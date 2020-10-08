Energy has very much not participated in the bull move, but Saut's bullish on that as well. His advice is to use what might be more declines in the upcoming tax-loss selling season to begin building positions.

Saut's advice in a nutshell: Stop focusing on the day-to-day news and market gyrations, and instead recognize that we're in a secular bull market that began early in 2009 and has many more years to go.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher coming at you at the end of yet another incredible week and we are recording this on Friday, an incredible day, a historic day in the U.S. history. The President of the United States and the First Lady have been diagnosed as being positive for COVID. We wish them both well. Overshadowing all other news, but there's a lot of other news to talk about in the markets for sure. And we are joined today by Jeff Saut. He's the founder of Saut Strategy and the Chief Investment Officer at Capital Wealth Planning, which is a fee-based SEC RIA, which has about $2 billion of assets under management. Jeff, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Jeff Saut: Thank you very much.

AT: So Jeff, again, we are talking here on Friday, and our listeners will be hearing this Tuesday morning, but right now, the reaction or the news is so much being dominated by the news about President Trump and the First Lady and others in the White House as well. What was your first thought? I mean, is this the October surprise? Hopefully, we'll get no more surprises, but what was your first thought when you heard that news in terms of how the markets might respond?

JS: You know, I saw it on CNBC and they said the market is down because the President and the First Lady have the flu. You know, I don't get that. It makes no sense to me.

AT: Okay, and maybe not make so much sense to the market because it did recover from the initial losses, and certainly, it's paired those losses. As we're talking here, though, the NASDAQ is down 1.8%, the Dow, the S&P, about 0.5% for the S&P. The Dow is now flat for the day, and, you know, obviously no one day makes the market for sure. We also – of course, they had the jobs numbers, which would have normally been the big thing we'd be talking about on Jobs Friday, a bit weaker than expected, but the fifth straight month of gains for the U.S. economy and the unemployment rate now below 8%. What are your thoughts on the trajectory of the recovery, particularly when it comes to employment?

JS: I think the economy is going to improve from here. I think that's what the stock market is telling you. I think the stock market is also telling you that the President Trump is going to be re-elected, which I think is going to be good for the economy. So, you know, I think – you know, ever since October of 2008, which is when the bottoming process started, and the bottoming process was complete in March of 2009, and I have not wavered [one IOTA]. I think we're in a secular bull market. Secular bull markets tend to last 15 to 20 years, so we're 11 years into this one. At minimum, we ought to have another four plus years left in this secular bull market and quite frankly, nobody believes it.

AT: Right. So, I do want to talk more about that, but I want to just go down in this point you said that you think the market is pricing in Donald Trump's reelection? What is telling you that when all the polls suggest that he's trailing, that the betting markets, presidential betting markets or election betting markets suggest he's trailing? So what's telling you that the market thinks he's going to be re-elected just the fact that it's maintained, you know, most of its recent gains?

JS: Do you remember two days before the last presidential election? They had Hillary, you know, winning by like, 70%.

AT: I do remember that, yes.

JS: I don't pay any attention to polls. I think the polls are worthless.

Stephen Alpher: One other news item today, on the day when we had a jobs number and when we found out that the President has a COVID-19 virus, as far as the market is concerned, neither one of those might have been the top story. What might have been the top story was apparent movement on stimulus bill. Pelosi, the House Speaker, Pelosi, sounding very optimistic that relief was coming, in particular for the airlines. The airlines all spiked higher mid-day. Are you of the belief that we're going to get a stimulus bill or that we’ve – if we don't get a stimulus bill that would be a big negative?

JS: I don't think it makes any difference. Quite frankly, I don't think the economy needs a stimulus bill. I think the economy is gaining strength. I mean, I don't know how it is where you live, but down here in St. Petersburg, Florida, things are booming. Of course, everybody is moving here from New York City and New Jersey.

AT: Right.

JS: The economy down here is booming. We spent the last weekend at the Don CeSar, and if you want to Google the Don like CeSar, it's a 1925 Bill, Pink, we call it the Pink Palace. It's over on the beach and they're running 97% occupancy. They haven't seen [one IOTA] of an economic downturn. So, I don't know where all this negative-ism we're going into a recession, we're going into a depression, I don't see where it's coming from.

