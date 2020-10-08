A Tale of Challenges And Opportunities

Source

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC), which distributes and sells workplace safety and identification products, is thriving on products that help maintain social distancing after the coronavirus attack. As a result, the company's customer base has bloated, despite the general drop in demand for MRO products in the U.S. However, its gross margin declined in Q4 because many of these safety-related products are less profitable. Also, costs related to business rightsizing contributed to the margin drop. Meanwhile, hotels, airlines, travel, and amusement parks continue to lose sales, and there is uncertainty over the recovery in industrial activity. In this scenario, the company focuses on sales through the e-commerce channel to improve pricing transparency.

BRC's balance sheet is the source of its strength. It remains robust with no debt and adequate liquidity. Although cash flows weakened, I do not see anything on the horizon that can cause deep financial worries for the company. Investors should consider holding it for higher returns in the medium to long term when the economic forces return to drive the market.

Some Opportunities And Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic brought both an opportunity and a challenge for Brady Corporation. In the past two quarters, the company added 47,000 new customers in the customer safety business. During the pandemic, there has been more emphasis on social distancing and maintaining a hygienic environment. The company has developed and marketed new products such as floor markings, signage, and safety products. Also, as the virus fear recedes, there have been some upticks in the restaurants and retail industry, where the management sees further opportunities in the coming quarters.

We know that the company sells products in the Workplace Safety segment under various brands, including Seton, Signs & Labels, Safety Signs, SafetyShop, and Pervaco. It has recently designed a 3D floor marking for a high level of visual impact suited to use in high traffic areas. Although the company kept its top-line steady in the IDS (Identification Solutions) business in Q2 2020, it remains uncertain about the pace at which this recovery may continue. The management believes that the recovery phase has started but is far from reaching the pre-pandemic levels.

Although the company typically focuses on selling and reselling products through catalog marketing, it has identified the need to supplement its efforts by utilizing the e-commerce model. E-commerce helps enhance price transparency, as prices on non-proprietary products can be easily compared. The move towards efficiency increases and automation is not restricted in R&D alone. On July 31, it implemented an ERP system in two European locations to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Falling R&D Is A Negative Sign

On the other hand, the company's R&D efforts focus on printing systems, pressure-sensitive materials, and software. The majority of its R&D spend is geared toward the IDS segment. Over a period, the company has developed an application of surface chemistry for top coatings and adhesives. In printing, it has integrated materials, embedded software, and various printing technologies. However, in FY2020, the company's R&D declined by 10% compared to FY2019 due to reductions in compensation, budget, and headcount in the division. A lower R&D budget can impair its future market initiatives.

BRC's Geographic Balance

Geographically, some of the regions have responded more to the company's sales initiatives. In the Workplace Safety (or WPS) segment, the growth was more prominent in European business. The region witnessed a growth rate of mid-teens in Q4 2020 compared to a year earlier. Similarly, Australia performed significantly better (25% up) in the past year, although the growth has gone much milder as the year rolled over. It is unlikely that it will continue to see such high growth in the short term.

I think the most striking feature has been the growth in North America in Q4 when many other wholesale and MRO suppliers struggled to grow and maintain their top lines. Although the growth rate moderated compared to a quarter earlier, it was still impressive. The company's customers include very small enterprises, which have been adversely affected by the pandemic-related shutdown. The industries that have been the worst hit, including hotels, airlines, travel, and amusement parks, will see pent-up demand. These industries will rebound only when the pandemic fear subsides, which, at this point, remains uncertain. As the epidemic fear persists, the company may incur additional expenses from employee travel curtailment, work locations change, and events cancellation.

Besides, we may see further downside due to deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, including capital markets tightening, adverse movement in currency exchange rates, and commodity and energy price volatility. Approximately 45% of its sales are derived outside the U.S. An appreciation in the U.S. dollar can increase the effective pricing of BRC's products in other countries, while depreciation can increase the cost of materials, products, and services purchased overseas. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar resulted in unfavorable translation effects in 2019 and 2020.

Analyzing The Current Performance

Overall, the company's WPS segment sales in Q4 2020 increased by 10% compared to a quarter ago. In FY2020, however, revenues remained unchanged. Approximately 22% of the segment sales addition came from sales of products directly related to the pandemic, including floor markings with unique 3D design, custom signage, and personal protective equipment. In IDS, its organic sales were down by 21.7% in Q4 2020. In both the segments, the company saw the segment profit margin deflated in Q2 2020.

BRC's overall gross profit margin was down to 47.1% compared to 49.6% a year ago, due mainly to the reduced sales volume, higher costs related to the business rightsizing and product mix. The SG&A as a percentage of revenue remained unchanged (at 30.2%). The company made efficiency gains and reduced discretionary spending, improving the profit margin in the coming quarters. In FY2020, the company recorded $13.8 million of impairment charges in the WPS segment following a decline in sales resulting from the economic challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry Drivers Move Again

Source

In September, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went down to 55.4 compared to 56 in August, which indicates a contraction in new orders, production, and supplier deliveries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the U.S. unemployment declined to 7.9% in September after it went as high as 14.7% in April. According to data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units did not change much (0.9% fall) in August 2020 compared to the previous month. Although the indicators are mixed, I think they will culminate in a slightly brighter outlook for the company in the short term.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share, which amounts to a 2.11% forward dividend yield. In comparison, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) pays a yearly dividend of $1.72, which amounts to a forward dividend yield of 1.26%.

Cash Flows And Liquidity

In FY2020, BRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $141 million, which was 13% lower than a year ago. A 7% revenue decline led to the fall in CFO in the past year. Free cash flow (or FCF), too, dipped by 12% in the past year. During Q2, the company witnessed an inventory build, a deliberate attempt by the company to serve the clients that have been distressed by the virus attack. Also, the company fore-positioned its inventory not just in the U.S. but also in other geographies.

BRC has no debt. It is much better placed than its competitors (MSA, HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS), and Dover (NYSE:DOV)), which has an average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65x. So, with $615 million of liquidity, it does not have short-term financial risks. However, given the demand disruption, and the continued economic slowdown, the benefits of a robust balance sheet can be put to the test.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the U.S. unemployment rate, U.S. GDP, Industrial Production Index, and BRC's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase moderately in the next twelve months (or NTM). I expect the top-line growth to accelerate in the next two years.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to improve in the next two years. The EBITDA growth rate can rise sharply in 2023.

I have calculated the EV using BRC's forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (10.5x) is lower (1% upside) compared to returns potential estimated by the sell-side analysts (20% upside) from the stock.

BRC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast compared to the multiple expansion for peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to increase compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (MSA, HDS, and DOV) average of 12.6x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates from Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On BRC?

The pandemic brought in several hygiene protocols, which helped Brady Corporation add to its customer base. Products that help maintain social distancing like floor markings, signage, and safety products have been in great demand, while recent innovations like a 3D floor marking for use in high traffic areas have kept BRC's top line steady in Q4 2020, despite the general drop in demand for MRO products. However, some of these safety-related products are less profitable. Higher costs related to the business rightsizing and adverse product mix led to a lower gross margin in Q4.

The main issue seems to be the uncertainty over the recovery in industrial activity. The industries that have had the worst of the pandemic-led recession, such as traveling, hospitality, and entertainment continue to lose sales. The PMI index weakened in September, after posting an improved performance in the previous month. Nonetheless, BRC's balance sheet remains clean. Its debt-free with sufficiently high liquidity and cash balance. A robust balance sheet will help BRC stay above the rest and can even allow growth through the M&A route, should the management decide so. I do not see much upside at the current price in the short term, although investors might want to hold it for higher returns in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.