Rushing to build factories in Germany and Texas, Tesla now faces overcapacity problems and further pricing pressure. Maybe Mars will work out.

Tesla’s results in China are obscured by its lack of segment reporting, but it’s obvious the competitive pressure has forced major price cutting.

Although North America is the least competitive market, Tesla is seeing erosion in its market share and margins.

Governmental mandates have at last forced all OEMs to enter the EV fray. MaxedOutMama joins me to examine how Tesla is faring in its major markets.

I. Introduction

Pressured by governmental mandates that increase the cost of conventional internal combustion vehicles, and helped along by improved technology that decreases the cost of EVs, the battery electric market has gone from a niche enterprise to a competitive scrum in China and Europe. Every large OEM is now introducing hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and full-fledged all-electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Tesla (TSLA) bull case is that by reason of its powerful brand and supposed technological advantages, Tesla will continue rapid growth, dominate the EV market, and command high margins. To assess how that bull case is holding up, MOM and I survey the competitive landscape in Tesla’s three major markets: North America, China, and Europe.

A. Tesla Is Vulnerable to Competition

Our conclusion: Tesla, believed by its fans to have an insuperable edge against its "dinosaur" or "legacy" competitors, is in fact highly vulnerable to capable competition. And plenty of capable competition it suddenly has, with more arriving every month.

B. Tesla's Markets Are in Significantly Different Phases

The three markets are quite differently positioned. As my collaborator here, MaxedOutMama (affectionately known as MOM, who, by the way, did the lion’s share of research), points out, North America is in the middle phase, where subsidies are important, EV penetration is low in the absence of large subsidies, and determined competition is largely absent. The scrum has not yet begun.

China, by contrast, is at the beginning of the end stage, in which various manufacturers fight it out, and the government endeavors to transition a substantial share of the populace to EVs without breaking the bank.

In Europe, we find ourselves starting the middle phase, as regulatory incentives metamorphose to mandates and full competition begins. Importantly, the European market’s successful models will inevitably, and in short order, arrive on American shores.

To keep this article from being even lengthier, we have included much of the background detail and data about tax credits, regulatory credits, rebates, and market share in a blog post prepared by MOM, which you can find here.

II. North America

Tesla’s North American market includes only Canada and the U.S., as sales in Mexico are not yet consequential.

A. Canada: Tesla Can Succeed, but Only with Cheaper Models

The Canadian EV market is acutely sensitive to subsidies. Canada offers a federal rebate of $5,000 for EVs purchased or leased long term, and the provinces of British Columbia and Quebec offer even larger rebates.

The problem for Tesla is that the rebates apply only to lower-priced vehicles.

Tesla has been quite strong in Canada, racking up 6,826 of the 21,067 EVs sold there in the first half of this year. However, Tesla’s 32% market share was dominated by a unique Model 3 SR that was specially formulated (though not without controversy) to qualify for the federal and provincial rebates.

Because of the price caps, the Model Y will not qualify for any of the Canadian rebates unless Tesla offers an SR version, something Tesla has stated it will not do. Without a Model Y version eligible for rebates, prospects for the Model Y in Canada seem dim, especially in light of Volkswagen’s stated intention of beginning imports of its ID.4 crossover (which will fall under the price cap) by next summer.

B. United States: In a Stagnant Market, Tesla's Market Share Stagnates

In the much larger U.S. market, overall BEV sales increased modestly in the U.S. from 2018 to 2019, rising from 226,849 to 231,662.

However, Tesla’s U.S. sales slightly declined during that period, from 191,627 in 2018 to 189,355 in 2019. Tesla experienced the decline despite introducing the Model 3 SR at a sharply lower price point and despite steep cuts in the pricing of its Model S, Model X, and AWD/Performance Model 3. In other words, Tesla was forced to cut its prices to preserve its market share.

Because of the price cuts, Tesla’s ASPs and margins also fell overall, causing its U.S. automotive revenue to drop by a far greater percentage than the decline in vehicle sales. Had Tesla not introduced the SR version of the Model 3, then rather than rising from a 2018 delivery total of almost 140k to 2019’s sterling 155k, Model 3 deliveries almost surely would have fallen year-over-year.

Moreover, some of the 2019 Model 3 sales came at the expense of the S/X vehicles, as Tesla ceased making the shorter range versions of the S/X, thereby encouraging those buyers to consider premium versions of the Model 3.

