Nutanix's founder and CEO, Dheeraj Pandey, has also announced his retirement. A new CEO is yet to be named.

It has made wholesale changes to its sales compensation structure that is impacted to negatively impact billings and cash flow in the near term, but will drive future growth.

Shares of Nutanix have fallen ~20% since their August peaks, a reflection of investor uncertainty over the direction of the business.

PNutanix (NTNX), a pioneer in "hyperconverged infrastructure" technologies that have purported to transform the modern data center, is undergoing a sea of changes right now. The company, which has an unusual fiscal year-end in June, has just embarked upon its fiscal 2021 with three major announcements:

The company is changing its sales compensation structure to reward account executives based on ACV, marking the company's continued shift toward becoming a pure subscription play

In part to finance this move that will compress near-term cash flows, Nutanix has accepted $750 million in convertible debt from Bain, and

Founder/CEO Dheeraj Pandey is stepping down from his post

The markets initially reacted positively to the Nutanix news, but since the September selloff shares of Nutanix are down more than 20%:

Let's not mince words here: the near term will not be easy for Nutanix. Wholesale changes are coming for this company. In addition to the departure of a founder/CEO that has made a definite mark and embodied the company, the revision of sales comp comes with a unique set of risks (but also opportunities) that make Nutanix, which is already amid a multi-year shift to becoming a software company, look like a shaky investment.

Yet I remain incredibly bullish on Nutanix for two reasons:

The first reason is that its technology dominates the hybrid cloud. Nutanix is a best-of-breed vendor that will continue to capture spend from workloads and data streams that won't be moved to the public cloud. Public cloud infrastructures will never own 100% of corporate computing, simply because there are always going to be some industries as well as some data streams that will be too sensitive to entrust to the public cloud. Where there’s no public cloud, there’s the so-called “hybrid cloud,” where Nutanix’s technology reigns. The “hyperconverged” technology that Nutanix runs via software helps customers remove silos in their data centers and run with some of the agilities and benefits of the public cloud.

The chart below, taken from Nutanix's most recent investor deck, showcases its top-tier rankings by two of the most respected reviewers in the software industry:

Figure 1. Nutanix technology rankings Source: Nutanix Q4 earnings deck

The second reason is deep value. Despite its shift to becoming a pure software play with nearly 90% of its revenue coming from subscription sources, Nutanix is still trading tremendously below most other software companies.

At current share prices near $21, Nutanix has a market cap of $4.32 billion; after netting off $720 million in cash and $490 million of debt on Nutanix's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $4.09 billion. That represents a multiple of just 3.1x versus Wall Street's current-year revenue estimates of $1.31 billion.

In short, despite the fact that Nutanix is more than a decade old and has reached a >$1 billion revenue scale, I still see the company as in the early stages of claiming what Gartner estimates as a $11.5 billion market for HCI products growing at >20% per year.

Figure 2. Nutanix market size Source: Nutanix Q4 earnings deck

Stay long here.

The sales shift to focus on ACV is an investment in the future

To get readers who are new to Nutanix up to speed, in the earlier days of Nutanix post-IPO, the company sold a bundled appliance-with software package and charged customers for both the hardware and the software. The software, of course, is where Nutanix made its margins.

Over time, however, Nutanix chose to decouple the software from its hardware and now Nutanix is sold as pure software (meaning that customers can deploy Nutanix on their existing data center hardware, which dramatically broadens and simplifies its sales approach). And instead of selling lumpier license deals, Nutanix is now focusing on subscription revenues and becoming a true SaaS play (SaaS conversions have been richly rewarded in the markets - successful ones like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been rewarded by soaring stock prices).

