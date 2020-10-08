The long-term growth thesis is intact, as supported by the strong backlog and Defense/IT modernization trends with the DoD.

General Dynamics has some near-term challenges, but I see them as being speed bumps that are workable.

It’s been a while since I last looked at General Dynamics (GD), and so I’m surprised to see it trading at such a low price and valuation. Since the start of the year, the share price has declined by 18%, and the current price is at the low end of its trading range since late May. While GD does have some near-term headwinds, I believe this presents an opportunity for long-term investors. In this article, I evaluate what makes this stock an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a leading defense contractor that produces wheeled combat vehicles, command and control systems, nuclear submarines, and technologically-advanced business jets. It operates with five business groups, Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Mission/Marine Systems. In 2019, it generated over $39B in total revenue.

While the overall market and the tech sector have performed strongly over the past six months, General Dynamics is still trading well below where it was at the start of the year. As seen below, the shares are currently trading below where they were in late May, and have vastly underperformed its defense-sector peer, Lockheed Martin (LMT).

(Source: YCharts)

To be fair, General Dynamics does have its fair share of near-term challenges, as EPS declined by 21% YoY during the second quarter. In addition, operating margin was down 230 bps to 9.1% due to challenges from COVID, including severance-related costs in its aerospace division and operational challenges in its IT division. The aerospace segment was the weakest link due to travel restrictions. However, GD was able to deliver 9 more aircraft during the second quarter (32 in total) compared to 23 in the first quarter.

Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect GD to continue to recover in the aerospace segment, as management is committed to its estimate of 125 to 130 aircraft deliveries for the full year 2020. I’m also encouraged by its continued growth in its Combat and Mission/Marine systems segments. This is supported by a recent string of DoD contract awards in October, most notably of which is a $1.22B U.S. Army contract for Stryker IM-SHORAD vehicles. In addition, I see GD’s IT segment playing a bigger role going forward, as it was announced this month that it won a $100M IT modernization contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

I have a positive outlook for GD in the medium to long term, as it has a record backlog of projects, which should drive revenue growth for years to come. This is supported by management’s note during the last conference call:

“We finished the quarter with a total backlog of $82.7 billion that's up 22% over this time a year ago and the total potential contract value including options and IDIQ contracts which was $132.2 billion an all-time high was up 30% over a year ago and was boosted by the award of the first Columbia construction contract in the second quarter.”

While the 2021 DoD budget is higher by just 0.1% YoY, I’m encouraged to see that the DoD is spending money on areas where it sees the most potential. This includes investments into Nuclear modernization (including submarines), as illustrated below:

(Source: Defense.Gov)

The 2021 DoD budget also includes the following investments in Cyberspace, as follows.

(Source: Defense.Gov)

I see the aforementioned Defense initiatives as being core growth drivers for General Dynamics in 2021 and beyond.

Valuation

It appears that GD’s shares are cheaply valued at present. As seen below, GD’s P/E of 12.87 is currently at its lowest valuation in more than five years and sits well below its 10-year normal P/E of 14.5.

(Source: YCharts)

This has resulted in the highest dividend yield in more than 5 years. Note that the following graph shows GD’s dividend yield based on TTM. If we apply GD’s current $1.10 quarterly dividend on a forward basis, the dividend yield becomes a 3.0%. The current payout ratio remains very safe at 39%, and it should also be noted that General Dynamics is a dividend aristocrat (28 years of dividend growth) with a 5-year dividend CAGR of 10.5%.

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts seem to agree that GD is undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating and score of 3.75 (scale of 1-5), and an average price target of $168.21, which sits 16% above where the shares are trading at today. Morningstar has an even higher price target of $185, which sits 28% above the current price.

Investor Takeaway

General Dynamics has seen some near-term challenges from the effects of COVID. However, I see these issues as being workable by management. In the meantime, it continues to see strong growth in its defense-related segments. In the medium to long term, I see the strong backlog of projects and defense/IT modernization trends as being strong tailwinds for the company.

I see the shares as being undervalued at present when considering the historical valuations and the long-term growth tailwinds. In addition, the 3% dividend appears to be safe and is set for continued growth.

In the currently expensive market, it's hard to find an undervalued dividend aristocrat, such as General Dynamics, with attractive growth prospects. As such, I believe General Dynamics presents an attractive investment for conservative, income-minded investors who seek value and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.