Obviously, Tesla still has by far the U.S.’s largest BEV market share. This is because Tesla’s BEV competitors are focusing first on Europe, where the stringent emissions standards have all but forced the wide-scale adoption of BEVs.

However, the Model Y will soon have its first head-to-head competitor in the Ford Mustang Mach-E. At an MSRP of $52,000, the Premium Extended Range RWD version, with a range of 300 miles, will cause some comparison shopping when the Mach-E begins to arrive late this year. And, remember, Ford still has available to its EV buyers the federal income tax credit at the full $7,500 amount, whereas Tesla (like GM) has exhausted its credits.

C. Will VW’s ID Temper Tesla’s Ego?

Notably, despite very limited availability, the VW (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY) e-Golf, starting at around $32,000, last year achieved its best year yet in the U.S. The e-Golf, of course, will not be a major threat to Tesla's U.S. market share. The VW ID.4, however, could pose a far greater danger. A crossover much like the Model Y, it has a starting price of $40k:

In the single-motor configuration, VW and the EPA estimate that the ID 4 will boast around 250 miles of range per charge. At a Level 2 home or public charger, expect a full charge to take about 7.5 hours. Plug into a 125-kW DC fast charger and juicing from near flat to 80% speeds up to just 38 minutes. To encourage potential buyers to take the EV plunge Volkswagen is also including three years of free fast charging at any of Electrify America's DC fast charging stations with every ID 4 sold.

If you doubt the ID.4 is a compelling car that could pose a major challenge to Tesla, take a few minutes to watch this YouTube video from Electroheads. It makes several key points:

VW is employing its carefully-developed MEB platform, also used in the ID.3;

The ID.4’s target demography is families with children, and its target buyers are women (in sharp contrast to Tesla’s male-dominated buyer class);

VW aims for annual sales of 500,000 ID.4s by 2024; and

VW plans capital spending between here and 2025 of 11 billion Euros on its electrification strategy.

The first ID.4s to arrive here will be made at VW’s Zwickau, Germany, plant. At some point next year or in 2022, VW will begin making the ID.4 at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory.

(Custom art work by trish, who on Twitter is @omerta22PL)

So, why is the ID.4 a wild card rather than a sure thing? As the ever perceptive and astonishingly well-informed doggydogworld recently told MOM:

(In 2020), VW will send token quantities to the U.S. Chattanooga is the real story. They're testing the U.S. market with imports and waiting on election results before deciding how (or if?) to proceed with local production.

So, Tesla’s North American deliveries have flatlined and its revenues declined even though relatively unmolested by other EV makers. In 2021, its North American EV competition increases, though much depends on how quickly VW (which unlike Tesla still has available the full $7,500 federal income tax credit) decides to move with Chattanooga ID.4 production.

Also in 2021, Tesla’s Brandenburg factory begins production, satisfying European 3 and Y demand, and resulting in even more overcapacity at Fremont.

D. Will Tesla Introduce the Cybertruck Without its Cyberbattery?

What about the Cybertruck, which had been promised for late 2021? Can the Cybertruck save the day for Tesla in the U.S.?

The Battery Day presentation suggested that the Cybertruck, like the Semi and Roadster 2, would require Tesla’s new battery format. To be technically feasible and cost efficient, that format must yet clear, to say the least, a number of technical hurdles which even Tesla does not expect to be surmounted until 2022 at the earliest.

However, it's possible, as doggydogworld has suggested, that for the sake of the narrative, Tesla will launch a not-yet-announced version of the Cybertruck using the LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) battery chemistry about to be employed in China on lower-priced Model 3s. But that's another story for another day.

III. China

MOM and I have written extensively about Tesla in China (here, here, and here), detailing the provisions of the land grant and loan agreements, explaining why any profits earned by the Shanghai factory cannot be repatriated for years to come, predicting Tesla will need to export made-in-China (or MIC) cars to satisfy its minimum revenue requirements, and arguing that Tesla’s lack of segment reporting on China contravenes standards promulgated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

A. Price Pressure and More Price Pressure

The blog post that accompanies this article contains extensive detail on Tesla’s status in China. The key points are as follows:

Despite earlier stating its Shanghai plant would produce only SR vehicles, Tesla’s factory also is producing long-range RWDs. Within a few months, Tesla plans to produce performance and AWD cars, thus satisfying yet more demand formerly filled by Fremont.

China’s passenger vehicle auto market has stagnated, with no net growth expected from 2018 to 2025. Similarly, China’s market for NEVs (new electric vehicles, which include HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and fuel cell vehicles) is past the middle game. It has been essentially stagnant for three years. Current 2020 NEV projections are for a small drop from the 2019 sales level.

