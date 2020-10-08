Q3 2020 Portfolio Review

Q3: Holdings reduced from 40 to 30

The big portfolio story is that there are now 30 companies in the portfolio, 10 fewer than on June 30, 2020. Eleven positions were closed and one new position was opened.

Merck (MRK) is back in the portfolio @81.13.

11 positions were closed: Nike (NKE) @105.09, Visa (V) @204.43, BlackRock (BLK) @583.88, Toronto-Dominion (TD) @47.56, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) @71.79, US Bancorp (USB) @37.78, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) @44.76, Southern Company (SO) @52.46, Dominion Energy (D) @78.78, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) post-spin @45.08, and Avangrid (AGR) @49.10.

On June 30, four stocks yielded 1.0% or less. NKE and V are top drawer enterprises, but I decided to limit my low-yielders to Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Walmart (WMT). We are in a period of unprecedented government activism in the economy. I hope we all live happily ever after, but we're in an era that I do not understand, so (recognizing my limits), I bailed on two favorites, TD and RY, as well as BLK and recent addition USB. I closed ADM at a 3.2% yield and re-established a position in MRK at a 3.0% yield. I closed SO because of their Vogtle risk, and I sold D when it regained some ground after the announcement of an asset sale to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). I sold BEP and AGR primarily due to valuation relative to other companies in the portfolio.

The current 30 companies are listed in the table below. The stocks are more equally weighted now, each at about 3% of the portfolio. As of September 30, cash was 5.74% of the portfolio, up slightly from 5.5% on June 30, 2020. At quarter-end, the portfolio yield was 3.50%, down from 3.65% at the end of Q2. The lower yield was driven by a 5.7% increase in the portfolio value since June 30.

New portfolio scoring system

During Q3, I developed a new scoring system for determining a relative priority for each company in the portfolio. In the past, I've "ranked" the portfolio based primarily on the Standard & Poor's credit rating and secondarily by the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Kirk Spano encouraged me to add two additional factors: the Piotroski F-Score and the Altman Z-Score.

The Piotroski F-Score is based on the work of Joseph D. Piotroski, a Professor of Accounting at Stanford University since 2007 and previously at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business since 1999. The Piotroski score reflects nine criteria to determine the strength of a company's financial position, with 9 being best and 0 being worst, using data from the company's financial statements.

The Altman Z-Score is based on the work of Edward I. Altman, a Professor of Finance, Emeritus, at NYU's Stern School of Business. The Altman Z-Score assesses five financial ratios (profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency and activity) from a company's annual 10-K report to predict the likelihood of bankruptcy. A Z-Score of 1.8 or below suggests caution. A Z-score of 3.0 or above suggests that the company is in solid financial condition.

The scoring system is described below.

Moving toward a less hands-on approach

I enjoy studying companies and I prefer investing in individual stocks. At this point, my focus is to monitor a retirement income portfolio of high conviction companies, many of which I've studied for decades. The market is dynamic, so there will always be opportunities to add to or trim positions. Now that I've downsized the number of companies, I plan to do less overhauling.

I've chosen to manage a smaller universe of stocks as I approach my 70th birthday and as I am now responsible for the care of an elderly relative. I plan to continue to study and write about this universe of 30 stocks and other ideas as time permits. I believe many (particularly older) dividend investors share my desire for a respectable portfolio yield, a high degree of relative safety, good prospects for steady if not spectacular growth, and freedom from hour-by-hour portfolio management.

30 stocks ranked for relative dividend strength

In the table below, Price is the closing price on September 30, 2020. %Port is the percentage of the portfolio represented by each holding.

I've departed from my usual format to introduce my new scoring system for ranking holdings.

S&P is the company's credit rating. I've translated S&P's letter ranking to numeric form:

5 for AA and above

4 for AA-

3 for A+

2 for A and A- equals 2

1 for BBB+

0 for BBB and BBB-

I've attempted to create relative parity for each of the 7 components. The range is a low of 0 and a high of 5. The average total score is 23.0, or 3.3 for each of the 7 components. The averages within each component are listed at the bottom of the table.

The components have varying systems of their own. Simply Safe Dividends considers 50 an average score, with a maximum of 100. The Piotroski F-Score range is 0-9. So I created some divisors to create relative parity.

Pio-F is the Piotroski F-Score. The average raw Piotroski F-Score of the 30 holdings is 6.1 out of a possible 9. I adjusted the raw F-Score by half, making the adjusted F-Score 50% of the raw F-Score. So, the average adjusted F-Score for the 30 holdings is 3.1.

Alt Z is the Altman Z-Score. The raw Z-Score is not capped, which created some outliers, such as Texas Instruments' (TXN) raw Z-Score of 13.77. So, I capped the adjusted Z-Score at a maximum of 5.

CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. The raw number here needed some adjustment. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has a raw number of 64 consecutive years, where Apple (AAPL) has just 9. I divided the raw number by 10. For example, Realty Income (O), with 27 consecutive years of increases, gets a score of 2.7. I also capped the adjusted score at 5, as I did for the Altman Z-Score. This means that companies with 50 or more years have the same adjusted number of 5.

DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate. For example, Walmart (WMT) has a 5-year DGR of 2.1%. I multiplied the percentage by 100, giving WMT an adjusted score of 2.1. I capped the adjusted scores at a maximum of 5, so that companies with dividend growth rates of 5% or higher get the same score.

Yield is the current dividend yield, multiplied by 100 and capped at 5. This follows the same pattern as the adjusted DGR score.

SSD is the Dividend Safety Score by Simply Safe Dividends. I divided their raw score by 20 (or multiplied the raw score by .05). The highest raw score among the 30 holdings is 99, which becomes an adjusted score of 4.95. The lowest raw score in the portfolio is Nutrien's (NTR) 41, which becomes an adjusted score of 2.05.

Total is the sum of S&P, Pio F, Alt Z, CCC, DGR, Yield and SSD.

Company Price %Port S&P PioF AltZ CCC DGR Yield SSD Total Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 148.88 3.31% 5 2.5 4.39 5.0 5.0 2.7 4.95 29.6 Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 42.81 2.93% 5 3.5 5.00 2.8 5.0 2.7 4.95 28.9 Procter & Gamble (PG) 138.99 3.21% 4 3.5 4.95 5.0 3.4 2.3 4.95 28.1 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 77.15 3.10% 4 3.5 5.00 5.0 3.8 2.3 4.50 28.1 PepsiCo (PEP) 138.60 3.20% 3 3.5 3.63 4.8 5.0 3.0 4.65 27.5 Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT 210.33 2.95% 5 4 5.00 1.8 5.0 1.1 4.95 26.8 Automatic Data (ADP) 139.49 3.22% 5 2.5 2.37 4.4 5.0 2.6 4.85 26.7 Unilever (UL) 61.68 3.33% 3 3.5 3.34 3.8 4.9 3.6 3.75 25.9 Cisco (CSCO) 39.39 3.37% 4 4.5 3.03 1.0 5.0 3.7 4.55 25.7 Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) 119.25 3.06% 4 3 4.53 2.4 4.1 2.5 4.95 25.4 Walmart (WMT) 139.91 2.99% 5 3.5 4.58 4.7 2.1 1.5 3.90 25.3 Merck (MRK) 82.95 3.20% 4 4 3.90 0.9 4.6 2.9 4.95 25.3 Apple (AAPL) 115.81 3.01% 5 3.5 5.00 0.9 5.0 0.7 4.95 25.1 Texas Instruments (TXN) 142.79 3.30% 3 3 5.00 1.6 5.0 2.9 4.50 25.0 Genuine Parts (GPC) 95.17 2.93% 2* 2.5 2.81 5.0 5.0 3.3 3.60 24.2 Pfizer (PFE) 36.70 3.14% 4 3 2.59 1.0 5.0 4.1 3.75 23.5 Federal Realty (FRT) 73.44 3.27% 2 2.5 0.98 5.0 4.6 5.0 3.00 23.1 Realty Inc. (O) 60.75 2.96% 2 3.5 1.57 2.7 4.4 4.6 3.50 22.3 Consolidated Ed (ED) 77.80 3.20% 2 3 0.97 4.6 3.2 3.9 4.50 22.2 Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 24.00 2.88% 2 2.5 1.13 4.8 5.0 5.0 NR** 20.4 Novartis (NVS) 86.96 2.98% 4 3 2.34 2.3 2.1 3.6 3.05 20.3 Verizon (VZ) 59.49 3.06% 2 3.5 1.67 1.5 2.4 4.2 4.35 19.6 PPL Corp. (PPL) 27.21 3.26% 2 3 0.88 1.9 3.7 5.0 3.00 19.5 Camden Prop (CPT) 88.98 3.20% 2 2.5 1.64 1.0 4.0 3.7 4.00 18.9 Duke Energy (DUK) 88.56 3.34% 2 2.5 0.54 1.6 3.5 4.4 4.00 18.5 AT&T (T) 28.51 3.22% 0 3.5 0.94 3.6 2.1 5.0 3.25 18.4 Bristol-Myers (BMY) 60.29 3.15% 3 1.5 1.84 1.1 2.9 3.0 3.95 17.3 W. P. Carey (WPC) 65.16 3.24% 0 2.5 1.01 2.3 2.3 5.0 3.65 16.8 Nutrien (NTR) 39.23 3.02% 0 2.5 1.35 0.2 5.0 4.6 2.05 15.7 BCE Inc. (BCE) 41.47 3.20% 1 2.5 1.27 1.1 1.6 5.0 2.10 14.6 Average 3.0 3.1 2.8 2.8 4.0 3.5 3.9 23.0

*GPC is not rated by S&P. I scored it the equivalent of an A credit rating. If GPC received no points in this column, GPC's score would be the same as ED.

**CDUAF is not rated by Simply Safe Dividends. I considered giving CDUAF a score of 2.5 (an "average" score of 50, multiplied by .05), which would have ranked CDUAF between FRT and O.

Conclusion

I welcome your questions and suggestions. The comments are always the best part of an article. I like the screen name of a new follower, Im Here For The Comments. You can make both of us happy by joining the conversation. My happiness is compounded if you are (or become) follower. If you'd like to receive notices of future articles, click the "Follow" button.



