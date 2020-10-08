Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SOIEF) CEO Niels Stolt-Nielsen On Q3 2020 Results -  Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCPK:SOIEF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 8, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Niels Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer

Jens Gruner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer

Anders Karlsen - Danske Bank

Lukas Daul - ABG

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Stolt-Nielsen Limited presentation and conference call for the third quarter 2020 results.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

[00:00:33] Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on this third quarter earnings video conference together with me as always, our CFO, I will be presenting, I guess you can see on your screen, but you can also retrieve a copy on our website. Moving to the agenda, we will go through each of the businesses, yes, we'll take you through the financial highlights and then we will open up for questions and answers.

[00:01:12] The net profits from continuing operations came in at the nice 31 million dollars, the strong improvement in Avatar. We saw a strong improvement in Avatar from all of our business divisions. I think that one thing that was nice and what makes it, you know, a strong message is that the volume held up in all of our businesses. So, in the you know, in the beginning of the pandemic, we were expecting eventually the volume to start coming off as the global economy, although that has not happened. And in the third quarter, we saw relatively healthy volumes. And on top of that, we also got our cost down, of course, much driven by the lower bunker cost because of the oil prices, but also the actions that we took early in the pandemic. Our gross debt also increased in the third quarter by twenty seven million dollars. We have secured liquidity and it will take you more through that later. We have approximately half a billion dollars of liquidity.

[00:02:22] We also saw a strong recovery and still see form in the third quarter. Really, the business division that was hit the most from the pandemic and the slowdown. And also, as we announced earlier in the quarter, still tankas, we took the opportunity to acquire five modern stainless-steel ships from CTG, which is currently fed. But we will be taking them over towards the end of this year, operating profit, offering revenue slightly down, but er better up to 139 for the quarter, operating profits up by 24 million to 74 net profit. Up to 26 million from previous go up to 29 million in profit and our debt, as I said, was down 27 seven million and a gross debt of two 2.5 four zero billion million dollars and tangible worth slightly up at one point six billion.

[00:03:26] Am I moving the OK? Sorry about that. That's what made. So if you look at the net profit variance analysis between the second quarter and third quarter, you can see the nice blue columns there, high operating profit from tankers of eight point one million, higher operating profit for still table of three point five, SBC higher operating profit of four point six and a great recovery and still see firm of eight point six million, then slightly. Lower, higher corporate costs, higher net interest expense because of all the secured a lot of liquidity, and that comes at an expense, some more losses of one point six million dollars of facts and two point nine million of higher income tax compared to previous quarter. And then we took, as you remember, a write off of our sturgeon business, our caviar business of eight million in the last quarter, which we didn't have in this quarter, bringing the operating profit for the group in the third quarter to twenty nine point two million next year. If we just quickly go back and see how the year developed, the pandemic started early in the year, but really the big impact started when the lockdown was announced. We were. Active or and the finance team did an issue in February of raising 141 million really before the pandemic came out, but that was a nice timing and good pricing. So, we took the advantage of the bond market. Then Europe went into lockdown and, you know, gradually the rest of the world went into lockdown. And at that time, right away, we announced that we want to, you know, hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. And we went really then to kind of, you know, lockdown emergency mode. We declared that we weren't going to pay a final dividend for 19. We took initiatives of cutting costs, travel and obtaining professional fees. You know, we did everything possible within our on our cost structure. We also totaling twenty one million. We also cut back on capital expenditure, either delayed or canceled 62 million.

[00:06:00] And then we started to talk to our banks. We looked I said we want to secure enough liquidity to be able to make certain that we have enough liquidity to repay the bond that matures in March of 2014, but also to be able to face various downside scenarios. So we put ourselves the target of raising an additional 250 million dollars. We talked to our banks, but while we were talking to our banks, the bond market opened up. So we tapped that we use that market and reached 132 million in June. And then yentas also worked on financing several of our terminals, which then puts us in the position today of having 500 million dollars of liquidity, which I think puts us in a position of strength, definitely having enough liquidity to be able to pay back the bond coming due in March of 2001. But also face you know, if the market does turn or if the global economy does slow down significantly, we should be we should be. All right. Liquidity wise, Mr. Estey is becoming a big part of our lives in a good way. We have still and we have signed up for the United Nations Global Compact Agreement and we have adopted the general reporting initiative for Sustainable Reporting Standards. I've always said that, you know, we shouldn't just talk the talk, but really also deliver. And that's what we're working on. And I'm quite proud when we start doing this standard, you know, this reporting standard. You know, I've always felt that we have. Operated in a responsible and sustainable way. And now when we started reporting it and measuring it, quite satisfied to see what we have achieved so far. But of course, this is an exciting voyage and a journey which now we will report might be better at reporting on what we're doing, but also be part of the solution, trying to help innovate and, yeah, work towards a more sustainable future together.

