Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) CEO Edward Richardson on Q1 2021 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Edward Richardson

[00:00:23] Good morning and welcome to Richardson Electronics Conference call for the first quarter fiscal year 2021. Joining me today are Robert Bennett, Chief Financial Officer, Wendy Daddle, Chief Operating Officer and general manager for Richardson Health Care. Greg Patriquin, general manager of our Power and Microwave Technologies Group. And Yanzhou Rupert General Manager. Candace. We're all calling in from remote locations as a reminder this call is being recorded and will be available for audio playback. I'd also like to remind you that we'll be making forward looking statements and they're based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, more so today than ever. Therefore, our actual results could be materially different. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for an explanation of our risk factors. I'd like to begin the call by again thanking our employees and our suppliers for their focus and commitment to our business throughout the pandemic. With their efforts, we've been able to serve our diverse customer base without interruption. We're pleased with our results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, despite the disruptions placed on the companies throughout the world. Our sales are less than five percent below the prior year for the first quarter, the semiconductor wafer fabrication market continues to be strong and we had good growth in the power and microwave group. With the rollout of 5G within the health care segment, patient volumes and elective surgeries are on the rise. As a result, C.T. tubes and part sales improved over our most recent quarter. The operating loss in the quarter occurred as a result of lower sales in the first two months of our fiscal year. Gross margins strengthened in the final month of the quarter. We're seeing steady signs of improvement as people adjust to life with mass and social distancing and businesses slowly return to pre covid levels. I'll now turn the call over to Bob Ben, who will provide a detailed recap of our first quarter, then Greg Wendie, unions will discuss individual business unit performance, our successes and our opportunities for future growth.

Robert Ben

[00:02:41] Thank you and good morning, I will review our financial results for our first quarter of fiscal year 2021, followed by a review of our cash position. That's sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased to thirty eight point eight million, or less than five percent, compared to net sales of forty point seven million in the prior year first quarter, despite the impact on demand from covid-19 sales of semiconductor wafer fab equipment, specialty products, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components increased from last year's first quarter. Overall, TMT sales decreased zero point three million or one percent. Powergrid tube sales were negatively impacted by the pandemic and economic softness. Canvas sales decreased by zero point six million, or seven point eight percent due to covid related pushouts from its European Medical OEM's, partially offset by higher North American sales. Richardson Health care sales decreased one million or thirty four point two percent due to the continued hospital closures to non-critical personnel and service providers and an overall decline in use throughout the pandemic. Lower sales of refurbished systems in Latin America also contributed to the revenue decline. Health care sales increased twenty seven point seven percent versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross margin for the quarter was thirty one point eight percent of net sales, compared to thirty one point nine percent of net sales in last year's first quarter point margin increased to thirty three point eight percent from thirty one point seven percent due to a favorable product mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Canvas margin as a percent of net sales also increased thirty four point eight percent from thirty one point nine percent as a result of its improved product mix. Health care margin as a percent of net sales was five point six percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, down significantly from last year, but an improvement over Q4.

[00:05:01] The low margin was due to manufacturing under absorption and inventory reserve costs related to tube development and production improvements and significantly lower net sales. Operating expenses were thirteen point eight million for the first quarter fiscal 2021, compared to twelve point eight million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in operating expenses resulted from a zero point four million increase in legal expenses and from our normal employee compensation expenses, including annual merit increases. These increases were partially offset by lower travel expenses. Throughout the pandemic, the company decided to support its employees through regular merit increases and incentive plans and by avoiding layoffs or furloughs. As a result, the company reported an operating loss of zero point six million for the first quarter fiscal 2021 as compared to an operating income of zero point one million in the first quarter of last year. Other expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, including interest income and foreign exchange, was zero point four million compared to other income of zero point two million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The income tax provision of zero point one million for the quarter reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was lower than in the prior year first quarter and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss. Although there is no tax benefit shown on our financial statements from U.S.

