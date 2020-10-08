This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

A Direct Listing IPO with a different twist on collaboration and workflow management

Do investors really need another collaboration solution company in which to invest? I believe that investing in Asana (ASAN), a leader in the work flow management component of the collaboration space makes sense, and I have added a starter position to my portfolio. In the Ticker Target portfolio I present to subscribers, I have positions in Slack (WORK), and Atlassian (TEAM). And I have favorably reviewed the prospects for Smartsheet (SMAR). Tools to enable work team collaboration are one of the hottest spaces in the IT world these days. It is the way people are working-and it seems likely that the trend will continue for the foreseeable future. Recommending the shares of Asana doesn’t make it more likely that I am going to sell shares of either Slack or Atlassian. This space is a garden, and many carefully tended shoots can thrive.

The name Asana is actually derived from a yoga position, and probably reflects some of the values of the founders. The Asana pose is supposed to enhance flexibility, strength and balance, and that is consistent with the goals of this company and its paradigm:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asana

Asana was a direct listing IPO. While the company has some characteristics that have been associated with strong IPO performance (strong growth, leadership in a hot market segment, high profile leadership), it seems apparent in hindsight that the direct listing paradigm does not lead to favorable initial performance for the names choosing that route to a public status. Most IPO’s apparently need road shows to perform well after their public offering, although self-evidently, neither nCino (NCNO) or Snowflake (SNOW) amongst a few others, needed much to appeal to investors.

Asana assigned an initial public share reference price of $21 although this was not a real value. The shares had most recently changed hands privately at $28 according to the S-1. So, the current valuation as I write this at around $26, is somewhat of a bargain. But the reality is, analysts and institutions have yet to lay out a valuation matrix for this company; about all they have to go by is the information presented during the virtual investor day that at this point is 4 weeks out of date.

At its current share price, Asana has an EV/S of around 14X using my 4 quarter forward estimate for revenues of $268 million. After yesterday’s blockbuster beat on the part of Alteryx, I might be pardoned for thinking my 4 quarter forward revenue estimate of slightly below $270 million is too cautious as it reflects a continuation of constrained growth due to the economic situation, although it does reflect some improvements in sequential performance over the time period of the projection.

The company, as part of its revised S-1, provided a forecast for the current fiscal year of revenues of $210 mil.-$213 mil. with revenues of $54 million forecast for fiscal Q3. I think that these forecasts can be safely ignored as they imply sequential growth in the next couple of quarters at a level actually less than the sequential growth in Q2. While I certainly understand the logic in producing a hyper-conservative forecast in this time of severe business uncertainty, the latest data available, that shows demand for enterprise applications and collaboration tools recovering would suggest markedly different expectations for Asana’s revenue progression. I think the company’s guidance actually was trying to establish a full year growth expectation of just shy of 50%, rather than attempting to actually forecast the minimal sequential growth numbers presented in the guide. My guess is that sequential growth will return to historic levels over the course of the next 2-3 quarters, based on a healing economy and a high level of IT demand in general, and demand for collaboration software in particular.

At the end of the day, I am not going to try to project short-term supply/demand factors in valuing Asana. It is the leading company in its space, and despite the results of the quarter ended 7/31, its growth leadership remains unchallenged. It has yet to achieve a visible improvement in operating expense ratios, but its gross margins have remained at strong levels and pricing has not been an issue for the company. I think investors, in evaluating these shares, will be wise to consider that a paradigm of trading some early margin attainment for strong growth is one that more often than not makes sense; this is a nascent space with something like 2% penetration, and the company has demonstrated strong DBE performance for its largest users, even last quarter, suggesting the economics of user acquisition are quite favorable, and are likely to be more so as the impact of the economic contraction on smaller users begins to abate. Not all readers will agree with this point of view, but I think when evaluating an investment in growth companies, it is well for the companies with strong growth opportunities as this one has, to focus on growth more than on margins in their initial stages of development.