[00:08:20] So you will see more of this sort of reporting and we will go deeper into the initiatives that we are taking in various each of our businesses. Looks like this. They're going into still tankers. If you look on page nine, so the operating profit for the second quarter was 20 million. And I'll expand the various how it came up to twenty eight point one. So we had a higher trading results of eight point seven dollars million. And higher ship management expenses of 4.5, lower depreciation and anger that was driven by the initiative that has been taken of three point six and higher equity income of point four, bringing up to twenty eight point one, the revenue decreased because we had less operating days. And the reason that we had less operating days is not our fleet shrinking, but it's because of covid. We had two ships in quarantine, I think was, you know, a week each. And also because of covid-19 and the restriction associated with it, it has taken longer time to do the to do the scheduled drydock. So lower number of operating days from six thousand three hundred twenty one thirty nine in the previous quarter to six thousand one hundred and eight in this quarter. Utilization on the ships that were operating was actually up, which is a good sign.

[00:10:01] The contract that we renewed during the quarter, we had an average increase of three point nine percent. So trading insults were up as costs fell and utilization rose, the monthly cost increased four point seven million. Ask the costs related to crew changes increased due to quality restrictions. So, it is clear that the cost when you have to know I'm very proud and this has really been the focus of the organization to change the crew that are overdue. I think we are almost close to a single digit of crew on board of 155 ships globally that are overdue. And that, of course, comes with no additional cost. You know, the airlines are jacking up the price, fully understandable. But also we have taken the initiative sometimes to deviate our ships to the Philippines so that we can change. That comes at a cost. So, if you look at the increase in ship management costs for the quarter more, if we didn't have the additional costs associated with changing the crew, that actually the ship management cost would have been lower. But we again, feel it is important to make certain that the people in the front line, especially on board our ships, that that we spend whatever is necessary to get them back to their family and so that we can change them.

[00:11:28] But let them have a break. Next slide, please. The bulk, of course, was, of course, the big reasons why we had improved earnings in the quarter. You can see that the average price of the bulk cash that we consumed for the quarter of AFO and low sulfur fuel was 275 dollars versus what we consumed in the second quarter of 388. So it's a 29 percent decrease in the cost of the book that we consume during quarter. The cost of the bunker that we purchased was up 12 percent from two seventy two hundred seventy four dollars to three hundred and seven. And then on the right hand side, the Seldin index that we show of our deep sea fishing fleet made a nice jump for the quarter. And let's hope it continues. Next slide, please. Mark, it highlights so as I mentioned on the previous night, we were able to get higher contract rates, sold CIA volumes in most regions and we are approximately 70 percent contract coverage, no contracts over frequency's, as you can see on the slide to the spot, markets actually did weaken during July and August. Now, this used to do happen in July and August during the seasonal downturn. If it's anything beyond that, we don't think so.

[00:13:02] We are actually now starting and you can see it slightly in the Middle East to Europe and also the TBWA Transpacific West that it's us have started to pick up again. So we are cautiously optimistic that that that was nothing more than a seasonal long. But because of the contract portfolio that we've had in place, 70 percent contract coverage, we have relatively small volume of spots available for stock. And therefore, when we do fix spots, we can be more selective in which spot contracts that we go after. So, I think that balance that we have, even though we see a small dip in the ice, we don't see that clearly in our sale then because of our chartering strategy. Of course, a worrying thing is always that when the remote-control rates have weakened this week and in the third quarter, but again, it didn't impact us because of our strategy towards going long contract. The entire European service is the regional feedstock into European servers. It was a weak spot. Market reflect stock market reflecting a slowdown in the European in Europe from the lock down customers outlook is slightly more positive in the fourth quarter. If there is one of our services and one of our regional markets that are having a challenging peer into European snits, inland taxi service, that's our borders on the Rhine do healthy relatively well, even though we saw a weak spot market that is continuing to deliver nicely under our contract portfolio. Sonic's the Inter Caribbean Service. The competition was huge.

