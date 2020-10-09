It offers high yield exposure to Tesla and Broadcom, among other big names.

Ever try to research bonds? It can add some security, being higher up on the creditor heap, but researching the many details can be confounding and very time consuming for the retail investor. Maybe leaving it to some "bond market pros" might be a solution.

That's where Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund (CCD) comes in. It's a closed end fund, a CEF, which "invests in convertibles and other below-investment-grade (high yield) fixed income securities with the aim of generating total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income. To help generate income and achieve a favorable risk/reward profile, the investment team can also sell options.

By investing at least 50% in convertibles, the fund seeks upside participation in equity markets with less downside exposure over a full market cycle. It actively allocates assets between convertibles, fixed income and equity securities to optimize risk-managed returns."

It also has a term limit structure management believes "optimizes market price relationship to NAV." (CCD site) (There's more on this at the end of the article.)

Performance:

It seems that the market likes CCD's strategies - it has a total return of 12.97%, vs. 6.42% for the S&P 500, in the three months since we last covered it:

CCD also has outperformed the S&P over the past month, quarter, half year, year, and year to date.

It also done well vs. other convertible bond funds, mostly outperforming them in those periods:

The fund started in March 2015, and is set to terminate on 3/26/30, but it can elect to carry on for one additional year beyond that date. Leverage was at 26.94%, as of 8/31/20, down from 29.96% as of 6/30/20. Asset/debt coverage is at 4.57X.

Distributions:

CCD employs a managed distribution policy within this fund with the goal of providing shareholders with a consistent distribution stream. It pays a steady $.167 each month. The fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

It tends to go ex-dividend in the second week of each month, while paying in the third week of the following month. As we've often noted in our articles, monthly dividend income can smooth out your cash flow, since so many dividend stocks tend to pay in a Feb/May/Aug/Oct. schedule.

Taxes:

CEFs like CCD put out 19a notices throughout the year, which estimate the sources of each distribution. You'll get the final one early next year. So far in 2020, management shows no return of capital for CCD's monthly distributions:

(CCD site)

Pricing:

One of the more dependable strategies when buying CEFs is to try to buy them at a deeper discount to NAV than their historical discounts. The NAV figures have a one-day lag on most sites, but the CCD site does offer a 1-day lookback.

At the 10/7/20 closing price of $24.26, CCD was selling at a -6% discount to its 10/6/20 closing NAV of $25.82. However, since CCD gained $.61 on 10/7/20, it could very well be that its NAV gained also, which would mean it closed at a bigger discount than -6%.

Looking at the closing prices of the previous day, 10/6/20, shows an -8.4% NAV discount.

Either way, a -6 to -8% discount is a lot deeper than CCD's one-year, three-year, and five-year average discounts of -1.76% to -3.96%:

Holdings:

As of 8/31/20, CCD's top 10 holdings form ~24% of its portfolio, up from ~20% as of 6/30/20, and include convertible bonds from such familiar big cap names as Tesla, Broadcom, Microchip Technology, and Southwest Airlines, among others.

(CCD site)

The sector allocations continue to show Tech, Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, and Communication Services as the top four sectors. Those four sectors happen to be the top four performing sectors in 2020 and over the past year.

(CCD site)

As expected, convertible bonds are the highest holding by far, forming 86.6% of CCD's assets, with corporate bonds at 10.1%:

(CCD site)

As of 8/31/20, CCD's biggest weighting was in unrated securities, at ~66%, followed by BBB, at 11.3%, and B, at 12.8%:

(CCD site)

Looking back over the past four years and at 2020 shows CCD outperforming the Morningstar CEF Convertibles category on an NAV and price basis in every year except 2016:

CCD's one- and three-year returns, as of 8/31/20, show its market price lagging its NAV returns, as does its return since inception, while its five-year NAV return was 15.63%, vs. a market price return of 14.73%:

(CCD site)

Termination Date:

Although the termination date is now fixed for 3/26/2030, management can extend it for one more year: "If the Fund's Board of Trustees believes that under then current market conditions it is in the best interests of the Fund to do so, the Fund may extend the Termination Date for one year, which is anticipated to be March 26th, 2031, without a shareholder vote, upon the affirmative vote of three-quarters of the Trustees then in office." (CCD site)

NOTE: Although the fund's 6/30/20 fact sheet states that the "term-limit structure optimizes market price relationship to NAV," it's important to not think of CCD's termination date as a bond "maturity date," upon which you'd automatically get your original principal back, since the fund could be holding various maturities, which will have varying amounts of price risk, depending upon the state of the market at that time.

Beginning one year before the Termination Date (the "wind-down period"), the Fund may begin liquidating all or a portion of the Fund's portfolio. During the wind-down period the Fund may deviate from its investment strategy. As a result, during the wind-down period the Fund's distributions may decrease, and such distributions may include a return of capital." (CCD site)

Summary:

We rate CCD a buy based on its current -6% to -8% NAV discount, its attractive yield, and its exposure to the convertible bond market.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, including dividend stocks, bonds, preferreds, CEF's and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Our latest success is an 18% return in 5 months on an early bond redemption.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.