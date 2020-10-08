But we are staying away from this one.

Conventional energy plays have been battered over the past few years as a combination of events has reduced their appeal. From increasing focus on climate change to the Black Swan of COVID-19, pretty much everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. MLPs have hardly been spared this carnage even though they always marketed themselves as the toll collectors. Today we look at one fund in this sector that appears heavily discounted, the Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

The Fund

Most funds in this sector have come around post 2010. KYN has been around for a lot longer.

Source: Kayne Funds

That longer-dated history means that it is one of the extremely rare funds that is actually at break even when we examine its entire history. $10,000 invested in 2004 would be worth $10,034 on August 31, 2020...if the shares traded at NAV. Yeah?

Source: Kayne Funds

The fund had some strong years in the last decade, but 2015 and 2020 essentially ruined all the good work.

Source: Kayne Funds

What Piqued Our Interest

KYN historically traded at a slight premium to NAV except for rather brief periods when it went to a discount. Recently that has changed, and at this point, investors are ready to get out at all costs.

Source: CEFConnect

The last reported NAV of $5.49 and KYN trades at an almost 20% discount to NAV as we write this. That is extremely steep. We examined this further to see if we were getting good assets at a discount or just a melting ice cube.

Holdings

KYN holds all the familiar names in the sector including Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Source: CEFConnect

It has more diversified set of holdings versus some other funds like InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) which has more than 70% invested in just five names. KYN's holdings are sticking to its stated mandate.

KYN is a non-diversified, closed-end fund with an investment objective to obtain a high after-tax total return for its shareholders by investing at least 85% of our total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (“MLPs”) and in other companies that operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with MLPs, “Midstream Energy Companies”).

Source: Kayne Funds

Although its investment objective and actual holdings are heavily vested in the MLP club, it has a curious blurb on its main page about the upcoming renewable energy transition.

A multi-decade “mega-trend” in the energy and infrastructure sectors with the goal to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and limit the impact of climate change Renewable infrastructure companies and utilities have many attractive attributes, including lower volatility and correlation to the broader equity markets, contracted/regulated cash flows, multi-year growth visibility, and attractive ESG characteristics.

Source: Kayne Funds

That made us go through its entire investment list and we did find some renewable energy hiding in the mix.

Source: Kayne Funds

Although at 2.4% we are not really sure what exactly it will accomplish. Overall, it is an MLP fund despite that little misdirection.

Distributions

After peaking in 2015, distributions have been going down.

Data by YCharts

Most recently distributions were slashed from 12 cents a month to 15 cents a quarter. The current yield on NAV of about 11% appears to be mainly internally generated based on the distributions of the underlying holdings. Of course whether those MLP distributions themselves can be maintained is a different question altogether.

Leverage

The MLP sector is incredibly cheap today, although it faces large headwinds. KYN's distribution is also well covered. The fund trades at a large discount to NAV. While those are generally positive factors, we are not too fond of the leverage that KYN employs.

Source: Kayne Funds

Debt accounts for about 30% of total assets. This is adding extraordinary beta on a sector that is already one of the most volatile. If you think this is something you do not need to be concerned about, just examine the movements in March 2000 versus a non-leveraged ETF of the same sector, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

Data by YCharts

Some of that extra delta came from a widening discount to NAV which was absent in AMLP as it is an ETF. But nonetheless, the leverage played a role.

Verdict

KYN is possibly a good choice for anyone wanting to make a large sector bet. You are getting the trifecta of poor sentiment, extreme leverage and large discount to NAV. All three of those reversing could get this fund to double in the next 12-24 months. For our part, we are staying positive only on the preferred shares of midstream companies. We also like the occasional deeply discounted bonds. NuStar (NS) preferreds are the best bet here and all three preferred shares, NS.PA, NS.PB and NS.PC are attractive. Investors could also examine NGL (NGL) bonds that yield over 21% and are backed by good assets. Common shares of MLPs remain a higher risk area, and we are playing that only via cash secured puts on select names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.