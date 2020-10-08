JOLTS - Still More Jobs Available Than There Are Separations

We're in that difficult part of the recovery where it's not just bounce back that is needed.

There are also, still, fewer job openings than there are people unemployed. We'd expect, therefore, for the number of unemployed to keep falling but not full employment just yet.

The JOLTS report gives us further details of how the employment markets are working. There are still more jobs available than there are people becoming unemployed.

The employment markets

We generally look at the number unemployed and make our macroeconomic conclusions about the economy from that. If there are "too many" unemployed then we assume that the economy requires more demand in order to attain full employment. Full here not being everyone has a job but everyone who wants one does, minus whatever number are in the process of transitioning. That last is called frictional unemployment and in a world with interviews, onboarding, reference checks, there are always going to be some in that state, getting a job but not quite having one as yet.

A decent guess at full employment in the US by that standard is 3.5 to 3.8% or so unemployment.

With the US we have another regular number we can look at, initial claims. This is the number newly claiming unemployment insurance in any one week. We assume that the more doing so the higher unemployment is rising but this isn't actually so. Current rates are well above what they were a year ago and yet unemployment is falling. The point being that initial claims is the number entering the state of unemployment, to calculate the number in the state we must subtract the number who acquire jobs in the same time period.

We do measure some of this, the employment count. But that's the number of those in employment and to get this month's change we subtract the old number from the new. That is, this is telling us the net change not the total change.

So we've no one number that really tells us how liquid the employment market is. We know how many enter unemployment, how many are employed, the net change in employment, but not all of what we might want to know.

At which point the JOLTs report which fills in some of those gaps.

JOLTs

This month's JOLTs report refers to August as the employment month. These sort of numbers do take 5 to 6 weeks to put together for publication. The crucial line here is:

The number of job openings was little changed at 6.5 million on the last business day of August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires were little changed at 5.9 million in August. Total separations decreased to 4.6 million. Within separations, the quits rate was little changed at 2.0 percent while the layoffs and discharges rate decreased to a series low of 1.0 percent.

One way we could read that is that little has changed, we're stuck in the doldrums and woe unto us. Which wouldn't be quite the right way to read it:

(JOLTS report from Moody's Analytics)

Sure, the number of job openings declined during the lockdown but not by as much as we might think it should have done. Further, we might think that it's not all that high at present but this chart shows that ain't so either:

(Job Openings from FRED)

Something not all that many really believe but before the economy shut down it really was pretty strong. The desire to hire more workers was high as we can see there. And the current level is also, by the history of the past couple of decades, also high. This is an aid in getting us out of this mess.

Separations

We should note that firings were down and that voluntary separations from jobs stayed roughly static. So, the number of people entering the market for one of these outstanding jobs is falling. As is, as we know, the number of people unemployed falling. Sure, maybe not as fast as we'd like but all of this information does tot up to the idea that we are moving in the right direction.

Fewer people becoming unemployed, more people becoming employed and a rising number of slots for people to get employed into. This is all moving in the right direction.

Discussion

Of course, what we really want to know is when is it all going to be over? When will we be back to where we were before the virus struck? The answer there being no one actually knows, all we can do is take educated guesses as to when that might be.

The logical structure for thinking about this is that there are actually two recessionary movements out there. The first is the lockdown and the bounce back. Once we stop closing down industry then it can open again. Some number of those who were fired will be rehired. This is a relatively swift process and backed by the substantial stimulus that was done. This quarter just ended will see the fastest economic growth ever for the country. As the previous one saw the fastest degrowth.

That bounceback is the easy part and it won't get us all the way either. For parts of the economy have changed, we just can't do things the old way any more. Social distancing, obviously, but also more than that. Many more have tasted online shopping which accelerates the shift away from bricks and mortar just as one example.

So, above the bounceback part we've also a recalculation recession. We've got to work out how to do these new things the new ways - and of course, how to staff them. This will take longer.

JOLTs can aid us in working out how much longer. Those positions open should stay elevated as people look to change how they do things and also the staff they need to do them. Within quits firings should continue to decrease as we sorta expect the jobs that are necessarily going to go to have already gone. So, we should see that unemployment number continue to fall.

My view

I've long started from the point that the American economy was fundamentally strong before the virus. The unemployment rate, real wage increases, growth, they all pointed to this same basic point. Sure, the virus was a heck of an interruption but the extensive and swift stimulus plus that underlying strength have led to a significant bounceback. This isn't going to take us all the way there though, there still needs to be work on necessary changes in the structure of the economy to get us back to full recovery.

The important point in my view is that whether by luck - that strength in the economy - or action - the stimulus - the economy has reached the point where the recovery is self-sustaining. There's sufficient oomph behind it all that it is going to happen with or without further policy action.

The investor view

This leaves us a little bereft of direct advice. For yes, the markets move a little on this tale or that news - election prospects mostly now, given this is election time - but that the recovery continues even if more slowly doesn't tell us much about stock markets. For current prices are roughly reflecting this general view anyway. That the recovery is working and will continue to do so even if perhaps more slowly.

That is, the economic data coming in is just confirming the current general view and as we all know it's current news that moves markets. Thus these confirmatory numbers aren't moving prices.

Thus, to look at what we should be doing we need to turn to microeconomic factors, those special situations and companies, rather than markets as a whole and more generally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.