Some of it is clearly rising infection rates again but by no means all of it. It appears that the recovery didn't take wing enough to be self sustaining.

This isn't good news but it also isn't far off what I thought would happen - the eurozone recovery seems to be stalling.

The European problem

Given my political views I'm not likely to think that the eurozone is going to work well. But then my political views are shaped by the original analysis of the eurozone. It's too large an area to be an optimal currency zone. This is right there in the initial work by Robert Mundell. A common currency for Benelux and Germany would probably work very well. Adding in France makes it a little risky. Spain, Greece, Italy and so on means that it would require, at minimum, a common fiscal area as well, as with the United States and the portion of GDP that flows through the Federal government.

That the eurozone doesn't have this and isn't likely to do so makes me extremely dubious as to whether it's all going to work. We also have good evidence that it doesn't, the property booms in Ireland and Spain were driven by the fact that they needed higher interest rates, Germany lower, and Germany won.

Here we are in another time of economic difficulty and it would appear that the eurozone isn't working, again. As above my base views mean I'm not surprised by this. But leave those aside and consider the following new data. Even if we're in favour of the European Project this still doesn't look good.

Eurozone composite PMI

The composite PMI for the eurozone as a whole is only barely expansionary:

Final Eurozone Composite Output Index: 50.4 (Flash: 50.1, August Final: 51.9) Final Eurozone Services Business Activity Index: 48.0 (Flash: 47.6, August Final: 50.5)

And as you can see services are contractionary. That just isn't good.

(Eurozone composite PMI from IHS Markit)

Now some of this is that a couple of major economies are suffering from further outbreaks of the coronavirus. Spain:

The headline index from the survey, the Business Activity Index, which is based on a single question asking firms to comment on developments in their activity since the previous month, tumbled to 42.4 during September. Down from 47.7 in August, the index indicated an accelerated rate of contraction that was the sharpest since May.

Italy:

The headline index from the report, the seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index – which is based on a single question asking respondents to report on the actual change in business activity at their companies compared to one month ago – posted 48.8 in September. The headline figure climbed slightly from 47.1 in August, but remained below the crucial 50.0 mark to signal another contraction in Italian service sector output.

Services and manufacturing

Yes, those are both services, not the economy as a whole. But there's an interesting little truth here. We know that there's much more trade across borders in manufactures than there is in services. This has a corollary, that manufacturing output and demand depends to a greater extent upon how things are going in other countries than is true of services. For them domestic demand is much more important. So, looking at services alone aids us in picking out what's happening due to domestic demand rather than global.

This isn't a pure and perfect way of looking at things, true, but it is a useful rule of thumb.

Even Germany

Even the powerhouse of the eurozone is having problems getting the expansion going properly:

The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index – which is based on responses to a single question asking about changes in the volume of business activity compared with one month previously – slipped to 50.6 in September, down from 52.5 in August.

This gives us composite readings across the major economies of:

Countries ranked by Composite PMI*: Germany 54.7 (flash: 53.7) 2-month high Italy 50.4 2-month high France 48.5 (flash: 48.5) 4-month low Ireland 46.9 3-month low Spain 44.3 4-month low

Yes, Germany is doing OK as the larger manufacturing sector is gaining from the rise in world demand. But as above services tell us more about domestic conditions.

Discussion

I've already confessed to my political views at the top. But this isn't a good set of numbers for an economy. As I've been saying the eurozone is recovering much more slowly - if at all by these numbers - than the US or UK.

The specifics of why are, I think, that the ECB just hasn't been able to support government spending in the same way that the Fed or BoE have been able to do. This isn't all that much of a surprise given that the ECB is deliberately set up so as not able to directly support government fiscal policy through money creation. But that appears to be the policy that has been needed.

We can also look back to the earlier QE from the ECB. There was a general admitting from them that their major channel of action was going to be in devaluing the euro. This would increase exports and so boost eurozone demand. But of course now the euro has been rising against the $ and £ (as, unfortunately, I know, earning in those two and spending in €) and so that channel has gone into reverse.

It's too soon for the recent rise in the euro to have directly affected demand in this manner that we see above in the PMI numbers. But clearly it's not going to aid if that's the main channel, again, that the ECB expects policy to act through.

My view

I've been saying for at least two decades now that the test of the euro is going to be how it deals with economic bad times. I've also continually said that I don't think it will do so well. And here we are, I don't think it is doing so well.

The problem is that there isn't the necessary connection between fiscal and monetary policy across the 'zone. That also means that there's not the required urgency in applying policy.

I am increasingly coming to the conclusion that the ECB has missed it. There was a time period - well used by China, the UK, US and so on - where significant action could make the recovery a big bounce which was enough to become self-sustaining. True, it's not proven yet that this is so but that's my opinion, that those recoveries are now self-sustaining. The ECB missed that opportunity. The eurozone economies are now stuck at a lower level of output in a manner that other major economies are not.

The investor view

The logical investment strategy here is to be light euro investments and heavy sterling and dollar. Or rather, light investments in the geographic area covered by the eurozone etc, the eurozone economies. I simply think that the European economies are going to take longer to recover more slowly. Thus money is better employed elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.