[00:06:50] net operating losses, we can use our net operating losses to offset any cash tax liability reported in our U.S. federal income tax return. The amount of federal Noels is seventeen point six million. Overall, we had a net loss of one point one million for the first quarter fiscal 2021 as compared to a net income of zero point two million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. We continue to closely manage our cash position. Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were forty two point five million, compared to forty six point five million at both the end of fiscal 2020 and the end of first quarter of fiscal 2012. Capital expenditures were zero point seven million in the first quarter fiscal 2021, compared to zero point three million in the first quarter fiscal year 2020, approximately zero point five million related to our health care business and zero point two million was for IT system in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. We paid zero point eight million in dividends in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. In addition, based on our current financial position, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of six cents per common share, which will be paid in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Now, I will turn the call over to Greg, who will discuss the results for our Power and Microwave Technologies Group.

Greg Peloquin

[00:08:35] Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. T sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 were thirty point three million versus thirty point six million in Q1 of FFI 20, a gross margin increase in the quarter to thirty three percent versus thirty one point seven percent in the prior year. Gross margin improved in both business units to demand creation and engineered solutions in terms of revenue issues related to covid-19 heard our MRO business. However, this is offset by strong growth in our power and microwave business unit and our new technology suppliers and increased business in our global semiconductor wafer fab customers. Overall, we saw positive booking trend for both electronic device group EDG and the power of Microwave PMG. The increase in energy was in support of our semiconductor away of customers, the increase in PMG booking dollars over prior year is a combination of new technology partners products, our demand creation model, new design wins and high growth markets. covid-19 did have a slow down effect on our business in Q1. Again, I use the word slowdown because we have proven in Q1 the demand for our products and services did not go away. In fact, we were very excited about our booking trends in the quarter. In response to covid-19, we have looked extensively at how to do things different to achieve success. We developed several unique strategies to support our customers on a global basis through designs and products while working with the restrictions on travel and face to face meetings. These strategies include adding new technology partners such as AC Propulsion, General Atomics, N.M. Green Tech and Dabu 5G Telecom, in addition to our own internal designs like the Ultra three thousand four wind turbines. We increased communication through customer and supplier focused webinars and major Web upgrades. Richardson go to market strategy has allowed us to grow multiple business opportunities during the pandemic to creative approaches and communication procedures.

[00:10:48] We're committed not only to the bounce back, but to bounce forward coming out of this pandemic this quarter, we continue to receive support from our key partners such as Corbo Makumbe, a Nokia Wave, United Silicon LSM, Tauron and Fuji Semiconductor, Ketu manufacturers and industries such as S.P.I, Tallas, NERC and Plotinus worked with us to manage our customers requirements. In addition, our in-house engineering and manufacturing teams did a fantastic job supporting our increased demand from a global semiconductor wafer fab customers looking specifically at 5G and wireless sales revenues increased double digits in the quarter. As the need continues to grow for people to work from home, the city, the country, the cab and even their car, as they must be able to receive large amounts of data from any of those locations quickly. The consensus in the market is that covid-19 will still affect the 2020 forecast for 5G due to supply chain issues. Manufacturing and design delays resulting from the pandemic has pushed some of the rollouts out. However, the infrastructure side where we play will show strong growth in 2020 and into 2021, especially during this. And coming out of this pandemic, I cannot stress enough the value of Richardson electronics model to our customers and suppliers. Our unparalleled capability and global go to market strategy are unique to the power and RF microwave industry's. Through our steadfast and new creative focus on customers, we will survive this pandemic by taking advantage of opportunities when they arise. The demand for our products have not gone away. Our customers and technology partners need Richardson products and support more than ever. And with that, I'll turn over to Wendy, to Dell and Richardson Health Care.