No one is going to claim that Asana is alone in its space. And because of that, some readers are unlikely to consider investing in the company. To that, I would point out that very few vendors in the software world are alone in offering their technology-and if they are successful, they are sure to see a raft of competitors develop. For the most part, having a few competitors doesn’t eviscerate all of the rivals. So how should investors proceed in investing in the IT space, knowing that almost every business segment, will have multiple competitors vying for the dollars of users? And in particular, how should investors approach Asana as a potential commitment?

Where I may part company with some investors/observers is how I approach the problem of picking winners and losers. I know that trying to pick a specific winner in a particular space is something I never will be able to accomplish on a consistent basis. And so, I do not try. Instead, I try to put together baskets of names in a particular high-growth segment of the software space which relieves me of the responsibility of trying to pick a winner or losers, before there is enough evidence to determine the order of the horses in the race.

For example, my Ticker Target portfolio has more than a few names whose demand has been animated by the observability paradigm. The portfolio includes Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Dynatrace (DT), Elastic (ESTC) and Rapid 7 (RPD) which are all benefiting from the need users have to optimize the performance of their applications and get greater visibility in order to achieve effective digital transformations. I recently reviewed yet another name in the observability space, Sumo Logic (SUMO). It wouldn’t be my sole name in that investment space, but I might own a little as part of a basket.

I believe that all of these companies have a bright future with hyper growth of greater than 30% for some year to come. But some will no doubt be more successful than others. Will Datadog be the one to dash on home ahead of the rest of the pack. Or will it be Splunk (SPLK). SIEM is a very pervasive technology that can be used to optimize applications and build a security framework. Trying to call winners and losers at this point in the race is not really a practical exercise. Almost surely at this point, Splunk is going to be one of the winners-and other than figuring out the details of its transition to a SaaS business model and the level of free cash flow it will attain, that success is apparent to almost all investors and commentators and is probably reflected in its valuation.

Some readers won’t pay the EV/S multiple for Datadog. It is expensive on an EV/S basis, no doubt and one can wonder if the recently announced partnership with Microsoft was worth another 15% to the valuation of the shares. But I do not want to try to say I know the right EV/S ratio for DDOG because doing so involves guessing at its growth rate over the next several years-and doing that is little better than throwing dice at a local casino. I have put together a basket of observability names that make sense to me, and while I may change their weightings based on specific market factors, I expect to own them for some years to come.

Asana: A leader in the Workflow/Collaboration space

Asana fits into the workflow/collaboration basket. Prior to the pandemic, the company was achieving the most rapid growth in its space with 2019 revenue growing 86%. In its most recent quarter, the company grew just less than 57% year on year, with sequential growth of 9%. By comparison, the other best known companies in the space had significantly lower sequential growth in their most recent quarter. Atlassian had sequential growth of 4.6% and Slack had sequential growth of 7.0 %. Of course Asana is a far smaller company than either Atlassian or Slack.

I would obviously like to compare calculated billing and calculated bookings for these 3 companies but the information to do so is lacking. Last year, Asana doubled its deferred revenue balance, again a much more rapid cadence from a smaller base than the comparable companies I consider. The cadence of growth in that balance has apparently slowed substantially in the first half of the year, but without quarterly balance sheet data, I just do not have the information necessary to calculate billings.

The company has chosen not to disclose RPO data in the S-1. Without that data, I cannot calculate bookings. But it seems fair to say that the overall growth grate, which was averaging near 15%/quarter has slowed substantially, and almost certainly that slowdown relates to the impact of the compressed economy on Asana’s ability to achieve hyper-growth-although really 9% sequential growth is hardly all that bad.

Just how much of the growth slowdown relates to the current economic contraction caused by Covid-19 is something no one can really tell. The S-1 does suggest that the economy was a headwind in terms of most recent demand, and given that this was a common theme amongst enterprise software vendors I accept that this is indeed what happened. Trying to quantify the specifics of what has happened in terms of demand is not something that anyone can really evaluate with any degree of specificity.

