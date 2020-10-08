Akamai Technologies is one of the leaders in Internet infrastructure and cloud security.

Introduction

Trading at $17.8 billion in market cap, Akamai Technologies is one of the leaders in Internet infrastructure and cloud security. Its stock shows a low beta of 0.43 and relatively healthy profitability margins, making it a stable long-term tech player. One area to work on for Akamai's management is to watch the competition and monitor the company's debt. Our rating for Akamai is outperform.

Overview

The plumbers of the Internet

Akamai owns and operates networks of hundreds of thousands of server nodes that help the Internet run smoothly. The company can be considered as the plumber of the Internet because of its role facilitating the flow of data across the world.

Akamai's servers help clients (usually other companies with a strong online presence) bring traffic faster and safer to consumers.

The use of its infrastructure is reported by Akamai separated by two types of clients as per the Q2 2020 earnings report:

Web division: helps and focuses on what we would consider traditional HTML websites. Some of the clients in this area are: Airbnb (AIRB), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY (NYSE: SCHW (NASDAQ: ETFC (NYSE: IBM (NYSE: TRI

Revenue for Q2 2020 was $404 million (51% of total quarterly revenue), growing at 8% YoY. Media and Carrier division: services video & music streaming providers and other organizations with high bandwidth demands. A few examples of clients in this division: MTV Networks, NBA, NBC, MSN, US Air Force, Riot Games, iHeartMedia OTC:IHRT)

Revenue for Q2 2020 was $390 million (49% of total quarterly revenue), which is growing faster than the Web division at 20% YoY.

A global network of 300,000+ servers

The goal of Akamai's content delivery network is to reduce the delay between submitting a request for online content (being this a website, a video stream, or any other type of digital media) and the content fully loading on the consumer's device. For example, if a US consumer tries to access a website based in Australia, the data would need to cross the Pacific Ocean and the user will experience long loading times. To combat this, Akamai stores a cached version of the website in as many as possible geographical locations around the world. The company is currently offering "a single network hop" to 85% of the world's internet users (source: corporate website on 10/8/2020).

Figure 1 - Approximate location of Akamai Content Delivery Network servers

Founded by academics

Akamai Technologies was incubated in MIT in the late 1990s by a team of professors and researchers. One of them, Tom Leighton, still holds the role of CEO at the company. Another of the co-founders, Daniel Lewin, was tragically murdered in the September 11 terrorist attacks when he was reportedly stabbed aboard the AA11 flight after he attempted to foil the hijacking.

A survivor of the Dot-com era

Akamai was founded in 1998 and saw its business boom in the mid-2000s with the advent of video platforms like YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and streaming providers such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Headquartered in the Bay State

As opposed to other tech giants that make Silicon Valley their home, Akamai Technologies has its base in Cambridge, Massachusetts, honoring its MIT beginnings.

In terms of clients, 56% are US based while 44% are international. Non-US clients provide the most attractive growth rate being up 24% YoY.

Analysis

Does Akamai have a moat?

The largest revenue growth area (+27% YoY) for Akamai is its security solutions against Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) cyberattacks. DDoS is a tactic cybercriminals use to "overwhelm" the servers of a company, with the purpose of making their internet connection collapse. How do the perpetrators achieve this? Usually, with thousands or even millions of "zombie" infected computers that simultaneously (and in a coordinated fashion) initiate connection requests to the victim's server. The victim's infrastructure becomes "clogged" with too much traffic and its service goes offline.

Figure 2 - DDoS diagram (source: Alibaba)

A famous example of this cyberattack was the March 12, 2012, "Six Banks DDoS Attack" in which Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), US Bank, Citibank (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and PNC Bank (NYSE:PNC) went offline after being the target of a hacker network. These attacks represent substantial losses, both monetary and in consumer confidence.

The protection that Akamai offers can be explained in simple terms as a "shield" of thousands of nodes that protect the connectivity of their client's end server in case of a DDoS attack. The attackers hit Akamai servers, while the client's servers remain online allowing legitimate connections.

Akamai is getting stiffer competition. However, the nature of Akamai's business gives the company a major advantage: economies of scale. Being the largest CDN and cloud security provider out there gives Akamai a moat, although entrants will keep expanding in niche areas. If the management of Akamai doesn't sleep in their laurels, the company will continue enjoying relatively stable profits.

Figure 3 - Akamai's stock price chart

What we like about Akamai

We see Akamai Technologies almost as a utility company of the Information Age and the stock shows some peculiarly conservative characteristics for a tech company of this size:

Low beta of 0.43, being one of the lowest betas in the tech space

ROE of 14.9% vs. 3.9% of peers

Net Profit Margin of 17.8% vs. 6% of peers

Profit Ratios AKAM Peers Gross Margin: 65.50% 64.50% EBITDA Margin: 36.50% 16.40% EBIT Margin: 21.40% 8.20% Net Profit Margin: 17.80% 6.00% Effective Tax Rate: 10.30% 18.00% Return on Equity: 14.90% 3.90% Sales Per Employee: $102,889 $79,945 Pre-Tax Margin: 19.30% 6.10% ROIC: 10.10% 3.20% Normalized Net Profit Margin: 18.80% 6.30% Operation Margin: 21.50% 8.10% ROA: 8.60% 3.70% Cash Return: 2.80% 4.00%

Table 1 - Profitability ratios of Akamai

Options markets display optimism about the next earnings release

On October 27th, Akamai is expected to release its earnings report for Q3 2020. The Oct 30th expiration implied volatility smile points to a positive sentiment towards earnings release: higher strikes show higher prices in terms of implied volatility vs. farther expiration dates, making us think investors are betting on a potential earnings surprise.

In the chart below, it can be observed how lower strikes' volatility runs almost parallel to future expirations, while higher strikes are way steeper in the nearest expiration to earnings date:

Figure 4 - Volatility smile of Oct 30th (orange) vs. Nov (orange-yellow) vs. Jan (red)

Akamai's debt is the darker spot in the company profile

Akamai's long-term debt for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, was $1.873 billion. Although it has a somewhat worse debt position compared to its peers, half of that debt was issued in 2019 in what we believe was a move to take advantage of low interest rates, which at that time their CFO might have considered rock bottom. Now, in 2020, we know that the Fed rate went even lower, but that's another story for another day.

Analysts are upgrading their ratings on Akamai

Once the COVID19 crisis started in March, a variety of analysts shifted focus to Akamai as a potentially safer bet during uncertain times, especially considering the expected surge in Internet traffic from homestayers that would surely benefit the company. Cowen, Raymond James, and Robert W. Baird went from Neutral to Outperform. Goldman Sachs, which was more pessimistic previously with a Sell rating, upgraded to Neutral. Evercore initiated coverage with Outperform.

Conclusion

Akamai Technologies is an interesting company for a diversified portfolio. Being one of the leaders of Internet infrastructure and security, we foresee continued use of its services and solutions in the future. Akamai enjoys economies of scale which gives the company a competitive advantage against smaller competitors; however, management needs to be focused on two areas of the competitive landscape: a) larger players that want to vertically integrate their service and b) smaller startups that focus on fast growth niches. Finally, in the company's financials, we wish to see thinner debt in the future. Our overall rating is outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Emerita Capital is a founding partner of BLOK ETF which holds AKAM as of 10/08/2020