Tesla faces intense competition, both from established Chinese EV manufacturers such as SAIC/SGMW and BYD (whose recently-introduced Han has likely forced the latest round of Tesla price cuts) and, as well, from EV startups including NIO, Xpeng, WM Motor, Polestar, and BYTON, each of whom, ironically, has been able to raise capital thanks to what Michael J. Dunne (the foremost expert on the Chinese auto market) describes as the “frenzied climb in Tesla shares this summer.”

Tesla has repeatedly cut prices on its MIC cars. The SR price stated last December was 355,800 CNY. In January, Tesla announced its MIC SR would cost the consumer 299,050. In May, Tesla again cut the price, this time to 271,000. As of October, the price dropped to 249,900.

Faced with massive overcapacity (40 million capacity with only 25 million in domestic consumption, Chinese automakers, including EV makers, are looking to export markets, with Europe being the key target. Shortly after BYD announced plans to export the Han to Europe, Tesla followed suit by announcing it, too, would begin exporting MIC cars to Europe. Again, at Fremont’s expense.

The only significant growth in China’s NEV passenger car market is expected to occur in more rural areas, with governmental incentives targeting those areas, and with a recent consensus putting price expectations at below 70,000 CNY, with emphasis on the 50,000 CNY price level. Prices that are, obviously, well below Tesla’s price points.

Recent policy focus has been on (mostly commercial) hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and standardization and interchangeability of battery packs to allow for BEV battery swapping. Again, not Tesla.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory, along with the 25% retail price cuts, have significantly increased Tesla China BEV sales in 2020, with Tesla (12% in August) now in second place behind BYD (15%) and in a virtual tie with third place SAIC/SGMW. However, Tesla appears to be range bound, with monthly MIC sales between 10k and 15k. And, as is clear from the points above, China’s EV market is increasingly competitive with heavy pricing pressures.

In hopes of gaining market share, Tesla is reported to be opening numerous new service centers as well as building more charging stations. Whether the steps will result in a greater Tesla market share remains to be seen. However, in combination with the pricing cuts, these efforts will significantly cut into whatever real profit margin Tesla is achieving in China.

IV. Europe

Thanks to the European Union’s rigorous emissions standards, which Seeking Alpha’s Jaberwock Research detailed in a superb article, OEMs have been targeting 2020 as the year in which they begin launching European EVs in earnest, with the intent of increasing the tempo in 2021, when the standards become even more strict.

A. Tesla’s Model 3: No Longer Number 1

The increased competition is evident in Tesla’s numbers. Through August of 2019, Tesla had sold 46,515 Model 3s in Europe. Through August of this year, the number had dropped to 41,047. The Model 3 is no longer the best selling EV in Europe. That honor now goes to the all-new 2020 Renault Zoe, though it's all but certain that the Volkswagen ID.3 will take over the top spot before the year ends.

We do not yet have final numbers for all European countries in September. TMC estimates put Tesla’s total Q3 deliveries at 26,781. Even with the backlog from the Q2 coronavirus quarter, that's down 11% from Q3 2019. The quarterly average in 2019 was 27,780. Through three quarters of 2020, it has fallen to 21,464, which represents a 23% decline.

Tesla’s decline is all the more stunning in view of the fact that, through August, year-over-year European PEV sales rose to 611,694 from 2019’s 320,983.

B. Market Share Decline Is Even Steeper than the Deliveries Drop

As you might suspect, Tesla’s overall European BEV market share has plummeted this year. A chart from Twitter’s @fly4dat (based on actual numbers where known and estimates where results are pending) illustrates the slide, from a 33% market share a year ago to a 14% market share in the quarter just ended:

(Worth noting is that @fly4dat estimates Tesla’s Q3 2020 deliveries at 27,303, which is 522 higher than TMC’s estimate.)

C. Norway Is the Canary in the Coalmine

Can Tesla turn the tide? Having a factory in Europe will shave some tariff costs and may give the Tesla brand a bit more luster, especially in the important German market. However, Tesla’s experience in Norway suggests Tesla’s European delivery numbers will continue to remain flat while its market share continues to erode.

