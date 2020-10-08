Retirement Strategy: Just Retired, Never Invested, Income Is Essential

A married couple - longtime savers who stayed away from the markets - just turned 67 and are now collecting social security and no pension.

A married couple - longtime savers who stayed away from the markets - just turned 67 and are now collecting social security and no pension. Actually, this scenario is quite common. My own brother feared the markets but saved a bunch of money and spends less than an ant in hibernation! He will be just fine, but very frugal - he doesn't read Seeking Alpha, so I can call him frugal!

I would guess that there are many folks who are like my brother as well as less frugal spenders who never invested. The trap many of these folks fall into is never giving a thought to what they need to actually live a decent retirement and dream of traveling! That is of course if we ever get out of "house arrest."

OK, back to our semi-happy couple.

• The couple receives a total of $30,000 in Social Security and, without any other income, they need another $20,000 to pay the bills and stay in the home they have lived for over 45 years.

• The mortgage is paid but they require money for property taxes and maintenance. That amount is in the gap required as is an annual vacation to visit the grandkids who live 1,500 miles away.

• They're a one-car family but the car hasn't been driven since the year of the flood. They want a new one but don't want to spend a fortune. They will be buying a three-year old Toyota Camry with low mileage. (Ever hear of that car? It does sound familiar!). And they will be paying cash, thank God.

• During their marriage, they've saved about $500,000 and they plan on leaving whatever they have left to their grown children. (Old school, right?)

• They don't eat out much but buy plenty of groceries.

• They like going to the movies, socializing with friends and neighbors and buying lottery tickets, hoping that they hit the big time!

• If this were me, what would I do to close the gap?

There are plenty of folks reading this that just might actually be this hypothetical couple!

The good news is they have a decent amount saved up and no debt to speak of. To me, it would seem logical to research dividend growth investing, but I would stick with long-term proven winners, or Dividend Kings!

Dividend Kings

The following companies fall into a unique category. Each has paid and increased its dividend for over 50 consecutive years. The companies are mature and continue on a solid path of effectively running their business, as well as navigating most of the economic headwinds the nation has faced.

While the share prices will fluctuate, the main focus is to maintain shareholder value by "paying" shareholders to simply hold the stock.

Basic Materials

Consumer Cyclical

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW

Consumer Defensive

The Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC

Altria Group (NYSE: MO

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV

Energy

National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG

Financial Services

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp OTCQX:FMCB)

Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH)

Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ

Industrial

ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR

3M Company (NYSE: MMM

Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN

Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK

Real Estate

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT

Utilities

American States Water (NYSE: AWR

California Water Service (NYSE: CWT

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW

In future articles I will do some basic fundamental analysis for each company and offer my personal opinion backed by the facts. In this way, we (as a DGI group of recent retirees) will be able to better evaluate which stocks belong in various portfolio.

That being said, for recent retirees who have never ventured in the market of stocks, the other avenue is cutting expenses to help close the gap - for our hypothetical couple as well as anyone else who needs to tighten up a bit.

Here are just a few suggestions:

Save as much as you can for as long as you can, as soon as you can.

Spend less than you have coming in, forever.

Cut expenses.

Increase income.

Have your money work for you as hard as you work for your money.

If you are a couple, make sure both of you are on the same page.

If you follow the first two bullet points, you will be just fine, forever.

These are just simple basics that just about anyone could follow, at least a few suggestions.

Taking it one step further, let's talk about downsizing. I'm not just talking about your home, because as is the case with our hypothetical couple, 47 years holds a lot of wonderful memories that are worth more than money.

Here are some simple suggestions:

1. If you live in an area that has a high tax rate, move. If you have a big home and it's just the two of you, sell it and buy or rent no more than you need and can afford without a paycheck coming in.

2. If you have two cars, sell one and learn to live with one car. You will also cut your car insurance in half and save money on gas and maintenance. And, believe it or not, you do not need a $60,000 new car every three years.

3. Stop spending money on fancy work clothes. Do you really need them? 10 pairs of shoes might look cute in a closet, but it's a waste of money that you will need for other things.

4. Retirement is when everyone says they want to travel and see the world. That's wonderful, but it is probably not very realistic if you are retiring on the cheap. Consider road trips, or visit the family more often.