[00:15:01] Volumes were stable at 80 percent. However, the stock market weakened slightly. And the Snapp's that's the joint venture we have with NY in Asia, improve results in the third quarter due to tighter, tight supply and Chinese demand grew combined with the low fuel prices. If you look going forward, what does it look like? Well, we know what the supply side is on the supply side. Even though there were additional tonnage announced by one of our competitors in the last quarter, the order book still remains, you know, a total order book that includes the less sophisticated tonnage at seven point two percent, which is low. If you look at what the stainless-steel part of that order book is, it's at four-point seven percent. So healthy supply side. And you can see then that I don't expect any huge orders going forward. So, on the supply side, looks good. So, the question is, it's all it's always been the supply side of our equation that has been the challenge because we are owners and speculators have ordered too much. It's never really been the demand side. If you look historically, the demand for this business, the service that we provide has steadily grown in line with the global GDP and the global trade, which is of globally to be. So, it's always been very steady. It's the supply side that's messed up the market this time around. It's absolutely the supply side looks very healthy. Now, let's see. It's very difficult to say, you know, what's going to happen in the world going forward. So much uncertainty.

[00:16:48] But if you took riches and glory, which we follow, there are showing here that there's going to be a decline in trade volume in 2020 for what we transport. But then they show a nice, gradual pick up of a compound annual growth rate of six-point three percent, taking, you know, all of the chemical, all the chemical market. So, if that happens, and I hope they are and we do believe that they're right, if that happens, I think we will see a very healthy shipping market going forward. Next slide, please. Still seven terminals. What can I say, it's only blue, positive development, steady as she goes, operate up to fifty nine point eight, slightly up Avatar, up from fifty two point two, up to thirty six point four, operating profit, twenty three point seven, up from nineteen point two in the previous quarter, and utilization slightly down to ninety three point seven, down from ninety five point to the operating performance, excluding one improved results. As a result, improved results as a result of the cost saving initiatives that we've taken throughout the group. The equity income improved as a result of prior quarter one offs higher to say station and change in product mix saw an increase in joint venture equity income, strong and stable customer portfolio, with underlying market conditions remaining stable in all regions and a lower impact of covid-19 on the overall storage industry.

[00:18:25] We have seen that. Yes, some of the areas, the throughputs, the number of moves that the customers use in the tank have come down. But when they want to renew, if the contracts are up for renewal, they all renew it because they don't want to lose that space. So maybe the throughput is down, but the contracts remain healthy and all of the regions and of course, packaging and health care industry remains strong as we see during the pandemic. However, agro industrial gases, paint coating has a positive outlook. The outdoor industry has seen some recovery utilization in the industry remains stable, with some weakening in petroleum exposures. Yeah, this is just a visual effect of how the utilization has been steadily improved and, you know, we're now up at the, you know, steady around 94, 95 percent, which it is excellent. Next stop is the market outlook. The chemical activity in the U.S. Gulf in the United States rose by a 2.5 percent on the three-month moving average.

[00:19:39] The U.S. markets we see steady overall, but chemicals and basils in the automotive industry is still weak. Chemical capacity expansion is still active. Petroleum LNG, OPG market has softened and expansion have been put on hold. Steady flow of inquiry, inquiries for our additions for additional storage in both Houston terminal and our New Orleans terminal. Of the Chinese chemical market has shown signs of improved post lockdown. But full recovery will be subject to the export market, which has not started to take off yet. The Korean market remained stable for chemicals, but Southeast Asia is lagging in recovering our Singapore terminals. Overall, chemical as far as Singapore's overall chemical output fell by two point four percent year on year in July, the European market remained steady for chemicals, although the broader market remains weak due to exposure to the automotive sector, which accounts for 10 to 15 percent of the total chemical demand. Excluding pharmaceutical chemicals, output fell by three-point six percent year on year in the first half of the year. And in South America, our terminal in Brazil, the chemical market continues to show signs of weakness in approximately 20 to 30 percent drop in throughput in recent months. But signs of recovery for both petroleum and chemicals we see at the current time. Next, light is moving over to still tank containers. So, there we saw a slowdown in the in June and July.

[00:21:22] We actually saw a pickup in August, but we have so we had less shipments, we had lower transportation revenue of nine point six million that this lower rates and lower number of shipments. We had lower demerged and additional revenues of just the two hundred thousand dollars. But as a result of the lower number of shipments, we also had lower move expenses. And part of that move expenses is that the fuel surcharge in the second quarter was quite high. That is something that we didn't have in the third quarter. We had lower repositioning expenses of point six and also here, saving initiatives, lower other operating expenses and age of three point seven and slightly lower equity income from our joint venture at one point four, Brinks, our operating profit for the quarter, seventeen point five million next year. Market outlook is. Sdc still think that this is almost kind of a first in, first out good indicator where things are going. So, the good news is that in the recent, you know, in August and September, things have been very active and right now they are very active. So, we are short containers everywhere, which is always a good sign. So that's I'm not saying that it's less competition. There's a lot of competition, but there's a lot of activity going on. So, ship them that will successfully, gradually return US economy rebound. But if we ask our customers, they don't expect levels to go back to normal until 2021.