AT: You don't think we need a stimulus bill, but it does seem like – and obviously it's so hard to know day-to-day what's moving the markets, but that the market seems to be at least on intra-day basis, moving on the latest headline about a stimulus bill. Do you think that there is an expectation we're going to get one and there might be disappointment if we don't?

JS: I think its noise. I – you know the people that look at the market on an everyday basis are the people that lose money. I look at the markets on a weekly basis over the weekends, and quite frankly, I rarely look at my portfolio, and you know, we're compounding money at north of 30%. So – and there's this need by most people to be active, I need to do something, I need to do something. You tell me what to do. I get those calls all the time. And for the past four weeks, I said, I'm not doing anything because my short-term model turned negative four weeks ago and we’ve raised some cash, not a lot, but we’ve raised some cash. We haven't put it back to work yet. But I think – I'll say it again, I think we're in a secular bull market. I think it has four plus years left in it on the upside and very few people believe it. I mean, you go out and scratch the individual investors, they're scared to death. This is not the way the secular bull markets end. Think about 1998 and 1999. Everybody was bullish, despite the Dow Theory sell signal of September of 1999, which we wrote about, we raised cash and we actually came through the 2000 to 2003 downturn in pretty good shape. We lost some money, but we didn't lose much.

SA: So, it sounds like you're clearly bullish long term, but modestly, bearish in the very short term.

JS: I don't know if I'd be bearish, I’d just…

SA: Enough to raise cash?

JS: I think there are times when you commit capital and there are times – you know, if you ask Warren Buffett, he will tell you, I made most of my money by just sitting. So, sometimes [me sits] and thinks and sometimes [me just] sits. And for the past four or five weeks, I've just been sitting, I haven't been doing anything, and most investors don't understand that.

SA: What would you need to see in your indicators that cash you raise to put that cash back to work?

JS: I have to see price indications in the major averages, which aren't happening yet. I mean, it's – you know, the market is basically been a range bound.

AT: Right. You mentioned that in the last few weeks, you've been on a short-term sell signal and that…

JS: That was five weeks ago. That was five weeks ago.

AT: Right. So coming into the week of September 28th, you wrote either stocks rip on the upside, because last week’s intra-day low was the bottom or we can think [indiscernible].

JS: That’s what I thought. I do think that was the bottom. I do agree with that.

AT: Right. So that – we got down just below 3,200 on intra-day basis, is that correct? Is that…

JS: Yes, that's right. No, that's right.

AT: Right. So, is your view that as long as we're above that level, you know, you're not too concerned about downside risk?

JS: In secular bull markets, most of the surprises come on the upside. So, you know, in the past, since 2009, we've called a couple downturns and pretty much, yes, pretty much right on those pullbacks, but they are pullbacks within a secular bull market. And I'll say it again, the problem is there aren't many of us that have been around long enough to have experienced a secular bull market, 1949 to 1966, 1982 to 2000, and I think that's what we've been in. I think the bottoming process started in October of 2008. I think it was complete in March of 2009. And I think we began a secular bull market in March of 2009 and we ought to have another four plus years left in it.

SA: Are there any sectors that you're in favor of right now?

JS: Pretty much. I like pretty much all the sectors. You know, in a secular bull market, everything seems to rise. Look at Avalara, AVLR, we bought the stock in the 20s. I don't know where it's trading right now, but it's trading over 100, and that's been in the past year. We actually got that idea from Amy Zhang that manages a couple of funds for Alger Capital Management.

AT: Stock trading at just below 131 as we're talking now for the record.

JS: It’s not bad.

AT: Which is – and that’s not bad at all. It’s not bad at all, but – so first of all, you know, Jeff, you and I have been talking, you know, 20 plus years, and then you – you know, I've always been, I think, a very astute observer of the markets and made some great, you know, macro calls and directions of where the market is going. And so, if I were inclined to agree with you that the secular bull market has, you know, several more years and I would imagine, percentage wise, you know, growth to go, what would you recommend that I and a lot of people who are sitting on the cash do with that cash right now?