Nutanix is taking a step further by announcing a sales compensation change beginning August 1. Here's how CFO Duston Williams, Nutanix's CFO, described the change (key points highlighted) on the Q4 earnings call:

And lastly, we are very excited about our move to ACV based sales compensation. On August 1, the start of our new fiscal year, we officially moved to an ACV versus TCV based sales compensation plan, where sales commissions are now tied to ACV amounts regardless of the length of the initial deal. We believe this is a very important milestone for the company based on the following factors. ACV based comp will enable the sales reps and the company to share similar objectives, maximizing ACV billings and minimizing discounts with no regard for contract duration. Under the prior TCV based compensation plan, which was appropriate for our previous non-subscription business model, the company wanted to minimize discounting while the reps were focused on maximizing TCV billings, often through longer term contract durations achieved through higher discounting and lower ACV billings. Going forward, under the ACV comp model, the reps will be incentivized to maximize ACV billings and minimize discounts, exactly what the company wants to. Now as I’ve previously communicated, this focus on ACV will compress deal terms over time. During this period of term compression, investors should expect and model for negative impacts to billings and revenue, operating profit and free cash flow in the short-term with the benefit being maximizing ACV billings and strengthening the operating model in the future. From a modeling perspective, for every one-tenth of a year decrease in average term duration, you should expect about a $40 million annual decrease in billings and free cash flow in the year that follows."

It can't be over-emphasized how critical salespeople are to the lifeblood of a software company: they are the workhorses that drive growth. And compensation dramatically changes results: Nutanix believes that rewarding ACV (annual contract value) instead of TCV (total contract value) will help Nutanix bring up its annual subscription values because its salespeople won't be tempted to lower pricing to sign customers.

Aside from higher ACV (which could stem from either fewer discounts or bigger opportunities for expansion that come with more frequent renewal terms), the opportunities from this business model shift is also margin-accretive, because Nutanix compensates salespeople less for renewals than for new business.

There are also risks, of course: shorter deal terms means that the risk of churn is higher. Net/net, however, I think this shift will generate more growth and more profits for Nutanix.

The Bain investment is intended to tide over short-term cash flow compression

As CFO Williams noted, the ACV compensation shift will certainly reduce contract lengths (because salespeople are now incentivized to get customers to spend as much as possible within a single year rather than spread over a number of years).

Optically, this will look unfavorable for Nutanix in the short term. Investors looking at Nutanix in FY21 with minimal context will think the business is struggling, because billings and cash flow will be impacted.

On the cash flow side, to finance the near-term cash compression, Nutanix has brought on a high-profile investor in Bain Capital to take on $750 million of Nutanix's convertible notes.

To me, I view the Bain investment not only as an infusion of liquidity at a relatively low cost (2.5% in annual interest, and not due until 2026), but also as a vote of confidence from a blue-blooded firm that doesn't often make investments in public entities.

Bullish trends from most recent quarter

I think it's also useful to highlight some positive trends from Nutanix's most recent quarter.

We note that the company's Q4 revenue of $327.9 million still grew at 9% y/y despite the pandemic (plus the revenue/billings compression that comes with the license-to-subscription business shift), and beat Wall Street's expectations of $319.4 million (+6% y/y) by a three-point margin.

Also impressive: the company managed to continue growing customers, adding 760 new customers in the fiscal fourth quarter (+22% y/y) and adding them at a faster pace than the 700 it gained in Q3, despite a full quarter of pandemic impact.

Figure 3. Nutanix customer growth Source: Nutanix Q4 earnings deck

Nutanix's software subscription shift is also a source of continued gross margin expansion. Though Nutanix's hardware used to be pulled down by hardware, now the company has a best-of-breed software gross margin of 83% (on a pro forma basis), up three points year-over-year:

Figure 4. Nutanix gross margin trends Source: Nutanix Q4 earnings deck

The richness of Nutanix's gross margin - plus hopefully operating leveraged gained on the upcoming sales compensation shift, which will pay out less for renewals - are hopefully a precursor to very strong profitability/cash flows in the medium-term future.

Key takeaways

Nutanix remains a firm long-term investment in my portfolio due to its technology leadership plus its opportunities for both subscription growth and profit expansion. At ~3x forward revenues, Nutanix can still be bought at "entry level pricing" with tremendous long-term upside for patient investors.