[00:23:11] Yeah. I think I've covered most of it. We will, of course, continue to focus on the digitization and optimization of our processes, and that is something that has served us well with a record number of shipments in the month of March when everybody was sitting at home. So, our systems are working very nicely, and that's something that we will continue to work on. Actually, more than more now than ever next week is still see from here. We saw, you know, from a negative offering loss of four point seven million. We saw a nice recovery up to three point nine million. And that is because of higher Turbit sales. Both the volume and the price higher saw sales, both volume and price, slightly higher operating expense because so lower proof that at one point six and lower depreciation and others of one thing on bring this to three point nine million. Looks like this. So just a word on see for them, because the people are now talking to are mostly shipping analysts and.

[00:24:32] Still see families not getting its fair share of analysis among the analysts that are following Nixon. We need to do something about that. I fully understand that this a conglomerate discount on stock medicine because we are shipping terminals in containers, we are being portrayed as a as a shipping company, even though half of our asses are in non-shipping activities. But we and the analysts, when they do some of the part analysis, are putting the right value on ships and terminals. All containers are relatively low, you know, often pretty close to the right value. But they're not putting under the current structure, not putting any value in stores for basically nothing. So I think this is something that we need to work on and making still see for more transparent accounting, we asked the analysts out there, the shipping analysts out there to ask their seafood division to have a look at STULTIFY. And we will be better at providing more information, more detailed information. But when I look at how aquaculture companies, land based aquaculture companies that are trying to become land based or are trying out recirculation technology, and if I look at the pricing that they are achieving, I start wondering, you know, if we can continue with this current structure where still see farmers kind of not getting any visibility or value under the current structure we have. I just remind you; we have a unique position where we have a site production. We have 13 farms around the world. So, spreading our risk so that we don't have everything at one location. We have two hatcheries that supplies both So and Turbit. We operate our operations. They are in five different countries. We sell products in 30 plus countries and we have 450 employees globally. Next slide, please.

[00:26:45] Sustainability is, of course, a big part of our reality, our everyday life now and land-based farming is something that a lot of companies are trying. I would like to remind, or you can pass this on to this seafood analyst in your bank that we have been doing land-based aquaculture for 35 years. And we have done recirculation for 20 years. These are just two pictures of our farms, but this is real stuff we have. It's nothing that we promise to deliver. Yes, we have cracked the code of how to produce consistently juveniles for both sole interpreters. And we have done that over 20 years. We've done research on schools. We have cracked the code and we are now ready to go on that on full scale. We have to recirculation plants, one that is up and running and one that it will be completed by the end of this year. So, this is something that nothing that we you know, it's not a pie in the sky kind of thing. We are there. We have and done we have proven technology. So, this is something that we will work on, doesn't have to talk to shipping out to, and that's our focus. Of course, the way we're structured, but it's absolutely something that we need to work on. Excellent formation, guys. I'm sorry we didn't update the picture of the ship. That is salty trials. It's scheduled to be delivered on the 12th of October. And the first ship will then go to Petronas for a three-year charter. The second ship probably the end of this year, beginning of next year. Also, the three of them to two Heigel, formerly known as Gulnara Power. We have laws in place that is agreed upon that we will draw down upon the on delivery for the two first ships. We have four additional ships, which is being built with ASO in Untung in China, and the delivery of that one is the first half of 2021. And I believe we are also working on securing financing for those four ships and our terminal in Sardinia is has been impacted by the covid, but we expect that to be in operation is being delayed from the end of this year to the beginning of next year. Next fact is. I think it is my part of it, and I think Jens Gruner-Hegge will take you through the financials.

