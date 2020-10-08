The new Lumen could rerate at a far higher EV/EBITDA multiple along with historical prices for fiber networks.

After a name rebranding, CenturyLink is now Lumen Technologies (LUMN). The old telecom company has been in the process of repositioning as more of a networking technology company to lead in the 4th Industrial Revolution. Either way, the dividend remains well supported and the investment thesis is still very bullish on the stock eventually rerating with a higher valuation multiple.

Source: Lumen Tech. website

EBITDA Growth Key

The one or two financial metrics to drive Lumen higher is growth in key revenues and EBITDA metrics. The company had started making progress on returning to growth last year, but the COVID-19 crisis has crushed numbers in the telecom sector this year.

Lumen Technologies was on a path for annual EBITDA above $9.1 billion when providing original guidance for this year, but, now, analysts are forecasting 2020 EBITDA of only $8.7 billion. The company generated EBITDA of $9.07 billion in 2019, so the potential existed for slight growth. Now, the EBITDA estimates for 2022 fall to only $8.2 billion is a sign analysts expect numbers to only worsen despite a logical economic rebound.

Data by YCharts

These numbers don't appear to match the opportunity for the company. At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, CEO Jeff Storey reinforced the plan for EBITDA growth as customers recover from the virus impact:

So I feel very fortunate that our strategy drives all four of those areas that contribute to EBITDA growth.

With EBITDA growth, the stock will rerate with higher multiples. The legacy Level 3 and CenturyLink fiber assets traded at far higher multiples in the past. A $9 billion EBITDA run rate fiber business would've historically traded at an average EV of $66 billion or the equivalent of nearly $30 per share.

Source: CenturyLink presentation

Any further debt repayment boosts the stock price higher. Lumen Technologies had targets for $3.25 billion in annual free cash flows and ~$2.15 billion in cash flow after paying the dividend. Every $2 billion in debt repayments would boost the stock by nearly $2 per share with 1.1 billion shares outstanding.

Now, any EBTIDA growth only accelerates multiple expansion. Lumen Technologies has more cash to repay debt and the market is more willing to pay a premium multiple for the stock with less debt outstanding.

Even AT&T (T) trades at a higher multiple of EBITDA despite similar growth issues and tons of outstanding debt. Before the virus crisis hit results, AT&T traded at over 8x EV/EBITDA multiples, a number above the targets used by Lumen Technologies management for their own stock. Also remember, the below chart is utilizing the analyst estimates for EBITDA to dip next year to only $8.5 billion despite logic of an economic rebound in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Same High Yield

The odd part of the investment story is that CEO Jeff Storey and the management team have successfully paid down outstanding debt after cutting the dividend back starting in 2019. The new Lumen Technologies ended June with $32.5 billion in debt, down substantially from the $36.0 billion level after closing the Level 3 deal.

Data by YCharts

In the process, the dividend yield has remained incredibly large even with a large cut. Lumen Technologies had a payout ratio of only mid-30% range prior to the economic slowdown caused by the virus, yet investors still don't seem to want the stock much above $10.

Lumen Technologies doesn't even need to rally in order to generate 10% annual returns to shareholders, but the stock was trading above $15 in early February. A return to the previous highs in the next year would provide a 60% total return to shareholders.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lumen Technologies is just a couple of minor steps away from substantial returns for shareholders. The company only needs to come out of the virus shutdown with minor EBITDA growth in order for the stock to rerate with higher multiples. Investors should come for the dividend, but stay in the stock for the capital returns.