While Asana is by no means as large as either Atlassian or Slack, it has attained a significant degree of success in the time it has been marketing its solutions. At this point, it has 1.3 million paid users, and a revenue run rate of a bit over $210 million. Last quarter, whose statistics were obviously skewed by the impact of the economy, saw the company attain an overall DBE of 115 and continue to add paying customers at a decent rate. Slack, which focused on increasing its count of paying users, and this company, probably had comparable rates in terms of paying user additions. The company noted a trend toward users choosing higher priced user plans, a very powerful sign for revenue growth given that the company's Business Plan costs more than 2X the price of its basic paying tier. The company, as has been the case for many other vendors during the period of this economy has seen the DBE ratio for customers with an ARR of greater than $5000 remain at greater than 125 and the DBE for users with an ARR of greater than $50k was a very healthy 140+. This kind of result was fairly common amongst enterprise software vendors who saw their small customers churn and suspend growth while larger users continued to adopt various platforms. Overall, Asana’ 140+ DBE for users with a $50k ARR is greater than most others I track.

Why has Asana been successful?

Well, the S-1, obviously composed by professionals with a messianic point of view, says that Asana’s mission is “to help humanity thrive by enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly.” Effortlessly-really, although it is possibly to set up an Asana dashboard easily if you pay attention to the instructions and don’t try to fight back. Humanity thriving because of the world’s team working together-all depends on ones point of view of how the world thrives. Right now I will settle for rapid distribution of an effective vaccine against the Covid-19 virus or maybe a less virulent political dialog. But we will see.

In the real world, the Asana solution is likely to both enhance productivity and increase accountability when it is deployed. It is probably better at accomplishing those specific tasks than other companies in this space that provide a team collaboration platform. And I think most users will find it easier to learn to use Asana than other collaboration solutions-although there is no way to quantify that assertion-just some anecdotal sources and my own very individual opinion. It will probably help if a user is somewhat familiar with managing a team and is able to intuitively grasp the terms that the Asana solution employs.

Asana is a work management platform and most work groups need something like an Asana solution to provide structure and measurement to the tasks at hand. The solution that Asana has built is one based on a data model that is proprietary and quite unique. The multi-dimensional model which is called a work graph by Asana breaks up tasks into units of work, the people responsible for executing the units of work, the processes in which the work gets done, and information about the work, as well as relationships across and within the data. I can only say, that while much of the description above may seem to be cant and jargon and a trifle pedantic, at least to this writer, it actually seems to work as I will lay out later in this article.

What is unquestioned, is that these days, and even in the distant past when I worked in the vales of a large corporation, time wasters such as status meetings were rife. Nowadays, lengthy email threads, which often are far off base from the original question, have become the norm in many organizations. Most organizations recognize that much of the time of their staff is being wasted on figuring out where a task is in terms of its completion, and how many additional resources are going to be required to complete a task rather than in actually working on a task. Asana has been designed specifically to deal with those kinds of issues and that is a bit different than the mission of Slack, particularly, but also the usual goals of Jira and Trello deployments. And because the mission is a bit different, Asana is most probably the easiest to use to accomplish specific performance measurement and scheduling tasks. But Slack has features such as shared channels that are unique and valuable while Jira is inexpensive and has developed its own following. Microsoft Teams is obviously a formidable runner in this space.

My model portfolio owns all of these names to avoid having to pick a winner without enough data and specific insights to do so. Claiming to know what is not completely knowable at this point in this competition can be dangerous and will likely create stock recommendation conclusions that require far too much in the way of guess work to be valuable for investors. And the fact is, given the price points for these solutions, users can deploy all of them, and many probably do so. When enterprises are spending $200k/year as an average for a team member all-in, spending an extra $20-$30 month to enhance communication or establish accountability or more clearly analyze the progress toward a task is not a huge investment.

According to the IDC data in the Asana S-1, the total market size addressed by Asana is expected to increase from $23 billion this year to $32 billion in 2023. That is a CAGR of 13% over that period. I actually would be surprised if it turned out to be that modest in terms of growth and terminal TAM-but then again, I rarely put too much stock in the specifics of a TAM as developed by 3rd party consultants. They are needed to fill up a few paragraphs in an S-1 and beyond that they are not terribly useful for investors.

