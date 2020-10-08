Eschler Recovery Fund Q3 2020 Letter To Shareholders

Summary

Eschler Asset Management is a London-based independent investment manager that invests in out-of-favor companies with strong recovery potential.

Thanks to a strong Q3 2020 return of 12.2% (B USD share class), net assets per share have appreciated by 92% since inception eight years ago.

The Q3 2020 result benefited primarily from asset allocation and risk management, though the macro hedge detracted.

To me, the outlook for smaller cap value investing looks bright because prices across the segment are relatively low.