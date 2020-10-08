Given the potential increase in revenue and profitability, NTT is a buy.

Still, benefiting from synergies is conditional as to how DoCoMo is integrated into the NTT ecosystem.

There are significant cost and revenue synergies to be gained through the creation of a giant 5G play in the Asia Pacific region.

An analysis of the Japanese 5G market and the competition shows that this acquisition makes sense.

NTT, which currently owns DoCoMo at 66.2%, intends to purchase the remaining 33.8% after which it will wholly own the mobile company.

NTT DoCoMo (OTCPK:DCMYY) shares are up by 38% after reports that parent company Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY) will take the unit private via a Japanese record tender offer of about $38 billion.

Figure 1: NTT DoCoMo stock performance

Data by

YCharts

That means Japan's top mobile carrier will delist as NTTYY and will buy the 33.8% of outstanding DoCoMo stock held by other investors.

It will then become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTTYY as part of the acquisition and consolidation moves.

I provide an overview of the factors which justify this acquisition by the parent company as well as a possible investment strategy for those holding DCMYY's stock.

Japan's highly competitive 5G market

First, unlike the U.S. and Europe, Japan has not auctioned its 5G spectrum. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Communications, the equivalent of the Japanese FCC (Federal Communications Commission) allocated them free of charge to the country's four operators, namely DoCoMo, KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), and Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) back in April 2019.

However, this free allocation was accompanied by some stringent obligations.

Firstly, given the prevalence of natural disasters in Japan, operators have to adopt preventive measures aimed at coping with any power cuts that could be caused by earthquakes. This specifically follows the Iburi sub-prefecture earthquake in southern Hokkaido in 2018.

Secondly, mobile operators have made a pledge to make all necessary efforts to install base stations in the most remote regions to facilitate local signal processing for allowing network connectivity to the main hubs.

Thirdly, along the same lines as the FCC, there have been some stringent requirements in terms of frequencies, service start time, coverage, number of base stations, and number of MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) contracts.

Figure 2: Coverage specifications for the four operators with the key items provided in red after translation.

Source: soumu.go.jp

The two largest operators, DoCoMo and KDDI, have pledged to cover over 90% of the Japanese population with 64% and 56% for SoftBank and Rakuten, respectively.

Now, in terms of market share, DoCoMo led Japan's mobile market at the end of June in terms of subscriber numbers, with a 37% share compared to KDDI's 28% and SoftBank's 22%. The month of June also marked the entry of Rakuten as the nation's fourth wireless provider.

However, this is far from being a static market and behind DoCoMo's market leader's position, strong competition is brewing impacting demand. This together with the rapidly changing 5G equipment supply-dynamics are impacting the company's ability to generate sustainable profitability.

Thus, in spite of DoCoMo having the highest number of contracts at 850, its profitability per contract when measured using the gross profits margin metric is the lowest among incumbents. This has been the case for the second successive fiscal year.

Figure 3: Comparison of profitability

Source: Seeking Alpha

To make matters worse, the Japanese government is considering a plan to ban wireless carriers from charging customers for changing providers which would be detrimental for incumbents like DoCoMo. The ban would be more favorable for nascent mobile services like the Rakuten Mobile.

Second, mobile network operators have been under pressure to cut costs since new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that Japan's mobile rates can be reduced by around 40% and considers issuing a policy paper to this end.

Hence, this consolidation move is a response to competitive and pricing pressures and has the potential to generate significant synergies aimed at enabling DoCoMo to flexibly respond to forthcoming challenges.

Consolidation Synergies

Firstly, NTT is looking to speed up decision-making by its more than 300K employees and foster more effective intra-group cooperation. Additionally, the executives are expecting more efficient investment in fifth-generation wireless and Internet of Things technology.

For this purpose, it is planned that, once wholly acquired, DoCoMo will work closely with NTT Communications which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT.

Figure 4: Synergies possible through a close collaboration between DoCoMo and NTT Communications.

Source: Keylogin M&A

NTT Communications Corporation is renowned for its leading position in IPV6 technology as well as expertise in software-defined implementations using virtualization and cloud technologies.

In this respect, a lot can be learned from peer Rakuten which has been benefiting from up to 40% of capital and operating expenditures as a result of using non-proprietary equipment and software based on virtualization and cloud for implementation of its 4G and now 5G network.

Hence, a closer collaboration between NTT Communications and DoCoMo under the aegis of NTT is key for a potential transformation of the mobile service provider to use more software-defined technologies.

Figure 5: Reduction in both CAPEX and OPEX for Rakuten's Mobile Network Operations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, the recent partnership between NTT and NEC (OTCPK:NIPNF) in June of this year falls at the right time.

The reason is that DoCoMo already has an agreement with Nokia (NOK) for 5G base-band products which was crucial in the roll-out of commercial 5G services in March of this year.

Also, considering that the Japanese company has adopted O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) standards in an effort to achieve multi-vendor interoperability, there should be significant cost synergies by working both with NEC and Nokia instead of being locked in a supplier agreement with the latter exclusively.

On the revenue side, NTT Communications' extensive global IT infrastructure including Tier1 global IP backbone networks with data centers in Asia, North America, and Europe are important stepping stones for DoCoMo to achieve international expansion, something which has been elusive up to now for the mobile company despite billions of dollars spent abroad.