JS: I would tell you to buy Amy Zhang’s mutual funds, or [indiscernible] Capital's Mutual Funds. If you're looking for individual stocks, you know, any one of the Dow stocks is probably just fine.

SA: Okay. We're going to take a quick break to hear from our sponsor, CME Group. We'll be right back with our guest, Jeff Saut. This is Alpha Trader.

Advertisement: Take a deep dive into features to arm yourself with knowledge to expand your strategy with confidence. See what adding features can do for you at cmegroup.com/alpha.

SA: Okay. Welcome back to Alpha Trader where we're here with our guest, Jeff Saut. And speaking to your comment that in the secular bull market, everything goes up, there's certainly one sector that very much has not gone up and that's energy. It just keeps going down like making new lows, big individual names within it, whether it be Exxon or BP are making multi-decade lows at some point. It goes down another 4% today, do you have any opinion on that? Would you stay away? Or would you go bottom fishing here or…?

JS: Yes, I'm actually very bullish on energy and I would tell your listeners that we're approaching tax loss selling season. So, a lot of the energy names that people have in their portfolios that have losses in them, they will be selling from, I don’t know, October through December, to establish tax losses, and I think you should be buying those names when they're selling it.

AT: And since you – you know I going to have to say, you know, we've had – and this is our, you know, [40 somewhat] show and this is probably the most bullish outlook we've had from anyone, which is maybe why Steven and I will go like whoa! And we haven't had all bears for sure, but it's something like wow! You’re just saying everything is good. But again, you know, energy being the most obvious sector that has not done well, financial being the other…

JS: Energy and financials.

AT: Yes, financials. I was going to ask you about financials, right, and I keep hearing, you know, financials, if we just get a little bit of movement on rates, if we just get a little bit of economic growth, you know, financials are, you know, some of the big ones trading below book value. Given your overall bullishness, I would imagine you would say yes, but are there particular names or parts of the financial sector that you prefer?

JS: Yes. My largest single individual holding is Raymond James stock.

AT: Now, you were an employee there for many years, so is that because [indiscernible].

JS: 23 years.

AT: Right. Is that because you got stock as compensation? Or is it because you're just bullish on Raymond James’ outlook?

JS: I got a lot of stock options and I mean – Raymond James, and I called the downturn in 2008, okay? And I sold a bunch of Raymond James around $37 a share. The stock went to 10 and they never had a down quarter. They never had an earnings miss. They never laid anybody off, but that's the psychology of the market. The markets always go too high and too low because of investor psychology.

AT: Right. And Raymond James, I guess, you know, I don't want to speak here, but I would think of them as more of a regional bank as opposed to a big money center bank. Do you think that they're poised to do better because more people are going to get on board in the market and they have, you know, big retail operation obviously so the individual investor, which has been creeping up in terms of their activity and their impact on the market, do you think that's sounds like you think that's just getting started if the end game is more like 1998 or 1999 where everybody is bullish and everybody is “genius in making money in the stock market”?

JS: I don't think the individual investors are even engaged. I mean, if you want just a broad based exposure to the financials, you should buy the SPDR, you should buy the XLF.

SA: Is there anything that might – I guess what would be the sign to you that the secular bull market is adding? Obviously, we – it's kind of a wide timeframe, the length of these secular bull markets, is there a signal you would look for like sharply higher policy rates from the Fed or just – or bullish or retail bullish that just gets too strong, what might be a sign to you?

JS: I think the action of the major market indices, and not many people follow it anymore, but Dow Theory. If Dow Theory flashes a sell signal, I will be raising cash.

AT: If, for instance, there's a surprise in the election, you know, right now you're expecting that the President [indiscernible] re-election, but if Biden were to win, would that change your outlook or change what you're investing in?

JS: Yes, yes. It might. I don't think Biden would be good for the economy and I don't think it would be that good for the stock market.