Wendy Diddell

[00:12:39] Thanks, Greg, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter of our fiscal year, hospitals began to slowly reopen for elective procedures and equipment maintenance. Our call activity picked up throughout the summer. In line with this, however, the pandemic still has a stronghold on the health care business, and the threat of increase in covid cases is tempering optimism. We did not go back into production in the quarter due to component delays as well as our plan to focus on development and improvement. At no time will we at risk of running out of Qutub inventory. In fact, we sold more to 750 D tubes during the quarter than any prior quarter other than Q3 of last year, a high percentage of our tubes were sold in cost conscious countries. Given the financial condition of the health care industry globally, we anticipate this trend will continue. Health care revenue and margin in Q1 were better than our most recent fourth quarter, but below Q1 of whitefly, 20 sales were one point eight million versus one point four million in our fourth quarter and two point eight million in Q1 of last year. Revenues from Toobs parts and three contracts were up over Q4, although down when compared to Q1 last year, our part sales were positively impacted by higher service demand for newer CT scanner models.

[00:13:58] Parts for these systems typically have a higher price point and better margin. And while we had a good quarter for all to 750 orders, this came partially at the expense of harvested tubes. We continue to have interest in our P3 programs, although hospitals have not prioritized these discussions during covid-19. System sales were flat to Q4 y 20 and down compared to Q1 of last year. This is due to challenging economic conditions in Latin America as well as the pandemic. More recently, we're also facing a lack of system availability. Our system sales depend on hospitals changing out systems. This is not happening as frequently during the pandemic. We anticipate better availability as hospital financial performance improves gross margin, with five point six percent in the quarter, reflecting the redirection of resources to R&D and costs associated with new tube development. We are looking forward to launching our second to the all 750 G. If everything goes well through beta testing, we anticipate launch during the first half of calendar year twenty one. We are also making good progress on our next two tubes. We plan to launch those solutions later next year. Our efforts to secure registrations for additional countries continue at this point. I will turn the call over to Ms. Rupert to discuss first quarter results for campus.

Jens Ruppert

[00:15:21] Thanks, Wendy, and good morning, everyone. Can this includes the engineering, manufacture and sales of custom displays to original equipment manufacturers in industrial and medical markets, delivered a good performance with sales of six point seven million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of seven point eight percent over the same period last year. The revenue decreased for the quarter was related to decreased customer demand in Europe due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the resulting impact on the OEM. Sales in North America was stronger than prior year first quarter, thanks in part to continued high demand for monetarists use for patient monitoring and mobile X-ray machines. Revenue increased from two new programs that we didn't have one year ago as well, both new programs for highly customized human machine interfaces. HMG used for robotic assisted surgery and Criolla policies machines gross margin as a percentage of sales was thirty four point zero percent during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, up from thirty one point nine percent during the first quarter of fiscal twenty. The increased gross margin was related to a more favorable product mix of a healthy backlog, along with a number of projects that are currently in the engineering stage position Ospel for continued growth before considering any long term impact from covid-19 hit our business in Europe hot in Q1 fiscal year 2001. It is nearly impossible to predict when our business will return to normal, but we are optimistic that our business in Europe will bounce back to what the end of the fiscal year 2021. We continue seeing push outs from North American customers as well. However, new projects that we added recently have offset these delays.

[00:17:09] We are compensating for the lack of face to face customer visits and trade shows during the pandemic by focusing on Web marketing and sales efforts. Our new website will be online very soon. The new responsive Web site has a much wider reach, addressing the large number of mobile device users that we couldn't address with our current site. The website will be more modern and offers intuitive navigation. We are confident that our online strategy will result in new leads and business growth. During the quarter, we received several new orders from both existing and first time medical OEM customers. Some of these include time cell analyses to determine the metabolic phenotype. Patient monitoring? Well, monitors installed at the patient's vet's surgical navigation, a system that enables surgeons to precisely track the location of the instrument throughout the procedure. Robotic assisted surgery platform to improve precision and accuracy and spine surgery, examination and treatment she has used in technology and urology and the nonmedical space. We received orders for various display products. Applications include displays used for food processing and packaging machines where they have to resist high pressure and high temperature water jets, teleprompter displays for well-known news stations and various displays for the transportation market and the transportation market. Our displays are installed in subways or used for railway applications and require very specific certifications. The ability to meet these strict requirements is another advantage. Kansas provides on your website to prominently feature short case studies to many different challenges and the displays we developed to meet these requirements from the variety of customers and applications and the value of orders from existing as well as new customers.

