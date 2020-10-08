Would you want to massively outperform in bear markets? That is what a Jedi would choose.

Would you have taken almost the same returns for half the volatility?

Today, we are going to look at the stock market with the mindset of a Jedi. Those fictional knights of the light that keep calm under extreme stress and focus on mastering their emotions. We will break down what strategy we think they would choose and why that is really relevant for your returns today. We will do so by looking at the returns of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

This is one of the largest ETFs in the market with an almost $300 billion market capitalization and continues to be the recipient of most passive flows.

“Your Focus Determines Your Reality.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

If you want to try and maximize returns, you can certainly dial up the risk. That comes with a cost of increased volatility and increased risk. But chasing that also often ends with poor returns. Despite a relentless pursuit of risk, the returns for the average investor have been, well, anything but average.

A key reason for this has been chasing stocks at the top and selling them at bottoms. This year has also shown notable volatility. The SPY was down about 30% at one point and has now rallied back up to a 6% gain.

Many investors panicked and sold SPY at the bottom and are now buying back now as the market has rallied. That will obviously detract from their performance. So, what if you focused on lowering your volatility to the point that you were able to stay invested through ups and downs?

“In My Experience, There Is No Such Thing As Luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

While investors may blame poor returns on luck, they likely did set themselves up for failure by dialing up risk to the point they could not take it. So, what method would allow you to stay invested and give you about the same returns? Well, one thing that has been tried is the 60/40 portfolio which reduces overall volatility. Today, though, bonds represent return-free risk. With yields so low, and obviously, they cannot provide the buffer they once did. It is also very probable that we get a coordinated selloff in bonds and stocks from an inflation scare. So, bonds, at least Treasury bonds, are unlikely to work. Well, there is one such thing, but are you prepared?

“Use The Force, Luke.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Examining the data over 32 years, one thing stands out. CBOE Global Markets Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Put-Write Index did a wonderful job of reducing risks. The Put-Write Index, purchases Treasury Bills and sells at the money Cash Secured Puts on the S&P 500 index. In essence, it is ready to go long at the current price, but demands that the put purchaser pay him or her for that.

So, for the SPY ETF, which we are using as an example in this case, with the price trading near $340, an investor would start by selling the $340 put for November 2020 expiration. This option last traded at $11.46. Hence, an investor would get $1,146 to commit to invest $34,000 in SPY, a month from now. In other words, he or she gets a yield of about 3%, in one month, just to commit to go long.

This is different than going long directly as you are getting some money that can offset your losses if the market goes down. On the other hand, if the markets run up, more than you got paid in premiums, you lag behind. What is great about this is that, as markets fall, which they always do at some time or another, your premiums keep increasing due to a higher volatility index or VIX. Ok, that sounds great in theory, but you are probably wondering how this all shakes out for your returns.

“I Find Your Lack Of Faith Disturbing.” – Darth Vader

Over 32 years, the S&P 500 produced 9.8% compounded returns. Those returns came with a large standard deviation of 14.8%. The Put-Write index, on the other hand, produced 9.5% returns, but with a big reduction in standard deviation (9.9%).

Source: CBOE/Wilshire Associates

That is a fantastic reduction in volatility of returns. When one examines the maximum drawdown, we can see the Put-Write strategy outperformed in spades.

Source: CBOE/Wilshire Associates

The put-write index wins by losing less during the worst downturns. Notable was the over 22% outperformance in 2000 and the 13.5% outperformance in 2002.

Source: CBOE/Wilshire Associates

The same can be seen in 2008-2009.

Source: CBOE/Wilshire Associates

While all of that is impressive, we have not got to the best part. The overall BETA of the Put-Write Portfolio was a whopping 53% less than that of the S&P 500.

Source: CBOE/Wilshire Associates

“Never Tell Me The Odds.” – Han Solo

With market valuations where they are today, and many investors expecting low to negative returns, the odds are that the average investor will do even worse. The situation is ripe to deploy the best tool in our toolbox and target returns by writing cash-secured puts.

While this index-beating strategy worked, today, the index has a very high concentration in select stocks that are very expensive. The average P/E of stocks held in SPY is almost 36, and the average Price to book ratio is close to 4.0X.

Source: ETF.com

SPY also has an abnormal overweight to technology today.

Source: ETF.com

These levels of overweighting exceed that seen even in the year 2000, right before the dotcom bust. Back then, SPY reached a height of 29.3% in technology before it all came crashing down.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, while we did discuss the put write strategy on SPY as that is where we have the most data, we would actually not apply it on this index. We believe applying this strategy to carefully chosen value stocks has the potential to outperform. Further, by selling longer-dated puts when appropriate, we can aim to further reduce the BETA of our portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