Jens Gruner-Hegge

[00:29:33] So good afternoon to those of you in Europe and good morning for those of you in the United States as we review the financials, and some balance sheet items. And also want to remind you that we have not only this presentation, but also our press release that came out this morning together with the interim financials. They're posted on our website. Also, our fiscal year runs from 1st of December through November 30th. For those of you who are aware of that. And I also want to mention another thing, and that 20-20 is our first year where we report according to IFRS 16. So, there are some 2019 and 2000 and 20 numbers that are not directly comparable. Just keep that in mind when you look at the year to date numbers. What do you have on this slide? Here is your net profit. And if you start with the operating profit before one offs on top, you see the quarter came in a seven to two million, which was a substantial improvement from the fifty one point two that we had in the second quarter.

[00:30:43] Not many one offs this quarter. We had one adjustment at Stoltmann, but operating profit, as reported this year, was up about twenty-four million dollars. And, you know, a significant part of this improvement came from tankers and a lot of it was, as Nils explained, driven by lower bunker cost, together with also a strong recovery that we saw and still see far from the relatively weak second quarter. In addition, it's worth noting that we had a quite a significant reduction in our AMG administrative and general expenses this quarter. And that's something that's relates to the initiatives that we put in place early on in the pandemic. So, our AMG costs year to date. If we look at that, gives you a better visibility of it is actually down about 18 million dollars or about 12 percent. Now, some of this is due to the impact. Some of this is also due to the over 16 treatment. But a good portion of it is also driven by the initiatives that were put in early on in the pandemic.

[00:32:01] Net interest expense increased as a result of that that we took on. But also, as we retired some of the March 2021 bomb, we had a write off of debt issuance costs that typically are amortized over the whole duration of the bond. So, we retired about 80 million dollars and had to take advantage share of the debt issuance cost. Looking at the income tax expense, you see that for this quarter it was four point six million, up two point nine, as Neal mentioned, that is really tied to a higher tax that still seafoam due to the higher fair value of the inventory. The IRS just went up to the inventory. Net profit from continuing operations, therefore, came in at thirty point five million, and that's up from twelve point three million that we showed in the second quarter. And as you will see below there, there was a nine point three dollars million loss in the prior quarter compared to one point three dollars million this quarter from discontinued operations. So, an eight-million-dollar swing. And that puts us at a twenty-nine point two dollars million net profit this quarter. Also, if you take a look at the Abitur, the this is before the fair value adjustment or biological assets and insurance reimbursements that came in at 139 million dollars, which is substantially up on the one hundred twenty two point eight reported in the second quarter.

[00:33:42] If you look at this is a slightly different view of the balance sheet, and I'm focusing here on the covenants, but you can see in the top left quadrant you have our debt. This is a gross debt of two point five four billion dollars at the end of the third quarter, slightly down from two point five, six, eight in the prior quarter. And likewise, we're seeing an increase in our tangible net worth, which is the light blue column going to coming up at one point six or seven billion dollars, up from one point five dollars billion in the second quarter. And those two improvements combined resulted. And are debts to terms of net worth coming down from one point sixty-two in the prior quarter, down to one point fifty-eight. Again, this is measured basis IFRS 16. So, for those of you who are used to seeing this tree for 16, it means that we would have been about a third one and a half to one, perhaps even a bit lower this quarter. So commensurate with the target set by the board. Going to the right-hand side, you see another one of our cousins is evident to interest expense with the improvement in the avatar, that race also improved to three point forty-one for the quarter.

[00:35:08] And to the bottom left, you have a net. That's not exactly a covenant, but still an important measure of our leverage. And that's dropped significantly down to four point eighty-five for the quarter, driven by the stronger avatar. If you look at the bottom right quadrant, you can see the positive driver here and that we are seeing lower and better quarters dropping off and higher Eviatar quarters being added to what is a 12 month rolling total of the avatar. I mentioned the impact of Ifrit 16. And if you compare like for like the impact year to date of over 16 on edge, it was about 35 million dollars. So, if you compare those two, that means overall Avatar year to date is about a five-million-dollar improvement. But that still does not negate the significant improvement that we have seen throughout the year where we started with a weak quarter, but now showing strong signs of improvement. That 35 million dollar equates to about 11 and a half. So still, if you take out 11 and a half of the third quarter, it's still a very strong quarter. It was always.

[00:36:31] Looking at our capital expenditures year to date, we have done a hundred and seventeen million dollars and for the quarter, the third quarter alone, we spent about 44 million dollars. This is driven by 22 million dollars spent and the tankers, and that includes about 14 million dollars on the progress payments for the five ships that we have built. We also spent about six million dollars in terminals predominantly in New Orleans and New Zealand. And also, as part of our committed commitments to Omnia, we injected the five million dollars in additional equity as they are getting ready to take delivery of their first ship. She farms completed the construction earlier this year or of the several recirculation form. And the part that you see here is our next contribution for the Portuguese farm, about two million and the third quarter.