[00:19:06] It is certainly clear we offer our customers outstanding products and service while our sales organization stays focused on new opportunities. I will continue to review and adjust our business strategy to improve the operating performance of the division, maximizing cash flow as an ongoing priority. We will continue to work with our partners to help us reduce inventory while being able to meet the demands of our customers, particularly during this pandemic. I will now turn the call back over to at.

Edward Richardson

[00:19:37] Thanks again for another good quarter. The new customers canvass generated over the past several years helped offset delays from our customers pushing out deliveries. I know it can be frustrating at times, but you and the other business unit managers have done an excellent job keeping in close contact with our customers and working through challenges brought on by the pandemic. For the past six months, we had a number of successes resulting from our growth initiatives, including health care, power and microwave technologies and displays. We spent time improving our technology and processes, strengthening our list of suppliers and looking for unique ways to better serve our customers. We also continued to carefully manage expenses and maximize cash flow. As one of our engineers recently noted, we're focusing on the new better, not just the new normal. During these times, customers are looking for partners with sufficient financial resources and scale. I'm confident that Richardson Electronics, including our employees, suppliers and customers, will help drive improvements in health care and infrastructure through our growth initiatives and partnerships will provide a path beyond the covid-19 pandemic and our other challenges that may threaten us in the future. At this point, we'll be happy to answer a few questions.

Tony Chiarenza

[00:21:18] My question is, in the use of cash and thinking about the dividend and the possible buyback, I mean, what are your thoughts about your cash usage as you go on through over the next six, nine months? Hopefully we get a recovery and you can get back to positive cash flow. But obviously the stock price is very low below liquidation value. So it might be, you know, advantageous to buy back some shares at this time. I mean, I'm just thinking what the thoughts are of the board at this point.

Edward Richardson

[00:21:55] Well, that's a discussion that we have and every board meeting and that occurred again this week, we're quite concerned about having enough cash to continue to fund our strategy, particularly in health care. As you can see, we still have a substantial amount of cash, but quite a bit of that is outside of the United States. It takes us about ten million dollars in cash to run our foreign subsidiaries. And there's a certain amount of cash is trapped outside of the United States. It's difficult to bring back. So we have approximately somewhere under 25 million in the U.S. that we can use to fund the company. But we watch that carefully. So I don't see us buying stock back in the near future. I understand the stock is very low margin, but we did buy something like sixty five dollars million shares of stock back a few years ago. And our intent now is to keep our powder dry, if you will, and have cash available to fund the company strategy.

Tony Chiarenza

[00:22:57] And how about the dividend? Your intention is to continue that at the current levels?

Edward Richardson

[00:23:02] Yes, yes. For the time being, it'll be continued the way it is.

Tony Chiarenza

[00:23:07] Ok, now, can you give us an idea? Obviously, we're halfway through the next quarter how things are looking at the various areas that you continue to see recovery and do you continue to see a path to positive cash flow and positive earnings?

Edward Richardson

[00:23:27] Yes, ultimately, the one thing that is really encouraging and it's up and down like a roller coaster, but the semiconductor wafer fabrication business is the largest portion of our business and it was up substantially in the first quarter. And we're being told that next year and the semi conductor wafer fab business will be the highest in in history. And if that's true, that will have a major impact on our total sales. To give you some idea, in the past, when the semiconductor wafer fab business was up, we were doing about 20 million dollars a year in that business. And so if that happens again, that will you know, it's unfortunately the business that goes up and down a lot. But it's a very profitable business as well.