I really have no way of 2nd guessing those kinds of statistics but just looking at the statistics coming up to the time of the pandemic and the economic contraction would suggest a much higher trend. Forrester says that a collaboration solution can be used by 1.25 billion global information workers, with a current penetration of less than 2%. While I always have questions when it comes to TAM’s and potential user numbers (in this case I have to wonder just how that 1.25 billion global information workers was derived and how many of those workers can really use some kind of collaboration software), one thing is apparent; regardless of how anyone chooses to guess. The fact is that Asana and the other companies in this space have a huge runway that will last for a decade or more before there is anything like saturation. Asana isn’t going to run out of growth opportunities any time soon and that is true even at the height of the economic contraction,

It is worth noting that Asana was founded and is still lead by Dustin Moskovitz, one of the co-founders of Facebook. In addition, another co-founder who is on the board is Justin Rosenstein, another co-founder of Facebook-the man credited with inventing the button for software applications. The S-1 calls out that these founders had been frustrated in accomplishing specific tasks at FB where they were more tied up with status meetings and e-mail strings than they were in doing work. Not very hard to believe.

One observation from the S-1 is that the communication tools of today including Skype, WeChat, WhatsApp, Teams and Slack while very useful in terms of facilitating communications amongst-and with Slack-between teams, were never designed to track and coordinate units of work or to set up a systems of accountability within a team. Many organizations have devised workarounds in which communications tools, never designed for the task, have been purposed to facilitate and manage work. Many users are still using spreadsheets or even a GANTT chart that I learned about 55 years past in order to manage tasks. Even a modern spread sheet application such as Smartsheets really is not purpose designed to manage and orchestrate work-unless the work is completely related to collaborating on a spreadsheet. Enter Asana with a tool that is expressly designed to deal with the challenges work-groups face in managing themselves and in providing accountability to managers, contributors and staff.

Some of the statistics that Asana provided in the S-1 are quite staggering, although not totally surprising in context. Last fall, the company provided its users a tool called Rules which is part of the company’s suite of automation features. Within 60 days of launch, users had automated 2 million steps in which they trigger auto-assignment, facilitate actions and notifications and automatically populate due dates for projects being managed by Asana and based on the new Rules tool.

One of the other major advantages of Asana is its adaptability to different use cases. The reason for the relatively high DBE amongst larger users has to do with the ability to extend the use of Asana far beyond the initial tasks for which it was procured. In turn this has lead to strong user loyalty and satisfaction. Like many other successful applications, the use of Asana has been viral, and has remained so even during the midst of the pandemic.

All of the specific use cases called out in the portfolio had very familiar problems. Siloed information, lack of specific task responsibility, un-standardized goals and processes. Over time, the users started to track everything in Asana such as strategic planning, program plans and every campaign and activity. The tracking is such that an enterprise can see how the completion of tasks is feeding into revenue metrics such as traffic, reviews and revenues.

Is Asana’s product set unique?

In two words-Not Really! In recommending these shares I am well aware that this company has loads of competitors of various sizes and capabilities. As I have said many times in this article and elsewhere, there are no software companies that really lack competitors. And often enough, the ones that do lack competitors have other issues. Oracle (ORCL) dominates the relational data base market and has done so for years. But that is not a growth market, and relational databases are giving way to NoSQL technology of the kind marketed by Mongo (MDB) and hence Oracle has struggled to achieve any kind of growth.

So far there has been but a single article regarding this company on SA. The author is concerned because a company creating a category has not yet seen profitability. There are a few companies whose solutions are, or are perceived to be unique. Crowdstrike CRWD), perhaps, Zoom (ZO) for sure. And those companies, despite the cost of creating a category, have been able to achieve positive GAAP operating margins. There are a few other such businesses such as Veeva (VEEV) and Atlassian who have very attractive business models. I am not afraid to project that knowing what I have been able to determine about the competition and the pricing this company has been able to maintain, it will be able to achieve a profitable business model.

