If there were legitimate threats to AT&T's future prospects, we would have seen its short interest rise.

AT&T (T) has been surrounded by a myriad of bearish speculation of late. While some feel the company's gross mismanagement of resources will hurt the stock in the near future, others argue that the company is heading for a dividend cut. But amidst this heightened fear, uncertainty and doubt, AT&T's short interest remains abysmally low. This indicates that market participants aren't buying a lot of these bearish narratives, or that these risk factors are already priced into AT&T's shares. This should come across as an encouraging sign for the telecom giant's long-side investors. Let's take a closer look.

Shorting Remains Subdued

For the uninitiated, short interest is basically the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric suggests that active short selling is underway which is considered to be bearish in nature. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric suggests that market participants are actively closing their short positions as, perhaps, they feel the concerned stock is fairly valued. So, the short interest is essentially an informal tool to gauge the Street's sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

Coming back to AT&T, its short interest in the last cycle rose by 7.1 million to reach 120 million. These may seem like huge numbers at the first glance but they really aren't. To put things in perspective, the telecom giant has over 7.1 billion shares outstanding. This means that only about 1.7% of its total share count stood shorted at the end of the last short interest cycle. This is a minuscule figure and it's not a cause of concern for long-side shareholders.

But these minuscule figures are relevant to our discussion here nonetheless. Fact of the matter is that companies that have uncertain future prospects tend to attract short-sellers in large numbers. These short-side market participants actively initiate contra positions in concerned companies, to profit off of their depreciating underlying securities.

However, we did not see that buildup of short interest in AT&T's case, in spite of a number of bearish narratives being peddled of late. Rather, the chart below highlights that the telecom giant is a thinly shorted name compared to some of its mentioned peers. This suggests that short-side market participants aren't forecasting a substantial drop in AT&T's shares in the near future.

This brings us to the question - why aren't market participants comfortable in shorting AT&T stock?

There's a Good Reason

For starters, we often read arguments on investing forums about how AT&T is a terribly mismanaged firm and that it should be spun-off into smaller companies to maximize operating efficiency and also shareholder returns. But that's not a universal statement when it comes to AT&T's business segments.

Sure, its DirectTV subscriber growth severely lagged competition in Q2, which, by the way, has been the norm in prior quarters as well. But the company's management is reportedly exploring the sale of its TV assets, thereby suggesting that they're not in denial about their underperformance and are actively looking to maximize shareholder returns.

Besides, AT&T registered strong growth in its overall wireless subscriber base in Q2, at least by industry standards. This goes to suggest that its aggressive investments geared towards the ramp of its wireless 5G network are bearing fruit, and are attracting more and more customers. I think it's needless to say but an expanding subscriber base is bound to boost the company's Mobility revenues, unless there's a significant and unexpected drop in its average revenue per user (or ARPUs).

But that's not all.

Most wireless carriers are majorly operating with a non-standalone 5G network at the moment, which is to say that they're using their 4G LTE infrastructure to support the initial 5G deployments. T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T happen to be the industry leaders that are actively pursuing standalone 5G rollouts which, in theory, stands to make their 5G networks faster (lower latency).

This, of course, is an oversimplification of things and a lot will depend on variables such as tower coverage, differential between 4G LTE and 5G standalone speeds across telecom circles and the pace of these deployments compared to the peer group. But the point that I'm trying to make here is that AT&T is continuing its efforts and investments to improve its wireless network quality to bolster customer stickiness. This makes AT&T a risky stock to short.

More to the point, AT&T is sporting a dividend yield of over 7.2% at the time of this writing. Short sellers would essentially have to bear this hefty dividend if they plan to hold their positions over a long-term time horizon. This drastically limits their gain potential and reduces the attractiveness of AT&T among shorting circles.

Several readers and commenters have voiced their fears here on Seeking Alpha that the telecom giant may succumb to the pressures of global economic uncertainty and end up slashing its dividend payouts. But the chart below highlights that AT&T's trailing twelve-month dividend coverage ratio - which indicates how many times can a company pay dividends from its net income - is well within its 10-year range.

This essentially suggests that AT&T still has sufficient financial cushion to sustain its dividends in spite of us being in unprecedented COVID-19 era. This speaks volumes about AT&T's financial health and it comes across as a yet another detriment for market participants that are looking for short-side trading opportunities.

Lastly, AT&T's shares have considerably depreciated in value over the recent months - down by 27% from 52-week highs - and it's hard to make the case that the stock will continue to fall further. The table below highlights that AT&T is trading at reasonable multiples compared to some of its mentioned peers which limits the downside potential and it further dissuades short-sellers from targeting the name.

Your Takeaway

If AT&T was truly faced by insurmountable challenges and its dividends were at risk, then we may have seen a sharp build up in its short interest. But that did not happen. Rather, short interest in the telecom giant remains abysmally low. This suggests that short-side market participants aren't buying the bearish narratives surrounding the name of late, or they feel the risk factors are already priced into the stock at current levels that it's just not worth shorting it anymore. Whatever the case maybe, the abysmally low short interest in the telecom giant should come across as an encouraging sign for its long-side shareholders. I recommend readers and investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt, and stay invested in the name. Good Luck!