Tony Chiarenza

[00:24:20] Thank you very much. Good luck. Thank you.

Harry Sawyers

[00:24:31] Morning not have been doing well, Harry. The question for you today. Obviously, I want to I want to echo that sentiment regarding the buyback, the stock cheap. I mean, from my point of view, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to continue the dividend, but not buy back stock, but I figured out that beating a dead horse at this point. I'm looking at the Kansas dot com website now. Have you made any serious changes to it lately?

Edward Richardson

[00:25:07] Jens, you want to talk to that?

Jens Ruppert

[00:25:10] Sure, sure. So we have not updated the website yet, but I can rest assured that we are working on this as we speak and we are coming up with a Web site within the next six weeks, a new website which is much more responsible and addresses all the Tappet users and stuff like that. We have a nice marketing videos and stuff, so there will be a big improvement to the website over the next six weeks, the next six weeks.

Harry Sawyers

[00:25:34] Ok, that's great to hear because I first raised a couple of quarters ago.

Jens Ruppert

[00:25:42] And we all right, we did what you asked for. All right, well, glad to hear that.

Harry Sawyers

[00:25:49] Moving forward, we're looking at what steps are you going to take to reduce our operating cash flow burn?

Edward Richardson

[00:25:59] Well, the major issue, of course, is to get health care to be profitable, the rest of the company is doing quite well. But, you know, we see only the major portion of our future is in health care. And once we can produce enough tubes and related parts, equipment for applications and start to make a profit in health care, it has an amazing, amazing impact on the company. And unfortunately, it's still several years out. But we're making progress there all the time.

Harry Sawyers

[00:26:32] So several years out. Would you be able to give me a ballpark range on what are we talking three years or are we talking to.

Edward Richardson

[00:26:39] No, we just went through that analysis for the board, they wanted to see where we are to be break even in in health care, and right now we're looking at about three years. It all has to do with how many tubes we sell and at the same time related equipment into the applications. The other thing that happens is that our cost in the manufacture of the tubes comes down dramatically as we increase the quantity. So that will help as well.

Harry Sawyers

[00:27:16] So really, really, the profitability issue for health care is a it's a problem of scale, not a problem of product liability or high cost of goods or anything like that. If you scale up, it will be profitable.

Edward Richardson

[00:27:30] That's correct. Right. We have the capability. We probably have the most modern manufacturing facility that exists in the world today. It's all new equipment. And we've invested twenty five. Thirty million dollars in that space have the capacity to build about a thousand tubes a year if we ran in three shifts. And I can tell you that we're building far less than that right now. So we have a lot of capacity. And as we start to build the numbers, the unit cost comes down, the margin goes up substantially.

Harry Sawyers

[00:28:06] Yeah, would you break down the unit economics on that for me?

Edward Richardson

[00:28:12] We really don't do that, you know, we don't we don't go public, I can probably give you a percentage. You know, the cost of the product will probably, if we got to capacity, would probably be reduced about 20 percent from where it is today.

Harry Sawyers

[00:28:34] All right. Totally understood. Thank you. Thank you.

Charles Neuhauser

[00:28:43] Well, yeah, hi earlier, Charles. Hi. Earlier. And the discussion about the cash balance, you had said something about needing or wanting to retain enough cash to support the continued development of the business. You just said you've invested 25 to 30 million dollars into that business already. And so when you say you need or want to maintain a cash balance to support the continued development of that business, how much more money are we talking about?

Edward Richardson

[00:29:30] Well, it depends on volume and again, as I mentioned, we have the current capability to build about a thousand troops a year if we go into three shifts, which would be a nice problem to have, and one tube or two tubes doesn't make a business. And so we're busy developing additional tubes to be a viable supplier of key to the industry. And there is additional capital expenditures to develop new types. But for the most part, they're all built on the same equipment. So it's pigsties doing and fixtures that are peculiar to the new types that we're adding in capex in that business. Wendy, help me. Half a million dollars a year or something like that, maybe a little more. Seven hundred thousand dollars a year in the health care business unless we do something extraordinary.