AT: But yes, I’d love to delve further into this because again, you know, I'd love to know what is it about – I understand why the market would want Donald Trump to win, but what is it that you're seeing that tells you the market is pricing it in? And, you know, you mentioned at this time, four years ago, everyone thought Hillary Clinton was going to win. But everyone also thought that if Trump won, it would be terrible for the market, right? So obviously, conventional wisdom has a way of being abundant in ways we never expect, but, you know, Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, he tweeted the other day that, you know, Biden win might actually be positive for the market. So, there's a couple of statements and not really a question there, but let's go back to the question, which is what particularly – what market action is telling you the market thinks that the President will be reelected?

JS: You know, I thought Trump would be elected, you know, four years ago. I think he's going to be reelected. I think a lot of the polling is fallacious and I think that's what the stock market is sniffing out. I think the stock market is sniffing out that the economy is going to get better, earnings are going to get better, Trump is going to be reelected, that's going to be bullish for the economy and the stock market and I think that's what the stock market is telling you.

AT: But [indiscernible] tech market declined, you know, sizably in the last month?

JS: [Indiscernible].

AT: I mean, it wasn't a brutal bear market, but it did go down.

JS: So, we're up from [666] on the S&P 500 to wherever we are. Let me look, I don't know where we are right now.

AT: About 3,360.

JS: Yes, like 3,400. You know, what bear market? Pullbacks in secular bull markets are for buying and every time this market turns down, the bears come out of the wood and say we're going into a secular bear market and I'm going. No, no, this – we're in a secular bull market. It's probably got another four to seven years left in it on the upside. And I'll say it again, nobody believes it.

AT: I believe it. I do believe it and I believe that before you even said it, I swear. But just because I just referenced it, here's that tweet from Lloyd Blankfein, former Goldman Sachs CEO, “so far, the stock market doesn't seem too upset at the prospect of a Biden winning despite Trump's more market friendly policies. Perhaps folks think their stocks and 401(k)'s will do better with higher taxes and increased regulation than with nastiness and scorched earth”. So again, there's – you know he’s making a political statement there as well. But if you were to secular bull market, does it maybe not matter who wins the election?

JS: Well, I think it does. I think it does matter. I don't think Biden would be good for the economy. I don't think he'd be good for the stock market. And quite frankly, did you see his statement last week? He said, I've been in the Senate for 180 years.

AT: Well, but look – and you know, as you mentioned before, you have a memory, you know, an institutional memory of the markets and I'm sure you’ll recall that people thought that Bill Clinton was going to be bad for the stock market and that Barack Obama would be bad for the stock market, and, you know, again, there are larger forces at work here. So, what specific – so if Biden wins, let's say, if Biden wins, what would you be doing – what would you do differently? How would you adjust your portfolio [indiscernible]?

JS: I would be raising some cash because I think Biden would raise taxes. I think he would be detrimental to the economic condition. I just don't think he's – I know a lot of people like him. You know, I lived in DC. I've never met the man, but I know a lot of people that have met him, everybody I know who’s met Joe Biden loves him. It’s just – say he’s just a great guy. I just don't like his policies.

AT: So you might be raising cash, kind of in the short term, but I don't – it doesn't sound like it's changing your longer-term secular bull outlook?

JS: No, that is not.

AT: Okay.

JS: Secular bull markets take on a life of their own.

AT: Right. And you mentioned, you know, every time the market goes down, even for a day, much less a couple of minutes, people come and say that's it. It's the top and, you know, sell everything and stock up on tuna fish, and I say it half jokingly, but a lot of them do you say, you know, you got to buy gold or buy crypto currencies or some combination thereon? What are your thoughts on those alternative type investments?

JS: I actually like gold here. I own some gold. I own some gold stocks. I'm not – you know, I'm not a gold bug. I mean, there are times to own precious metals and there are times not to own precious metals and I think in a well-rounded portfolio that you probably should have, you know, a 3% to 5% position in precious metals.

SA: But no Bitcoin? I had to ask.

