Spurred by a successful launch, GoPro also announced a Plus subscriber update highlighting that the company added far more subscribers in Q3 than in Q2.

The company is also tying a $100 discount to the latest camera if buyers sign up for GoPro Plus.

Shares of GoPro soared nearly 30% after the company reported much stronger-than-expected sales of its latest HERO9 flagship camera.

With tech stocks and the whole market teetering near all-time highs again, investors have to dig for alpha-generating ideas in overlooked, under-appreciated corners of the market. GoPro (GPRO) - the once high-flying action camera company - is a stock that many investors have left for dead, but this quiet, smaller company is actually executing tremendously well.

After providing an update on customer traction for its latest HERO9 Black launch (announced in mid-September), shares of GoPro soared nearly 30% in one day, bringing the company to YTD highs and potentially signaling a breakout rally for the stock:

Data by YCharts

In my prior article on GoPro, I laid out a bullish thesis for how GoPro can drive upside for investors:

Mix shift toward e-commerce, and away from reseller partners. Though GoPro's sales have been hurt amid the pandemic, GoPro's increased mix of direct-to-consumer sales will hopefully be a tailwind to gross margins

and away from reseller partners. Though GoPro's sales have been hurt amid the pandemic, GoPro's increased mix of direct-to-consumer sales will hopefully be a tailwind to gross margins Increased services contribution , with GoPro leaning in heavily on its GoPro Plus offering (especially with the latest HERO9 Black product, which we'll discuss in more detail in this article)

, with GoPro leaning in heavily on its GoPro Plus offering (especially with the latest HERO9 Black product, which we'll discuss in more detail in this article) Profit-focused. GoPro has a target of being profitable in the back half of 2020, achieved through cost cuts.

The net of it all: just because GoPro is no longer the hottest consumer brand doesn't mean that it's not worth a look for investors. Stay long here.

HERO9 Black exceeds expectations, growing more than 2x launch-over-launch

In September, GoPro launched the latest in its lineup of flagship action cameras. The company has stuck to an annual launch replacement cycle for this flagship lineup over the past few years, and the latest installment seems to have knocked it out of the park.

The HERO9 Black camera - priced at $450, or $350 if you purchase a one-year subscription to GoPro Plus - contains a bevy of new features:

20MP camera

5K video resolution

Next-gen video stabilization and horizontal leveling

Color LCD screen with live preview

Figure 1. HERO9 Black product page

Source: GoPro.com

Here's a comparison table as well that puts the new HERO9 Black side-by-side against last year's HERO8 model:

Figure 2. GoPro camera comparison

Source: GoPro.com

Reviews for the new HERO9 product skew tremendously positive, with reviewers praising the new form factor and screen. Read one indicative review, in which the HERO9 got 5/5 stars from Digital Camera World, here.

The consumer response has also been incredibly strong. On October 6, a few weeks into the launch, GoPro put out a press release announcing that:

High demand for HERO9 Black and the associated GoPro subscription drove 230% growth in GoPro.com sales over the comparable two-week post-launch period in 2019."

This is almost a direct indication that GoPro will have a big Q3/Q4 - and potentially help the company achieve its goal of being profitable, on a pro forma EPS basis, over that time period. There is one caveat here: we can't simply extrapolate 230% y/y growth and apply that directly to GoPro's overall revenue growth, because reseller partners will still likely see negative revenue comps year-over-year. However, we note that GoPro.com is becoming a larger and larger portion of GoPro's overall business. In Q2, GoPro.com revenue growth was at 125% y/y and represented a 44% mix of the overall business. At the very least, we know that this highly critical e-commerce piece of the business is accelerating versus Q2.

News of strong launch performance is always critical to consumer products companies ahead of the critical holiday season, so this will be a major boost to sentiment on GoPro's stock in the near term.

GoPro Plus subscribers also cross a new milestone

In conjunction with strong hardware sales, GoPro has also announced a major milestone on the services side as well. Over the past year, GoPro has really leaned into its high-margin subscription offering: as a reminder, a GoPro Plus subscription costs either $5/month (~17% less if you sign up for a full year) and offers unlimited photo/video cloud storage, insurance on your camera, and discounts on GoPro products.

GoPro's HERO9 Black pricing was designed with GoPro Plus subscriptions in mind. Existing and new GoPro Plus subscribers can buy the HERO9 Black at a $100 discount (as discussed in the prior section) - if they sign up for at least a full year of Plus membership. Given that a year of Plus costs $50, HERO9 Black is essentially offering a "free" discount.

While this does indicate that GoPro's gross margin profile might be slightly less favorable on this camera, we like the fact that this promotion has helped drive Plus subscribers to a new record - especially because GoPro Plus results are an important driver of the GoPro bullish thesis.

Alongside its October 6 sales report, GoPro also noted that GoPro Plus subscribers had soared "past 500k." As of the end of Q2 (the June quarter), GoPro counted only 372k subscribers, up 17k sequentially and 57% y/y. This indicates that in Q3, GoPro added ~130k net-new Plus subscribers - substantially higher than its pre-launch quarterly run-rate.

GoPro Plus is a relatively new offering, so we have yet to see how sticky subscribers are, especially after the one-year "free" period offered by the HERO9 discount expires. But until then, these robust GoPro Plus adds will be an important recurring revenue and gross margin driver for the company.

Nick Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO, commented as follows in the press release:

Our paid GoPro subscriber count is ahead of where we expected to be at this time and bodes well for us to exceed our previously-stated target of 600,000 to 700,000 paid subscribers by year-end."

Having 700k Plus subscribers by year-end would indicate that GoPro would generate ~$35-$40 million in annualized recurring revenue (~4-5% of consensus expectations for annual revenue), which is a strong start for a company that up until recently sold exclusively hardware.

Key takeaways

GoPro has proven its ability to execute as a niche camera vendor that is also tacking on a rapidly growing services offering. The fact that GoPro's latest camera is seeing >3x y/y growth versus the prior launch is a strong indicator that the company has found a stable market and a reliable replacement cycle for its products. Stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.