[00:37:30] And that farm is expected to come on in 2021. And then the CapEx you will see for 2021 has now increased significantly for tankers. And that's, of course, reflecting the acquisition of the five ships from CDG. Next view here is really a development of our liquidity position as we go forward. And if you start on the left-hand column, he will see where we end the second quarter with 230 million dollars in cash and one hundred and eighty-one dollars million in availability under our two revolving credit lines. So, for a total of 411 million during the third quarter, we saw operating cash flow of 107 million and we had the capital expenditures that are just went through or 44 million on the other investments.

[00:38:24] This includes money spent on detoxing. It also we sold Will was about five million dollars for the quarter and in addition, we sold assets for about 10 million dollars. So that actually had a positive impact of five million. And if you look at these three combined, that means our cash flow from free cash flow ended up being 68 million dollars for the quarter, marginally, up from 64 million dollars in the second quarter. Also, we did the bonds in June, but Neales mentioned a SNI or 932 million dollar inflow, and that was used to about eight million of which was used to retire the March 21 bond and a further 32 million dollars on regular principal payments for a total of 120 million. And then we had repayment of the outstanding balance on the revolving, main revolving credit line that we have a hundred and thirty million. So, after that repayment, we have not done anything on the revolving credit line that's fully paid for use. We also pay down 12 million dollars on our finance lease liabilities. And if you add in also the effect of the exchange rates, I think we ended up with cash of 184 million, so slightly down from the 230. But as the special increase in our availability under our two revolving credit lines, up to 311 for total liquidity of four hundred and ninety five million dollars at the end of the third quarter, also to remind you of our objectives is still that we want to improve our free cash flow, reduce debt and maintain a strong liquidity position going forward.

[00:40:14] And that leads us to find a maturity profile. You see, we have about 48 million dollars left for the rest of 2020, also with our liquidity position, pretty much all of the 20 21 is taking care of. So, we are in a very good position going forward. March 21 bomb that this Esmail five will be repaid with cash on hand. And in addition to what we already showed you on liquidity, we are working on additional facilities, 165 million dollar facility to be secured by the Murdoch and Dagenham terminals expected to close in the next few weeks, and also the 100 dollars million revolving credit facility as part of our covid initiative. Just to make sure that we have access, should it be necessary to additional liquidity in case there should be a what we call it worst case hits from the covid-19 pandemic. And in addition, we will start also working on financing the five CTD ships that were acquired. Two of those will go into a joint venture with NYCHA and there will be nonrecourse financing secured for those two ships and then three ships we will take on our own balance sheet. So, with that, I'd like to pass it back to the Niels.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

[00:41:47] So key messages before we open up for questions, really to be strong quarter with a nice contribution from all businesses. Makes us cautiously optimistic that maybe it's not going to hit us as hard as we initially expected. However, we are prepared, so we hope for the best, we plan for the worst. We are ready if there is a further slowdown or if there's a further restrictions in the world due to the pandemic eventuality that we have a strong liquidity position and we have taken early actions, not only short term action, but I think we have learned a lot of potential long term savings coming out of that exercise. It's a favorable supply demand, you know, at this supply side in tankers. So when the global economy eventually do recover, we should have a strong shipping market and then we will proceed with the with the IPO that we have planned for, planned for we believe and we are seeing, you know, steady as she goes still to even steady improvement there still can continue is also a great activity. So steady improvements as she goes in both terminals. And thank goodness and Cifas, we saw a nice recovery in the third quarter. Now, of course, a big part of that market is in the restaurants and hotels sector. So, if there is a major lock down, again, that might be impacted, but long-term prospects for that business continue to look fantastic. So, I think we are in a strong position and we are well prepared for whatever may come our way.

[00:43:42] Hi, this is a test results regarding the CIA renewals. It's the three-point nine percent increase, a number compared to the same period last year. The three-point nine percent is what we achieved in previous in the third quarter. So, each quarter we announced the results of if we were able to on average, to get an increase or decrease. So, it's comparable to, you know, the previous quarter how much of the cost reductions are sustainable versus temporary One offs of that is a discussion that we have internally. And I don't want to put a number on. A big part of it is because we have a hiring freeze, we have promotional freeze. We have cut back dramatically on consultants. We have now we've cut some salaries, which is not sustainable in the long run. And we have a hiring freeze and the more travel and entertainment. So, of course, we have learned that we are able to do the same amount of business during these kinds of structures, this kind of structured, this kind of cost structure. And we are not analysing what we can save long term and maintain long term and what needs to come back towards normal. So, I don't want to give a number, but I think there are savings that we can get out of this and this exercise.

