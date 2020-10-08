We might be seeing Alaska Airlines moving back to a single-type fleet, though the airline will still have a large number of modified Airbus A320ceo and Airbus A321neo aircraft.

With the travel industry repositioning itself, we have seen networks and frequencies coming down and layoffs in an effort to cut costs. For some airlines, it does mean that rather big changes are made to the plans and certain decisions are being accelerated. One of those accelerations we are seeing at Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) is the phaseout of some Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. In this report, we look at why we might be seeing Alaska Airlines returning to a single-fleet solution faster than expected.

Source: Colin Brown

Inheriting a mixed fleet

When Alaska Airlines acquired Virgin America in 2016, a trajectory of integrating the airline commenced. Integration is not accomplished by just repainting the aircraft of the airline you are taking over. It is a complex process that involves unifying product, network, identity and workers. One thing that was extremely hard to unify were the actual fleets. Alaska Airlines was an all-Boeing (NYSE:BA) operator, while Virgin America operated 60 Airbus A319 and Airbus A320 aircraft, and there is no way to integrate cockpits, so in order to fully benefit from the capabilities of the product, crews need to be proficient on both aircraft to fully unlock the potentials.

I won’t make a case against going with a dual fleet setup, because, frankly, a dual fleet setup and cross-fleeting does have benefits as aircraft with different seat counts can be deployed at close-to-optimal points within the network, but with demand falling, other dynamics come into play.

Saving costs and right-sizing

With the sharp fall in demand for air travel, it is absolutely no surprise that airlines are looking to save costs and rightsize the fleet to better fit the near- and mid-term demand profile. The big question, of course, is “how do you do that?”. For many airlines, the answer has been to reduce older aircraft from the fleet, which tend to have lower non-cash items such as depreciation but higher maintenance and fuel costs. For Alaska Airlines, that would point at eliminating a sub-fleet of 14 Boeing 737-700 aircraft with an average of 20.3 years.

However, a case can also be made for removing the Airbus A319s as those aircraft, while younger than the aging sub-fleet of -700s, do have a higher fuel burn per seat and to some extent, reducing the number of Airbus aircraft would ultimately reduce the need for training crews on both aircraft to achieve optimal flexibility. So, there is a strong case for Airbus aircraft, not just the Airbus A319, to be removed.

However, the strongest case would be made by the cabin modifications program for the Airbus aircraft. To unify the product, cabin modifications are also required, and cabin modifications can be costly. Those modifications have been part of Alaska’s strategy to increase revenues with modifications becoming beneficial in 2020, and that is the point where Alaska Airlines will accelerate the phaseout of its Airbus jets as the demand profile calls for fleets shrinking, and in the process, Alaska Airlines would be saving itself the costs of modifying these jets. With cash burns projected to be ~$150 million in September, cutting costs is what the airline is looking for.

Figure 1: Alaska Airlines modifications of Airbus aircraft (Source: AeroAnalysis)

A review of the reconfigurations of Airbus aircraft that Alaska Airlines inherited from acquiring Virgin Atlantic shows us that the reconfiguration was well underway with 38 Airbus A320ceo aircraft and 10 Airbus A321neo having undergone the modification. With low demand, that obviously makes a strong case for decommissioning the remaining jets.

It’s not the case that Alaska Airlines always intended to hold on to all of the Airbus aircraft, but the phaseouts most definitely have been accelerated. By the end of 2019, when COVID-19 was not yet a global problem, Alaska Airlines already had intended to remove 1 aircraft in 2020 and 9 aircraft in 2021. By now, Alaska Airlines has, in a first batch, removed 10 Airbus A319ceos and 2 Airbus A320ceos, all of which were not modified, and, in the company, has authorized the early removal of another 10 Airbus A32ceo aircraft that were in ownership.

That would mark the removal of 4 aircraft that were yet to be modified and 6 ETOPS (Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards) certified aircraft, which likely carry higher ETOPS maintenance fees.

So, what we are seeing is that Alaska Airlines has determined which aircraft to retire by a combination of efficiency, maintenance fees, and modifications yet to be carried out. The combination of modifications and efficiency reduced the Airbus A319ceo fleet to zero, while the combination of modification effort still to be undertaken and ETOPS aircraft will significantly reduce the fleet to 37 or 38 units, which are all modified.

Conclusion

What we are seeing is that, with demand falling, Alaska Airlines has started to decommission aircraft based on a combination of efficiency, ownership, ETOPS maintenance fees and the cabin of the aircraft. That has led to the Airbus A319 being terminated from the fleet altogether, and what will be left of the Airbus fleet are the modified non-ETOPS aircraft. The first two sweeps in the fleet will have reduced the number of Airbus aircraft by 22 units and as most leases except for those on the Airbus A321neo will terminate in the coming 5 years. So, we might be seeing that Alaska Airlines is currently weighing the benefits of modification efforts and the demand profile on one hand and the benefits of returning to an all-Boeing fleet on the longer term, which could unlock significant costs savings, and coupled with the weak position of the Boeing 737 MAX, there could be a good deal in it for Alaska Airlines.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.