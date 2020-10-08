By looking at the tails of the return distribution, I believe that we can gain greater insight into portfolio return drivers.

Among the outsized gainers in 3Q were alternative energy firms and biotech companies as about 2% of U.S.-listed stocks doubled in value on the quarter.

Some companies are outside of the S&P 1500 because they are small. Some large companies have not hit the S&P index criteria, including profitability measures.

Those three indices cover 1500 stocks, but there are still more than 2200 listed U.S. companies not represented in those indices.

In a series of recent articles, I have covered the top 50 stocks in the large-cap S&P 500, the mid-cap S&P 400, and the small-cap S&P 600.

This is the concluding article to a mini-series on the 50 best and worst performers in the large-cap S&P 500 (SPY), the mid-cap S&P 400 (MDY), the small-cap S&P 600 (IJR), and the other 2,200 U.S.-listed stocks outside the S&P 1500. It was generally a good quarter for stocks with the S&P 500 producing a +8.9% quarterly total return. While smaller stocks lagged the capitalization-weighted benchmark, there were a number of small stocks that produced very strong returns.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 best performing U.S.-listed stocks outside of the S&P 1500 (SPTM) over the third quarter of 2020. These companies are the best performing stocks in the S&P Total Market Index (ITOT), excluding stocks previous covered in the look at the S&P 500, S&P Mid-Cap 400, and the S&P Smallcap 600.

Here are a few observations from this list:

Each of the top 50 stocks more than doubled in value in the third quarter. There were 72 listed U.S. stocks that rose more than 100% in the third quarter, 11 were inside the S&P 1500 and 61 were outside. The top 50 stock performers outside the S&P 1500 are listed above.

The average market capitalization of this list of securities is $1.16B. That figure is skewed higher by the presence of Immunomedics (IMMU), which more than doubled in value after the acquisition of the cancer drug company by Gilead Sciences (GILD). Exclude this single company, and the average market cap of the remaining 49 leaders in 3Q is just $784M, roughly 40% of the size of the median market cap stock in the S&P Small-Cap 600.

The leaders in 3Q tended to be small; they also tended to be unprofitable as indicated by the blank trailing P/E figures in the chart above. The S&P indices typically want a company to be profitable in its most recent quarter, and the trailing 4 quarters, which is why some of these companies were outside the S&P indices.

Alternative energy companies were big winners in 3Q. Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), a producer and marketer of low-carbon ethanol, led the list. Coming in at #4, was CleanSpark (CLSK), a developer of renewable energy projects. At #5 and #6 were solar companies, including Vivint Solar, which was acquired by competitor Sunrun (RUN), one of the best performing mid-cap stocks. Behind the aforementioned Immunomedics, the next largest business on the list of leaders was New Fortress Energy (NFE), run by Fortress co-founder Wes Edens. While it was a difficult quarter for his Milwaukee Bucks, the 241% rally in the gas-to-power energy infrastructure business should have provided some solace.

Below is a list of the sector breakdown of the leader list compared to the sector weights in the S&P Total Market Index (ITOT). The Healthcare skew is driven by Immunomedics, but even excluding that relatively large business a number of small biotech firms made the list. Compared to the S&P indices, where Energy often dominated the laggards lists despite its small overall percentage of the indices, Energy is over-represented here, but driven by alternative energy companies. Tech was under-represented on the leaders list as that heavy index weight is driven by the tech megacaps, which had solid quarters, but did not have the types of returns depicted on this leaders list. The best performing tech name was the controversial Eastman Kodak (KODK), the former photography giant, which is being investigated for receiving a $765M federal loan to make ingredients for generic drugs.

There was just one Real Estate stock on the list, eXp World Holdings, Inc (EXPI). The company designs and develops cloud-based agent-owned real estate solutions, and is seeking to up-end the traditional brick-and-mortar real estate brokerage model. As commercial real estate assets struggle, and residential housing surprises to the upside amidst this remote work world, this business model fits with current climate and has been rewarded by investors.

In the discussion of the laggards outside the S&P 1500, I highlighted the divergent fortunes of Nikola (NKLA), the 11th worst quarterly performer, and Tesla (TSLA), which nearly doubled in value to a $399B market capitalization in 3Q. With 61 companies outside the S&P 1500 up more than 100%, Tesla's 99% quarterly return left it just off this list.

I find these examinations of the tail of the return distributions a useful review of what occurred in the quarter. This work allows me to take a step back from the day-to-day vacillations and look at what has been moving markets. Traditional Energy struggled; alternative energy saw some stocks soar. Pharma saw big winners and losers as companies compete to deliver solutions to the public health crisis and other disease scourges. Residential real estate-related industries, including homebuilders, building materials, and even a small digital real estate brokerage, saw big gains as traditional commercial real estate assets continued to struggle. We are living through a unique market environment, and I hope this mini-series helped frame 3Q return drivers for Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,MDY,IJR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.