Figure 6: NTT group investor presentation.

Source: ntt.co.jp

Therefore, this acquisition should enable the NTT group to increase competitiveness in global business and more rapidly achieve its target of an operating profit margin of 7% within the time frame of five years as per objectives set in November 2018.

Now, I look at the other side of the coin.

The challenges

The group has not provided any figures up to now for possible synergies but NTT executives have been critical of DoCoMo's failed internationalization plans going to the extent of stating that the latter "didn't have the ability to conceptualize business ideas in new fields and has since shied away from overseas markets."

Therefore, there may be challenges relating to the working culture.

Another challenge likely to be faced in integrating DoCoMo in the NTT ecosystem could be due to the former having been focused on its own development and placing more weight on its own goals throughout the years.

Figure 7: Structure of NTT group (simplified to earmark the main entities)

Source: ntt.co.jp

Therefore, there should now be a change in focus to prioritize on group objectives as a whole and this calls for openness in attitude towards new entities.

In this context, NTT and its subsidiaries have been active in the M&A market through more than ten acquisitions during the last three years.

Also, during these three years, overall group operating margin has averaged 13.8% and the fact that the integrations have not exacted some penalty in short-term profitability is an indication of NTT's functional M&A strategy.

Now, for debt-averse investors, given the magnitude of the acquisition, it becomes important to check leverage.

In this case, the company currently had 4.7 trillion yen of debt of end of March 2020.

This had been reduced to 3.6 trillion in September after some asset rebalancing in the leasing business as per an interview of NTT's CEO Jun Sawada on October 5 by Bloomberg.

Now, the acquisition will require another 4.3 trillion yen and thus resulting in a debt of 7.9 trillion. This will temporarily inflate debt to EBITDA ratio to 2.6, but the company aims to rapidly reduce the ratio to under 2.0 through asset sales.

According to some sources, part of the acquisition will be financed through loans from Japan's three leading banks, namely Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), and Mizuho Financial Group (MFG).

Also, before the acquisition with a debt/asset ratio of 0.5, NTT's assets were financed through an equal mix of debt and equity. Equally important, the group had cash and trade receivables exceeding 4.5 trillion yen as of March 31, 2020.

Figure 8: Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (updated September 2020)

Source: ntt.co.jp

Also, from the standpoint of competition policy, the acquisition "is unlikely to present any problems from the standpoint of merger regulations", according to Japan's Fair Trade Commission's secretary General Shuichi Sugahisa.

In this respect, NTT, which aims to turn DoCoMo into a wholly-owned subsidiary, already owns 66.2%.

Valuations and Key takeaways

First, most of the revenue gains made by NTT for the first quarter of 2020 when compared with 2019 were due to its Data business which recorded a 5% increase. Still when considering the last three years, at an average of JPY 4.7 billion yen, DoCoMo's revenues are more than double those of NTT Data (2.0-2.3 billion) and five times those of NTT Communications (0.8 billion).

Figure 9: Revenues and profits consolidated on a year basis as at end of March 2020

Source: ntt.co.jp

Using a simple rule of thumb for M&As, the revenue synergies going forward through closer collaboration between DoCoMo and NTT Communications should be at least 5.6 trillion yen.

Therefore, NTT's Price/Sales of 0.72 looks to be on the lower side when compared to both DoCoMo's 2.78 as well as peer KDDI (1.21) and China Mobile (CHL) at 1.20.

Interestingly, the post-consolidation market cap of NTT after wholly owning DoCoMo will exceed $200 billion dwarfing even China Mobile's value of $130 billion.

It is for this reason that some are referring to this move by NTT as the largest tender offer for a Japanese company.

Figure 10: Comparison of key ratios

Source: wsj.com for DCMYY and NTTYY

One area which should see rapid progress is reduced expenses for DoCoMo as part of cost synergies for its wireless base stations which eat up large portions of revenues.

In this respect, DoCoMo will work with NTT Communications to implement virtualization technology aimed at enabling general-purpose equipment and software to be used in setting up RANs (Radio Access Network) instead of the costlier specialized gear normally required.

Extrapolating further and using Rakuten's model of 30-40% cost reduction, just a 20% reduction in operating expenses will double DoCoMo's profitability levels.

This said, a lot depends on how closely the two entities will work and also on execution but NTT executives have voiced out the need "to make speedy decisions as one with Docomo".

Even in the case the integration takes a longer time to materialize, investors will benefit from NTTYY's 3.4% dividend while waiting.

Moreover, NTT will pay about 3,900 yen a share to acquire the shares it doesn't already hold and this is more than 40% premium to the price before the deal was announced.

Exploring further, the current price of DoCoMo on the Tokyo Stock exchange has already plateaued at the 3,878 yen level with lots of investors selling the stock (red lines). Some other investors are also buying, may be in an attempt to benefit from the 12 yen (3,900-3,878) gain still possible.

Figure 11: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (9432)

Source: investing.com

DoCoMo's U.S. listed ADR, DCMYY has also plateaued at the $36.52 level.

My own strategy has been to sell after benefiting from the upside and make an investment in the parent company.

In this case, NTT's U.S. listed ADR, NTTYY at the current stock price of $20.95 is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTTYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.