[00:45:20] What about a partial spin off of Still Sea farm? This is, again, Phillips, isn't it? Well, we need to do something because under the current structure, you know, the, I understand that maybe the shareholders of the equity market continue to price Stolt Nation as a conglomerate and they look at us as a shipping company and shipping company. Shipping is totally out of favour these days. So, but, you know, there is justification for keeping tankers, terminals, and tanker containers together. But the fish, the sea farm, I've always said that, you know, we have built up an absolute fantastic knowledge in both Turbit and Soul and we have spent 20 years and developing. So, I don't want to do anything with the with that business before we are able to show the evidence coming from that 20 years of investments in developing the species. But if you look at other industries, other companies that are listed that are that are trying. To develop land-based farming on recirculation farm, you look at their pricing, some of these companies haven't produced a ton of fish and are priced higher than the market cap was for them. So, we are exploring the opportunities. We are looking at various ways of how to get the valuation. And more transparency for seafarm.

[00:46:54] You mentioned increased ocean freight costs for containers to impact margins. How big share of your container activity is seaborne traded versus land based traded so. I would say that 90 percent of our business is seabourne and 10 percent probably is domestic. I remember both the trucking and the ocean freight is to pass on through the customer, but it takes its lag. So, when the when the cost goes down, it takes a long time to pass out the customer with the costs go up. So, you know, we are trying to be as quick as possible to pass it on. So, there's always a lag. Or just to answer your question, I think that I can come back to you with the exact number of I would estimate that 90 percent of the container moves are over the ocean.

[00:47:56] What kind of COA cover should we expect going forward, for example, for the quarter, the fourth quarter and 2021? I think that 70 percent is pretty correct. So, you can plan that would a spin off. So, Steve, I'm in a separate IPO through dividends to the existing shareholder to be a potential structure that you could look at to achieve proper valuation. Yeah, there's different ways of doing it. So, we're exploring to see what the alternatives. Sir, Mr. Stonemason's said that let's hope it will increase when talking about the index now at zero point six one. However, looking at the report, chemical tanker spot rate reported quarter to quarter, that could perhaps see a tiny bit optimistic. So, the index that we report are actually numbers. So that's not being optimistic, just reporting the facts. But as you correctly point out, the reports from July and August show a drop in in in spot rates. That is really why we went along, you know, been focusing on long contracts and that's why we have a 70 percent contract portfolio. The only thing I can say is we think it's a it was a slowdown as a result of the summer and that we are seeing in September and also continuing to October that the nominations that we see on the contracts are healthy. So, we are not seeing any kind of fundamental deterioration in the chemical tanker segment.

[00:49:53] Thank you. Your first question comes from the line of Anders Carlson. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Anders Karlsen

[00:50:02] Yes, good afternoon. My question goes a little bit to the vessels that you are requiring. You said you will go through and work, but the elders, are they going to be replacing existing toilets? Are they going to be in addition to to whatever you have today?

Jens Gruner-Hegge

[00:50:28] So let's look at the five the five ships that we acquired this summer. They've been around for like those they were deliberate. They were ordered for 42, 43 million dollars. I think the Fed bought them for around 40, 41 million dollars apiece. I'm pleased to announce that we bought them for twenty-seven point one million apiece. And then, of course, you have some takeover costs on top of twenty-seven point two. Some take all of these ships will enter into the mix and pool. It was an opportunistic buy. So, in the short run, it will be an increase. But of course, we have an aging fleet, and we have no new building program. So, I guess this gives us a little more room before we need to start ordering new ships again. So, this is a win for everybody. We don't add additional tonnage into the total chemical fleet, and it replaces some of the old ships that are scheduled to be renewed. So, we don't have any like these will be replacing those ships. So, it will in the short run, it will be an addition. There will be no total additions to the chemical fleet in the world, but there will be additions to our feet. And then we will recycle ships that are between 25 and 30 years. Us, as we feel is there, you know when the time is correct for that.

Anders Karlsen

[00:51:55] Ok, I'll follow up to another question linked to jihadi costs. It's kind of seems very random how they say that they are very much down compared to where they used to be. But once again, you can say a little bit more about what level is a sustainable decrease and what can we expect to you know, how much can they expect to move up again when you do go back travelling in and all of these all the things that that are closed down during and during.