Let’s explore why Norway, although a small country (population of approximately 5.5 million), is so instructive. For several years, Norway was Tesla’s second-largest market, and for good reason: Conventional vehicles there are subject to a host of taxes, including a 25% value added tax (or VAT), a carbon tax, a nitrogen oxides tax, a weight tax, and gasoline taxes. EVs, by contrast, are exempt from the VAT and receive free parking, free battery charging, and many other privileges. Norwegian electricity is cheap by European norms, and thanks to vast hydropower is carbon neutral as well. All this adds up to make internal combustion vehicles far more costly to buy and operate, and hence creates an immense incentive to buy EVs.

Since 2015, EVs and hybrids have commanded more than half of new car sales. In recent months, almost half of Norway’s new car sales were BEVs. In September, the BEV share of new sales climbed to 61%. Plainly, the percentage of BEV sales in Norway is far higher than in any other country.

Norway’s punitive tax on conventional vehicles and privileges for EVs makes its new car market highly attractive to EV makers. In most countries, EV makers are seeking to avoid fines or comply with mandates. In Norway, however, EV makers can actually hope to make a profit. Consequently, when new EV models are introduced in Europe, Norway is almost always the first target.

While the U.S. is still in the early stage of the EV adoption curve, trailing Europe and China in more advanced stages, Norway demonstrates what happens when the transition is largely complete and PHEVs have become more than half the market. Charts prepared by Twitter’s @fly4dat show the descent of Tesla’s popularity in Norway, both at the high end with the Models S and X, and in the middle market with the Model 3, as competition has arrived:

In the second chart, note the large purple block for VW's ID.3, which began shipping only in September.

In view of these numbers, one has to wonder about Tesla’s decision to build the Brandenburg factory. Yes, in view of Europe’s strict emission standards, a European factory is crucial to the growth narrative. But at a cost of $2.2 billion (MOM’s estimate, post subsidies, and considerably lower than the $4.4 billion from a 2019 German press report), it's difficult to imagine that factory can do nearly enough to revive Tesla’s slumping sales.

Again, consider VW’s ID.4 (which most certainly will be ambitiously marketed in Europe, and which VW plans soon to introduce in China), VW’s capital expenditure budget, its powerful brand, and its electric ambitions (in large part a result of the penance it is performing to remit its sins in Dieselgate). VW's ID.3 was launched in September and has already caught fire with consumers. The ID.4 is expected to follow by year end.

(More fun stuff from trish, @omerta22PL)

V. Conclusion

In 2020, for the first time, Tesla faces formidable competition in Europe, and that competition will become only more intense in 2021 and the years that follow.

In China, Tesla has wrought the advantages of lower cost production, but its domestic sales appear to have plateaued in an intensely subsidy-driven and competitive EV market, and it will soon be forced to export cars, thereby taking away yet more production from the already under-utilized Fremont.

Tesla’s opaque reporting makes it impossible to say whether its Chinese operations are profitable, but even if they are, the profits will be of no use to Tesla’s operations in the rest of the world for years to come.

The U.S. is Tesla’s last redoubt. With other OEMs focusing first on Europe, Tesla has continued to enjoy little competition in the U.S. But even the introduction of a few small competitors sliced into Tesla’s market share from 2018 to 2019. How fast further erosion occurs depends in large part on VW’s U.S. plans for its ID.4 and on whether other manufacturers now achieving success in Europe decide to enter the U.S.’s BEV market.

In short, the results of the last several years demonstrate that Tesla is not at all immune to competition. Those results make it impossible to believe that Tesla will see high growth in unit sales for its existing stable of products. Tesla’s experience in both China and Europe demonstrate that most of its growth comes from introducing lower cost vehicles.

Tesla’s factory-building program seems doomed to lead to serious over-capacity. The only solution will be lower prices and, consequently lower margins, all while Tesla is facing an onslaught of competition on three continents.

I’ll leave the final words to MOM, in a direct quote:

Tesla’s real growth options have to come from new products. Or Mars. Or cheaper new products. Not the 488,000 AWD MIC Model Y now available for order in China, with anticipated delivery in May of 2021. That will surely be a big seller on Mars, where there is currently an acute shortage of long-range BEVs. (And of oxygen. And of anything else that might conceivably sustain life as we know it.) In China, however, there's no shortage of such vehicles for half the price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via a long-dated call spread. I strongly discourage the shorting of Tesla for the present, as its share price is completely detached from reality and it is the topic of endless hype and pumping by the cynical and the innumerate.



Notwithstanding the form Disclosure of Business Relationships, I wrote this article, as I hope I have made clear, in conjunction with Seeking Alpha's MaxedOutMama.