AT: And I am reminded, you know, and I don't remember exactly when it was, but it was probably sometime in the early 2000s, you were writing about and commenting upon that you want to invest in stuff that hurts if you drop it on your foot, right? And that was your way of saying, you know, inflation is going to make a comeback. And it did, that call was right. That was during the BRICS period and there was a big boom. What is your thought on the, you know, the forecast? And again, some of these are some of the same people who say buy gold, people saying that inflation is, you know, going to make a big comeback in large part because of what the Fed is doing and also because of how much borrowing and spending the government is doing?

JS: Well, I don't think you can find any history in the economics where you've flushed this much cash into an economy and not had some kind of inflation come out the other end. So, yes, I think inflation is going to come back. I don't think it's going to come back like it was in the 1970s and 1980s. But I think you're going to get some inflation. I think the Fed wants some inflation, you know, at the margin. But I don't think it's going to be anything like what we saw in the 1970s and 1980s.

AT: And so, [indiscernible] that's really a major part of your investment thesis here?

JS: No, I think inflation will pick up on the margin, but I don't think it's – you know, I don't think it's going to be anything, you know, to write about.

AT: Right, okay. And finally, the other thing, you know, sort of big picture thing a lot of folks are writing and tweeting and commenting on right now. I want to get your thoughts on this, is this the idea that because where rates are and what the Fed is saying it's going – we’re going to keep them there for several years, that's the traditional 60:40 portfolio is dead? Or, you know, does – it just doesn't work anymore and that you need to be seeking alternatives to fixed income? Do you share that view? And if so, you know – and I know you like dividend producing stocks, so, you know, is that an alternative for people who historically have had 30% plus of their portfolios in fixed income?

JS: Yes, I don't want to own bonds here. I – you know – if real interest rates are zero, how much lower can interest rates go? It makes no sense to me to own fixed income here. Maybe some of the junk bonds maybe, but quite frankly, I'd rather own the master limited partnerships that pay, you know, roughly 10% and 80% to 85% of that is tax deferred.

AT: Right. Any particular ones that you recommend or that you own?

JS: Well, I think you can buy any one of the funds [indiscernible] EDP is probably the kingpin of the MLP complex, EPD.

AT: Enterprise products?

JS: That's it.

AT: Right. Other than bonds, it sounds like that's something you don't want to own right now or Bitcoin. Bonds and Bitcoin, but everything else sounds pretty good to you. It seems like.

JS: I don't know. Some of the valuations in the tech complex don't make sense to me, which is why I don't really own many of them. I tend to get at that space by owning Amy Zhang’s funds at Alger and Tom O'Halloran’s funds at Lord Abbett because they understand, you know, stocks trading at 80 times earnings. I just – I don't understand that.

AT: And final question I think, Jeff, and we appreciate your time here today. Those big cap tech stocks, I don't know what the latest numbers are, but, you know, the five biggest making up 25% plus of the S&P 500, that is something that people look at and say that seems familiar to what we saw near the peak in 1999. Are you concerned, and I guess you're not because you're very bullish about the concentration of the market cap and the impact we'd have on the indices if those stocks were to falter as, you know, they've had a little bit hiccup here, certainly in the last couple of weeks?

JS: If you go out and scratch the typical retail investor or individual investor, they're bearish. This is not the way secular bull markets end. As I said, there's $4.5 trillion, $5 trillion sitting on the sidelines. People are scared to death. They're going stocks are expensive, and quite frankly, I don't think stocks are expensive, and they're not invested. So, until this secular bull market is over, you'll see the retail investor, you know, fully invested, just like they were in 1998, 1999, just before the fall, and then, they sold out their entire portfolios in 2002 and 2003 when they should have been, you know, putting cash that was raised in 1999 back to work.

AT: Right. All right, our guest has been Jeff Saut. He is the founder of Saut Strategy and the Chief Investment Officer at Capital Wealth Planning, and by far the most bullish guests so far we've had on Alpha Trader. Jeff, thanks so much for being here today.

JS: My pleasure.

SA: Jeff. Thanks a lot.

JS: See you.

AT: Ready to add features to your trading portfolio? Plug into valuable educational materials from CME Group and connect to an online broker today through cmegroup.com/alpha.