Charles Neuhauser

[00:30:26] So it's not a question of additional capital investment, it's a question of funding the operating losses until, as you had already mentioned, you get to the point of break even in a few years. Is that the best way to look at them?

Edward Richardson

[00:30:44] Yes, that's correct.

Charles Neuhauser

[00:30:47] And presumably the order of magnitude of the operating losses can be determined by just looking at your financial statements as far as the segment reporting goes, is that the reasonable statement also?

Edward Richardson

[00:31:08] Well, we don't report down to that level of detail, but, you know, it's four or five million dollars a year.

Charles Neuhauser

[00:31:17] Yeah, I mean, you know, to get back to just a simplistic way of looking at things the revenue base of the other businesses should justify. It should be able to produce operating income to justify a higher stock price than we're looking at today. So the crux of the matter, like you just said, I guess, is to get that health business, to stop losing that kind of money.

Edward Richardson

[00:31:51] But I get it. But not bad news when you don't know. Right. The issue is the tremendous opportunity. You know, we guesstimate that the total market for replacement parts and service in the space is something like nine billion dollars. And unfortunately, that to business is the wonderful business that we do, about one hundred million dollars in and very profitable. And we own a large share of that market, which I've gotten an Oscar for in the past. But so to grow in the tube business, that's why we went into city. And it really gives us an opportunity for the future, but it takes a substantial investment to get there. That's what we're talking about.

Charles Neuhauser

[00:32:38] Right, thank you. Thank you.

Harry Sawyers

[00:32:58] Yes. Thanks for taking the question. Sure. So I'm really curious, I've seen a lot of public companies willingly take any kind of salary reductions, especially as we go through a very challenging period. Is that something that you had or any of your fellow executives here have considered?

Edward Richardson

[00:33:19] Well, we've already done it, although it's not visible, to give you some idea, our incentives on the business range anywhere from twenty five to 70 percent, depending upon the individual, and those incentives have been cut in half at the current levels and won't go back up to a normal level until the company's profitable.

Harry Sawyers

[00:33:48] Well, I'm sure as far as incentives go, but I mean, I as a shareholder, I would rather see you compensated, you know, seventy five, one hundred percent an incentive and see the salary slashed because the salary is a cash outlay from day one. But the incentive only gets paid if you do well.

Edward Richardson

[00:34:08] Right, well, the only the only salary increases we're issuing at the moment and have for the past two years are just cost of living increases. So right now there are three percent and a fraction.

Harry Sawyers

[00:34:24] Sure. So the answer then would be no, you have not looked at any kind of temporary salary reduction for U.S. executives here.

Edward Richardson

[00:34:34] No, we haven't done that, and we also took a position in the pandemic to keep our total workforce in place. We have thank goodness we have engineers and administrative people that have worked here 50 years. And we think it's our obligation to continue to employ them. Some of our competitors have laid off substantial numbers of people, but we chose not to do that. Unfortunately, that that hasn't helped the income side either. But we think it is something we need to do long term to have good people to support the business.

Harry Sawyers

[00:35:12] Certainly I agree with you there and again, regarding incentive compensation, what does that look like for me? Is there anything tied to the stock returns beyond the auctions? Exercisable.

Edward Richardson

[00:35:30] I'm sorry I didn't quite understand you.

Harry Sawyers

[00:35:33] Yes, what incentive plans do we have that are tied to stock returns besides just the option?

Edward Richardson

[00:35:42] Well, we have both stock options and stock grants, and unfortunately, they're all underwater at the moment, but there's a substantial amount issued by what's the total number of options and grants that are out there, meaning and a half, something like that.

Robert Ben

[00:36:00] That's about right. Yeah. We the last couple of years, we've done about 350000 shares in the stock option grants and restricted stock.