5. If you are eligible for Medicare, consider a Medicare Advantage Plan. It might not be as golden as supplemental plans, but in many cases, it will be extremely affordable, if not free. Yes, you will require referrals and have to stay within network for doctors and specialists, but that is not that difficult to do these days. (I would say that many people who opt for regular Medicare could benefit from the many Advantage plans now available, but they are not MediGap plans that I prefer myself.)

6. Use generic prescriptions whenever possible.

7. Cook and eat at home more and cut back on eating out.

8. Do you really need two cellphones, two iPads, two laptops, four TVs and every channel known to mankind? No, and you can save a fortune by cutting the cord to the bare basics, and choose a few streaming apps. Also think about getting rid of your landline phone. I'll bet your kids and grandkids don't have one!

9. Build a circle of likeminded friends who you can have fun with as all of you support each other's social and emotional needs. Going it alone is tougher, plus you can have lots of home parties to keep yourselves entertained and busy.

10. Read more, now that you have more time, and keep learning. You don't need to buy every new book; get a library card and the literary world is at your disposal, for free.

This community will be able to share many more suggestions within our usually robust comment stream for all to consider.

So, The Big Question Is What Stocks Would I Put Into My Portfolio If I Were In Our Hypothetical Couple

For now I will keep it simple, and list my suggestions with a very basic view:

AT&T (T): Current yield: 7.30%: $28.80/share price

Yes, I know that T is "only an aristocrat" but I feel strongly that this should be a core holding in my portfolio for the hypothetical couple.

Altria (MO): Current yield: 8.50%: $40.53/share price

This company has a very strong balance sheet and is highly profitable - and although they have made a few temporarily bad purchases, the investments could still pay off well into the future.

Natural Fuel Gas Co. (NFG): Current yield: 4.30%: $41.26/share price

Yes, natural gas prices are very low, but NFG generated adjusted operating earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Not great, but they did beat estimates. The pandemic has had an impact as well, but they announced an increase for 2021 in a range of 3.40 - $3.55 adjusted earnings per share.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Current Yield: 5.46%: $77.65/share price

As noted in Seeking Alpha's finest REIT expert, Brad Thomas recent article:

One enormous reason is Federal Realty’s status as a dividend king with a 53-year dividend increase streak. That’s an enormous badge of honor, and investors count on its dependability in that area..... Throughout this year, CEO Don Wood has discussed the dividend, its importance, and his dedication toward it. And we believe his sincerity.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Current yield: 2.75%: $147.88/share price

As so accurately noted in this article:

JNJ shares are currently fairly valued. However, we believe that the company has a good chance of succeeding in bringing one or multiple successful vaccines to the market, which might increase the share price up to $160/share ... In its Q2 results presentation on July 16, Johnson & Johnson has improved its guidance for the year both on revenues and EPS, compared to April guidance. The company now expects to earn between $7.85-$8.05 in EPS on $81bn - $82.5bn of sales.

They are also well on their way to phase 3 trials for a Covid-19 vaccine sometime in early 2021.

So How Would I Deploy The Savings Of $500,000 If I Were The Hypothetical Couple?

• First I would set aside two years of emergency cash for expenses ($100,000)

• Next I would invest the rest in my five suggested stocks, leaning a bit more heavily towards T and MO because of their strong fundamentals and very sweet dividend yields

• Investing $400,000 in these five stocks to start, should give them a current yield of roughly a bit over 6%. That would produce an immediate income of about $24,000 annually. Enough to cover the $20,000 gap and hopefully continue to increase each year going forward.

• Realizing that there could be dividend cuts, this couple could probably fill that void by dipping into their emergency funds and perhaps consider downsizing if things got worse than expected. On the other hand, with this assortment of stocks, there could even be some capital appreciation to look forward to!

• When the dividends are increased, set aside the increase right into the cash reserves to either maintain, or grow, emergency funds, perhaps to expand the portfolio at some point.

My Bottom Line

This hypothetical couple should do just fine, and I would strongly urge them not to consider an annuity with any of their savings. They would lose access to the funds, the fees are very costly, and for joint benefits they wouldn't come close to covering the "gap".

I am really curious what our Seeking Alpha readers would suggest in our comment stream!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

My work here will remain free to all of my followers (unless it is an Editor's Pick! Then, the article will be openly available for only 24 hours or so. But I have no Marketplace service). My hope is that I'll give you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself.