Jens Gruner-Hegge

[00:52:39] It's very difficult to say, I think that we should be able to retain some of these savings permanently, but as we grow as an organization and as you ever saw, inflation, it's up to. So, I think overall we should become more productive and more efficient. I don't think it's necessary. I don't think people want to travel as much as we did before. I think that the way we are doing and talking to each other now, you know, I think is very, very, very important to face to face meeting, but maybe not as much as we used to. So, I think the world has changed and so will we. It is too early, and we will work on it. And we are working on it to see what permanent savings is and what we have to go back to. I mean, we can't forever have a hiring freeze. And, you know, we need to do promotions and we need to, you know, to a certain extent, have external consultants help us. But of course, we have learned during this Lockton that we were actually able to deliver an excellent service working from home, not traveling, not promoting, not hiring, just with the current resources that we have with delivering excellent, uninterrupted service to our customers. So, we need just to find the right balance. The only thing I can say is that. There will be permanent savings from this exercise, but you're not going to get me to say no, that is going to be. But trust me, it is very much the focus of the organization.

Anders Karlsen

[00:54:12] Ok, a quick question from the container side, then, the unit cost per container this quarter was the lowest that I have seen, at least dating back to 2008 or something. Is that something that you expected it to come back? Is this going to come back to more normalized levels? This a one-off quarter with such low, low cost base for the container segment or can we expect to see lower labor costs, you know, moving around containers as a starting point for.

Jens Gruner-Hegge

[00:54:56] I think that the costs, the movie related costs came down significantly because they were I wouldn't say artificially, but they were high in the first and the second quarter driven by the fuel surcharge because of the low sulfur fuel coming into effect 2020. I also think that there was a lower number that trucking costs were low because of low activity during the pandemic. So that cost down the ocean freight didn't come down because they were able to manage the supply side of the no sailing. So, but I will be instead of me guessing, let me just make certain that we come back with that information to see if we believe that we will come back to normal. Or if there's permanent savings in the transportation costs we'll come back to.

Anders Karlsen

[00:55:56] Ok, and just a little bit of defense to shipping out, you've never been very open about anything and so forth, and so it's kind of difficult to judge. And I wasn't following the company for a few years. So, I mean, there has never been any violence or anything like what's the basis of it makes it difficult to address so that I fully understand was not shipping out with. But I'm not saying I'm.

Jens Gruner-Hegge

[00:56:34] Thank you very much. I don't want to it's full on, it's our fault the way that our current structure is. My message is that we need to make still see far more transparent so that it gets a proper evaluation both by the analysts that follow the company, but also by the market. So, we will look into that and look at our alternatives. We have not received any further questions here. Operator, are there any other questions?

Operator

[00:57:09] We do have one more question on the phone line. This comes from Lukas Daul of ABG. Please ask your question.

Lukas Daul

[00:57:16] Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. I was wondering about the financing plans going forward that you have put on slide 39. When that is carried out, will you have any unencumbered assets left that you can use as collateral?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

[00:57:39] Yes, we still have some terminals that are unencumbered and investments in the joint venture terminals that are unencumbered. So, I think if you look at more specifically, the Australia New Zealand terminals have no debt against them, neither the Brazilian terminal. And neither the Korean terminals that we have are holding in that terminal.

Lukas Daul

[00:58:10] Ok, very good. And then in the bunker posts that you sort of touched upon in the beginning of the presentation, I mean, going forward, could the rule of thumb be that whatever your purchase cost was in the prior quarter, that's what was going to be the consumer cost in the following quarter?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

[00:58:36] Not directly, it's the lead time isn't the full whole quarter, so it's difficult now to say that you're looking at the purchase on this slide that is on the screen. Now, the 307 in the third quarter may not be exactly what we'll have as a consumer cost in the fourth quarter, that the second quarter purchase equals the third quarter consumed very much is a bit more of a coincidence because the prices came down and then came slightly back up again. So but if you assume that to the three 07 gives us some visibility into the fourth quarter, and then we have to apply a bit of delayed impact from what we see happening in bunker prices, that should give you a way of getting an approximation of what the consumer cost might be in the fourth quarter.

Lukas Daul

[00:59:33] Ok, that sounds good. Thank you.

[00:59:38] Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Jens Gruner-Hegge

[00:59:45] Thank you very much for attending our earnings call and we'll talk again for the fourth quarter. Thank you very much.

[00:59:56] That concludes our presentation for today. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.