysts aren't exactly precise, missing 30-45% of the time with a 10% margin of error. So despite a valuation that could be considered "decent", and the fact that I consider the company a Class 2 stock, based on its yield, dividend history, overall fundamental safeties, credit rating, and so forth, there's some doubt in my mind here. I own the stock, but at a cheaper cost basis than the current one. Still, there is upside here to be had.

To me, the choice of LyondellBasell (LYB) starts making more sense. LYB doesn't have the same fundamental strength given its recent history, including a bankruptcy, but the opportunity and rewards are far superior to that of Cabot. You may recognize the company from previous articles, where it's been a prime yield choice for some time. The company currently trades at an average weighted P/E multiple of 11, based on an earnings collapse during this fiscal. Once things start picking up, however, the upside here is substantial.

The problem is the same as with most cyclicals however - it's based on a return to normal earnings which we do not know when it will occur. Forecasts tell us next year, but forecasts have been and can be off again. Because of this, I try to demand substantial undervaluation to fundamentals when investing to protect my overall downside. LYB fulfills this somewhat better than CBT in my book - but it's also higher risk - making it the high-yield choice for this month.

I must say, however, I view any investment into the sector with great care at this time and may prefer to invest in different companies as things currently stand.

Still, it does confirm that even during general overvaluation, there is always some undervalued, appealing investment into a quality company available. Let's look at the next sector.

2. Communications

Communications continue to be one of the more appealing sectors for investments this fall. The pressured valuations resulting from declines in the advertising revenues for most companies and earnings uncertainty give these companies an appealing entry point at this time. We have national giants on sale, even global ones.

The highest-quality company here continues to be Omnicom Group (OMC). It's quite frankly unsurprising that no company is beating it in terms of valuation, given both its fundamentals and opportunity.

The company has suffered near-grotesque levels of punishment for what is expected to be a 21% EPS drop for the current fiscal. While the recovery is very much a question of "when", I don't see it as a question of "if". Trading at a below-10X P/E multiple, we're talking a BBB+ rated company with a 5.25% yield giving us a 22% annual rate of return when returning to a mere 15X earnings multiple in 2022. Even trading at current earnings multiple trends, the returns would still be somewhat above 11% per year. Let me remind you also that Omnicom has recently affirmed its dividend and the company's fundamentals are absolutely solid, Class 1.

It has a safe dividend, 11% five-year DGR, a more than 30-year dividend history without a cut and even a moat considered "Narrow" by Morningstar. All of this makes this company, in my eyes, a better investment than most in the entire sector. The company trades at what can only be called recession-level valuations, and while there will be earnings pressure this year, it's unlikely to persist for decades.

Omnicom remains my first choice, undervalued at 61%.

Even higher yield is available using AT&T (T). Some would argue this company presents an even stronger, more conservative picture than does Omnicom, simply based on the type of business. AT&T currently offers 7.3% yield at a BBB credit rating, with a dividend streak of over 36 years. Granted, dividend growth is poor, management isn't considered the best, but all that being said, the dividend is very much "safe".

The company also offers a very appealing upside, or barring that, returns are simply trading flat for the next few years.

All in all, the company is in an excellent position for investors seeking higher yields and comparatively safe returns, if not explosive multiple expansion or growth - which I don't believe we'll actually see from this company. It does have the fundamentals to maintain its current trajectory and operations however, and while opinions are split on how things will go from here on out, my stance is one at least expecting a "flat" development, much like above, which would still be better than overall expected market development.

AT&T remains a "BUY" and undervalued at least 30% as I see it.

3. Consumer Discretionary

Given that I've received a number of inquiries as to this segment of the market and what I would invest in, I want to at least give an indication of what I would consider to be undervalued and potentially appealing at this time.

If you're dead-set on investing in consumer cyclicals due to their appealing valuation, then Ralph Lauren (RL) is one of the companies I believe you should look at.

The company combines extremely appealing fundamentals, with A-grade credit and relatively low debt, with a potentially appealing forward upside. How, you may ask. Well, given the company's four-year forward average earnings of $5.72/share, based on current forecast, the company can be said to trade at a normalized earnings multiple of under 12X, where it typically trades well above 16-17X.

This does of course comes with the not-inconsiderable footnotes of a cancelled dividend as well as some extreme FY20 earnings pressure. For those willing to wait, however, a return to normal valuations - and earnings - for RL could give returns of 24% per year, and with a reinstated 2019 dividend of $2.75, it gives a yield of nearly 4% on Ralph Lauren, one of the most appealing apparel and luxury good companies on the planet.

This is neither bad nor something that should be overlooked, but while I acknowledge both the opportunity and fundamentals of the company, I also want to point out that non-cyclical/discretionary stocks can be considered at far more appealing valuations at this time. That is also the reason why I personally haven't invested in the stock - or any cyclical - for some time now.

So while Ralph Lauren exists, is appealing from an objective and forecast standpoint, I would caution potential investors to do deep-dives to decide whether the stock is for them.

4. Consumer Defensive

Things in consumer defensive spell one thing, when looking at the companies that I follow - Tobacco. Every single other consumer defensive company I follow, Classes 1-3, is currently at some degree of overvaluation, even if just small, such as Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) at 2.3%.