Edward Richardson

[00:36:08] So unfortunately, they're all underwater at the moment. So I hate to say it, but the employees say, well, give us a break, give us more options than ever. Made money on them yet. They did back in 2011 somewhere in that area, but it's been a long time.

Harry Sawyers

[00:36:26] Well, stocks practically knocked down very fast, but I do have one last question. Where exactly is the cash you discussed overseas? And what about it makes it hard to repatriate beyond just the 10 million or so required to run overseas businesses and.

Robert Ben

[00:36:48] Harry, this is Bob, and I can help answer that, first of all, I don't know. I don't know how you how long you've been following us, but for the last three years, we've repatriated probably over 30 million in cash from our foreign locations. So now we're down to some of the more difficult locations. So right now, as Ed stated, we had we have about twenty eight million of cash in the U.S. at the end of the quarter and our total cash at the end of the quarter was forty two point five million. So that leaves 14 and a half million overseas. And I think I heard Ed also say that we need about 10 million to operate those foreign subsidiaries. So that leaves about another four and a half million or so doing the math that we can repatriate from locations overseas. And those locations are primarily China, the U.K., Italy and also France is another and Germany are the main locations. And we're looking at our activities in that area as we speak. And in fact, we have plans to repatriate a sizable amount of that, four and a half million remaining in in the hopefully in the second quarter, if not by the end of the second quarter, certainly by early third quarter. So but the difficult places to answer your question more directly is China. It's very difficult to get money out of China if you follow this before we a few years ago, we were successful in getting 11 and a half million out of China. But it takes a while and it has to be the right timing for the Chinese government to allow funds out of the country. So we'll be looking at that. But that's our most difficult one. Other places it can be difficult in parts of Europe just because our cash is trapped due to the sale of our feed division for many years ago. And so it's not money that can typically be brought back through dividends, which is a fairly simple way to do it. We have to do what's called return of capital, and that's in some countries such as China and Italy is very involved and difficult to do so. But rest assured, we're working on getting as much cash as we can and we'll have some news to report in the second quarter, hopefully.

Harry Sawyers

[00:39:01] And I imagine that will be used to shore up our cash on hand, it's not going to be paid out to a special dividend or buyback or anything.

Robert Ben

[00:39:11] That's correct, yeah, as Ed stated, you know, we don't have any plans at this point for a buyback, but once again, a few years ago, I've been with the company now, five years ago when I first joined, we get paid out just in terms of buybacks, over sixty five million over a period of years before I joined in. And so, you know, we've been doing the dividend consistently. And certainly we watch our financial position each quarter to be able to make that decision. Our board does, but it's anticipated that that will continue as long as our performance continues.

Harry Sawyers

[00:39:48] All right, thanks so much. Thank you.

Gary Gambino

[00:39:57] Hi, good morning. I just wanted to ask about inventory, so we had another big build this quarter, up to 60 million dollars, and it looks like it's been on a big build for the last three or so years. Definitely a lot faster than sales. So could you just explain what the strategy is behind there? And if you can expect the build to maybe flatten out or come down about.

Edward Richardson

[00:40:22] Sure, well, some of the build has to do with being prepared for the increased business with the semiconductor wafer fab business, a lot of it has to do with PMG, which Greg runs. As you may know, when we sold our FCD to Arrow, that business was three hundred and seventy million dollars in sales. And Greg ran it and went to Arrow for three years and has come back to help us build the business again is doing quite well and increasing the business 15, 20 percent a year. And it takes additional inventory to do that, particularly products like four five G. A lot of them are on allocation and we try to buy in well in advance so that we have inventory to service that business. So some of the inventory is there and some of it has to do with the increased semiconductor wafer fab business.

Gary Gambino

[00:41:28] Thank you. Thank you.

Edward Richardson

[00:41:38] Ok, well, thank you for joining us and for your ongoing interest in Richardson Electronics. We look forward to discussing our second quarter with you in January 20 21. In the interim, we wish you good health and success. Thank you very much.