Lots of times I read about moats and technology barriers to entry. Some of what is written is true, most of it wrenches the words used to describe the moat out of all recognition to standard English. Asana has plenty of competitors whose solutions try to accomplish the same goal. What Asana does have is first mover advantage, mind share and a management team that brings desired features to the market quickly and efficiently. The company has been willing to spend a breathtaking amount of money to achieve market share in this new market and the statistics suggest that the investment is paying off.

That says, there are loads of other companies that offer products competitive to those offered by Asana and some readers will want a further evaluation of the companies in the space. Some readers will want to read about different features offered by Asana and its competitors. I have linked here to a rather through and granular review of alternatives-not because its conclusions are likely accurate, but because it does offer some level of a granular comparison. Top 15 Asana Alternatives To Use in 2020 - ProofHub. That said, the review was written by the marketing director of ProofHub and reaches totally expected conclusions. I really doubt that the Asana platform is “incredibly slow”, or has a slow user interface or lacks many built-in features. A DBE of 140 for large users is completely inconsistent with such an evaluation It is almost impossible for an analyst to keep up with the features loaded on to the different platforms. And so far as that is concerned, unless the task at hand is to choose a work management tool for a specific task, it doesn’t matter all that much in terms of managing workflows.

Here is another link that tries to analyze what features are important to different kinds of workgroups. It too has the disadvantage of being prepared by one of the analyzed competitors. But for readers looking to get a basic sense of the market, even while realizing that the conclusions in this study are slanted toward the vendor with which the author is affiliated, here it is: Top 15 Asana Alternatives To Use in 2020 - ProofHub.

In evaluating this material and winnowing out the obvious biases, it is relatively straight forward to believe that Asana is the leader in its specific space with lots of momentum and first mover advantage. The feature function/comparisons change almost weekly, and given that this company most currently is spending over $100 million in run rate on research and development, it seems highly likely that it will continue to have the feature/function mix most desired by its universe of users. Asana has current spend ratio on research and development which is around 50% of revenues. this one of the highest such ratios I have seen for companies of this size. The company CEO, Dustin Moskovitz and his collaborator, Justin Rosenstein, simply are not likely in my opinion, to lead a company whose technology is considered leading within its space.

Evaluating Asana’s business model and its path to profitability

Asana remains far short of profitability, and the company will continue to invest in opex in order to maximize market share and the acquisition of new customers. The company does have relatively strong gross margins for its size. GAAP gross margins the first half of the company’s fiscal year were 87% compared to 85.6% in the year earlier period. Gross margins remained near 87% for the quarter ended 7/31. The trend toward users migrating to higher tiers of service is obviously a major factor in supporting gross margins-and in creating a great deal of stickiness in the use of the Asana application.

Asana bases its pricing on a per seat model with 4 tiers of functionality. Here is a link to Asana’s current pricing. Asana Pricing | Premium, Business, & Enterprise pricing plans · Asana. Some competitors offer flat fees for their solutions that do not adjust depending on users. Asana obviously discounts its enterprise tier dependent on total ARR commitments. Given the DBE numbers Asana has been able to achieve from its larger users, it seems straightforward to conclude that the company has a highly functional product that provides users with a strong ROI that keeps them growing their installations. Currently all of the Asana features/products are included as part of one or the other tiers of service.

Having gross margins at this level and at this size in the evolution of Asana is a good base for reaching a highly profitable business model-but the specific path to that goal is not immediately apparent.

The company invested heavily in opex during the first half of its current fiscal year, adding 30% to its headcount over the last 6 months. Overall, non-GAAP opex grew by 74% year over year in the last quarter, compared to a 57.5% growth in revenues. In particular, non-GAAP sales and marketing costs rose by 100% in the latest reported quarter. The outsize growth in sales and marketing expense was mainly fueled by a major advertising program related to brand awareness. Should Asana have agent quite so heavily on advertising in the midst of the economic contraction? That is one of those questions that can’t be answered-at least by a writer lacking many of the facts involved in making that commitment. About all that can be said is the company, at some point in its most recent quarter began to decelerate the growth in opex. In particular, the sequential growth in sales and marketing fell to 7.8% last quarter, from 17% in the prior quarter. Overall, the sequential growth in opex grew by 11% last quarter, compared to 12% the preceding quarter.