By far the most undervaluation can be found in Altria (MO). The company now offers over 8.5% well-covered yield, a BBB credit rating, and is 40%+ undervalued at an average weighted P/E-multiple of 9X. This flies in the face of the estimated 4.54% three-year average earnings growth.

Even trading at today's multiple, annual returns would be above 14% until 2022, and they expand to 30-40% annually once we start considering valuation multiples of 12.5X+ to earnings. The appeal is, as I see it, undeniable here, and that's why my position in Altria is filled for the time being at nearly 1.4% of my portfolio at an excellent cost basis and nearly 8.2% YoC. Investors can still garner similar returns, and Altria is a Class 2 stock with excellent fundamental safeties, over 50 years of dividend history, making it a dividend king, and shows no signs of fundamental deterioration in earnings. It makes the company my #1 choice this month.

Philip Morris (PM) is not as appealing in terms of undervaluation, but sports a better credit rating. Dividend tradition isn't as high, but the company is considered to have exemplary management and an even better moat than does Altria. This makes it an excellent alternative for those of us, like me, who may not want further Altria exposure.

The company also has, I argue, one of the better smokeless products on the market using its IQOS platform. It hasn't shown the same sort of deterioration in its stock price, yet still is set to deliver alpha over the coming three years, if the company's forecasts can be believed (which I believe that they can). Philip Morris has a lower yield, currently 6.5%, but offers what I see as a higher fundamental safety and more stability. It's not "better" than its dividend king peer, but it's an alternative. Given that I value diversification, even within sectors, it's my choice for those who already have a full position in Altria.

British American Tobacco (BTI) certainly justifies mentioning as well. One can argue that the company has deteriorated further than even Altria, now trading close to 8X earnings, despite no change in company forecasts or profit expectations.

The company has better credit rating than Altria, but its weakness is its dividend history - there is almost none. While the 7.56% yield is well-covered, and debt is manageable, this company is one I consider Class 4 based on this weak dividend tradition. Nonetheless, and as I've said in my articles, it's a company that should be considered, given that even trading virtually flat, it will deliver alpha.

Investing in tobacco companies is all about your expectations with regards to the smokeless future and the continuing deterioration in the number of smokers. My existing stakes in these three companies despite never having smoked a cigarette in my life should clarify my stance here, and the articles I've published on each of the companies goes deeper into the reasoning behind my thinking here.

Suffice to say, I believe things here are screaming "BUY" at a variety of valuations. Though, as always, I'll be the first to tell you to avoid overexposure of any sort.

It's sad to say that no companies aside from tobacco present us with any sort of really appealing undervaluation, but that's the way things are at the moment. As I'm writing this article, President Trump's COVID-19 message has just come in - so I'm expecting the market to perhaps deteriorate some, offering us better opportunities as we go forward.

Let's move on.

5. Utilities

Those who read my last article with a similar theme know that for the first time in a long time, a utility is actually appealingly valued. That appealing valuation still stands today.

It's not as good as it was a month ago, being that the share price has appreciated a few percentage points, but we're still looking at an undervaluation compared to where the company typically trades. Remember, I believe that the purpose of investing in utility-type companies is exceedingly safe, resilient income streams. Pinnacle West Capital's (NYSE:PNW) market position gives us this, and it gives us a 4.16% yield at a slight undervaluation to premium.

It's impossible to say how long this will still exist for. As it stands, flat trading gives us barely 10% per year, which is what I look for in an investment. Should the company appreciate 3-5% more, I would view the opportunity here as more questionable, or even gone, but as it stands, there are still attractive returns to be had here. This makes the company an actionable pick for the investment segment, and my choice for the time being.

There are, as I see things, no alternatives or "better" yields to be had here, when considering the safety demands I invest under.

Wrapping Up

This wraps the relevant sectors and what companies I view as interesting for October 2020. Remember, the point of these monthly updates is not to do a deep-dive or even an overview of how a company has been going - but rather their valuation with respect to the bigger picture, and what, on a valuation basis, provides appealing upside at a certain point in time.

This month, the following companies can be said to be appealingly valued.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Basic Materials: Cabot Corporation

Communications: Omnicom Group

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Altria

Utilities: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Alternatively, you could consider

Basic Materials: LyondellBasell

Communications: AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: Ralph Lauren

Consumer Staples: Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco

Utilities: N/A

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Basic Materials: LyondellBasell

Communications: AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Altria

Utilities: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

If you follow my article, you'll realize that the high-yield picks are actually unchanged from the last month. I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out.

View my ambitions as more of the construction of a respectable "savings" account with an ever-growing amount of appealing interest at a very safe/conservative level of risk while also providing at the very least an inflation-level of capital appreciation for my investments over a long time.

Keep in mind while reading my articles that my targeted investment time period is a minimum of 10 years while preferring 25+. If I don't want to own a stock for 10 years, I won't own it for a week either. While I do try to rebalance overvalued stocks and reinvest profits in other companies, I don't do this lightly. As of right now, I've only done this once during all of 2020.

If you feel that I've missed a company that you view as appealing enough to warrant a second look, let me know in the comments or in a private message and I'll take a look at it.