At this point, operating expense are running at 163% of revenues. When will the opex ratios start trending in the right direction. I simply do not have enough specific data to answer that question with any degree of specificity. Part of the issue is going to be the growth cadence. If, as I anticipate, growth for Asana re accelerates based on the economic recovery being seen, and the desire of customers to invest in software, then I suspect there will be a relatively substantial decrease in expense ratios. I also think the company will slow the percentage rate of headcount. Overall headcount grew by 30% in just 6 months, which is not a rate I expect to see sustained.

Currently, Asana has one of the larger percentages of operating losses and free cash flow burn of the company’s I try to forecast. There isn’t a discussion of this in the S-1, and anything I write is speculative. But the decline in the growth in sales and marketing spend is likely to be a harbinger of the trend of overall opex growth. If nothing else, its sets up a situation in which Asana will be able to over-attain expectations-derived as most of them are from the results of the latest recorded quarter. Self-evidently, the way valuations for new issues augment, is for the company’s to beat revenue and earnings, and guide higher. That is what I expect to see at Asana in the coming months.

Valuation/Wrapping Up!

As mentioned earlier in this article, Asana has two opposed valuation metrics. On the one hand, it looks to me as though its EV/S valuation is at the largest percentage discount compared to average for its growth cohort of any of the names I try to project-depending on the exact cadence of the growth reacceleration achieved by Alteryx. Asana has a valuation that is about average for a company growing at 30%/year, but I think its growth for the next several years will be substantially greater than that-I am projecting that growth for Asana over the next 3 years will average 43%. At the moment, using the current price for the shares and my forecast that the company will see a return to the kind of growth it had been experiencing in pre-pandemic times, I calculate that Asana has an EV/S of about 14.5X. I think using the current forecast from the company relating to growth-and to profitability as well-will produce erroneous valuation metrics that will in turn lead to flawed investment conclusions.

On the other hand, and less happily, Asana has the largest operating margin loss of any company I follow as well, and the 6 months through the end of July did not show any positive trend. This is not a result of gross margin issues or excess competition; it is the very rapid growth in opex investment, although that rapid growth started to show a modest decline sequentially last quarter. In my opinion the issue isn’t that Asana is spending prodigiously. The opportunity exists and they need to take it. This company has a strong management team with a rather messianic belief in what they are doing. I believe that competency backed by the massive relative investment in opex is creating brand awareness and is building a set of features/functions that has and will prove pleasing to users. Part of investing involves making bet on a thesis that is not yet totally proved. That is what investing in Asana comes down to at this point: a bet that Dustin Moskowitz and the balance of his team are spending their opex investment wisely and prudently. I think they are, and I think taking advantage of the issues of the economy to double down in their space is the right call.

As I see it, investors are getting paid for the uncertainty with a lower valuation ratio. Comparables Anaplan and Smartsheets have EV/S ratios of about 16X-also based on my 12 month forward revenue estimate., and I think it is highly likely that Asana will see faster growth over the next couple of years than either of those vendors. Given that I recommend and own both Anaplan and Smartsheet in several managed accounts and in my published portfolio, it is more or less inevitable that I have chosen to add Asana to the Ticker Target high growth portfolio.

Asana’s early bumpy ride in terms of its share price is likely a function of its choice to choose the direct listing route as a means to becoming a public company. At the end of the day, the company’s operational performance, and not how it went public will determine its valuation. The shares in the float will, over time, be the same using a direct listing approach as would be the case of using a traditional IPO with a standard six month lock-up. The fact that the shares are currently trading as they are presets an additional bargain for investors.

I believe that Asana will be able to achieve substantial positive alpha from this point and that is why I have become a shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.