TYME-18 has impressive preclinical data showing 11 of 12 mice showing complete responses to their treatment. Now, we wait to see what route Tyme will pick for TYME-18's IND.

Tyme is matching SM-88 up against pancreatic cancer in the 2nd and 3rd lines of treatment. If approved, SM-88 will be the first FDA approved product for 3rd-line treatment.

Tyme Technologies (TYME) has been a disappointing investment thus far, however, I believe this will be a great "bamboo" investment as we approach the company's pivotal trial readouts for their SM-88 product in pancreatic cancer. In addition, the company has joined the COVID-19 battle by testing their TYME-19 product candidate’s antiviral attributes. If these efforts are successful, we could see the share price rocket as the Street is forced to recognize the company’s technology and the long-term investment opportunity in TYME.

I intend to provide a brief background on the company's technology and pipeline. In addition, I will lay out a case for a speculative investment ahead of the company's pivotal trial readout. Finally, I discuss my strategy for accumulating a larger position in the coming weeks and months in anticipation of a rapid move in the share price.

Figure 1: TYME Pipeline (Source: TYME)

The Science

Tyme is looking to take advantage of the Warburg effect by developing first-in-class compounds that sabotage cancer cells by disrupting their cancer metabolism with multiple mechanisms of action.

TYME’s lead product candidate, SM-88, is a proprietary CMBT investigational compound that is expected to modify cancer metabolism by altering cancer cell functions and tumor processes. Some of these processes might be disrupting amino acid transport, protein production, or autophagy. SM-88 could also alter the immune dynamics of the tumor microenvironment, thus, killing the target cancer cells by disrupting its ability to perform the necessary process to survive.

TYME-18 is another of TYME’s cancer metabolism-based compounds but this one is designed for inter-tumoral delivery. TYME-18 is a proprietary surfactant combined with a specific steroid acid that is intended to alter the permeability of the cancer cell membranes to allow toxic byproducts to disrupt the cancer cell’s metabolism.

The Data

SM-88 has had some impressive data come from their Part 1 of the company's TYME-88 Panc trial, with the overall survival being favorable compared to 19 other prospective pancreatic cancer trials. In addition, Part 1 of TYME-88 Panc data showed at least an 80% reduction in the circulating tumor cells "CTCs" with a 60% cut in the risk of death. The company also reported the clinical benefit rate of 44%, with patients showing stable disease and partial responses. Keep in mind, most advanced patients rarely show any response to treatments, so any reduction in CTCs and improvement in overall survival should be celebrated.

In addition to its encouraging efficacy, SM-88 has a tolerable safety profile, which is incredibly important when dealing with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer patients. The TYME-88 Panc Part 1 study also revealed that SM-88 was well-tolerated, with only 2 of 49 patients experiences serious adverse events, that was at least potentially related to therapy.

TYME has also shown impressive results when been matched against prostate and breast cancers. SM-88’s Phase II for recurrent prostate cancer reported that 100% of subjects were free of metastatic progression, and 87% of them were radiographic progression-free after six months.

The first human trial of SM-88 in breast cancer was for compassionate use experience, but TYME has collected a model of roughly 25 patients with metastatic breast cancer. The overall response rate was 44% and there was no indication of resistance based on hormone receptor status or drug-related adverse events.

As for TYME-18, preclinical data revealed that 11 out of 12 mice treated with TYME-18 had complete responses of their tumors inside of two weeks. Whereas, all mice in the control group had continued tumor growth. Notably, there were no reported local or systemic toxicities in the TYME-18 treated animals.

TYME-19 Takes On COVID-19

Recently, TYME publicized that they have established the TYME-19 program, which apparently has some anti-viral properties that could treat patients with COVID-19. So far, TYME-19 appears to be similar to the company’s oncology agent, TYME-18. Allegedly, TYME-19’s synthetic bile acid has antiviral properties, and has the product candidate has performed well in preclinical experiments against COVID-19. According to the company, “TYME-19 repeatedly prevented COVID-19 viral replication without attributable cytotoxicity to the treated cells.” TYME-19 has displayed some aptitude to inhibit viral replication and physically degrade viruses through solubilizing the shielding lipid layer and additional structural components. As a result, the virus will not be able to bind to the cell, thus preventing infection.

Many of my other speculative biotech/pharma companies have decided to test one of their leading therapeutics against COVID-19, so I am not surprised Tyme decided to join the party. I would like to see some additional data and explanation on the mechanism of action. Perhaps we will get some clarification in the coming weeks as the company attempts to start a proof-of-concept study.

The TYME Opportunity

TYME has a promising list of pipeline candidates that are looking to take on some of the worst diseases and conditions where their therapeutic options are limited. TYME continues to investigate the effects of SM-88 and TYME-18 in multiple cancer models in order to determine development paths in monotherapy and possibly in combination. If all goes well, both of their product candidates could be a major player in numerous oncology indications and possibly COVID-19.

TYME’s CMBT product candidates will have large addressable markets that go into the tens of billions of dollars (Figure 2).

Figure 2: TYME Market Opportunity (Source: TYME)

What is more, the company has an impressive IP of about 190 patent applications granted and/or pending around the globe and covers composition, methods, manufacturing, and use patents extending past 2032. So, we can say that the company could be the CMBT leader for almost a decade before the competition, and generics can take their market.

Furthermore, we should have an idea if the company will have the data to get SM-88 on the market for pancreatic cancer in the next year or so. If approved, the company will already have the sarcoma, prostate, and breast cancer indications in play and we could see a quick label expansion to reach into their larger addressable markets. Indeed, we cannot expect TYME to take the lion’s share of the pancreatic cancer market, but just 5% could yield $255M in revenue. The industry’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, so we should see a market cap of roughly $1.28B. Considering TYME’s current market cap is about $125M, we can say that TYME is worthy of speculative investment.

Near-Term Downside Risk

I believe the near-term downside risk comes from the company’s financials and cash position. At the end of June, the company had about $21.3M and expects to burn between $7M and $8M per quarter for the fiscal year 2021. So, the company will most likely look to employ their hefty shelf offering of $25OM in the coming quarters to fund their pipeline and keep the lights on. I don’t expect the market to commit to TYME until they are able to secure enough funding to get them to the PANC pivotal trial readout. At that time, they would be eligible for a $20M payment from Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) and would have the data required to file for approval by the FDA. Until then, TYME investors need to remain patient and accept the abysmal share price.

My Plan Watering My Bamboo

Tyme Technologies continues to deliver astonishing results that are accumulating a case that TYME’s cancer metabolism-based therapies “CMBTs” could be a new class of oncology agents that could change the way we treat a variety of cancers. I believe the ultimate evidence will be displayed when the company reveals the data from the company’s first pivotal trial for SM-88 in third-line pancreatic cancer. If the data is satisfactory, we should see an increase in attention from the market as investors recognize SM-88’s ability to treat arguably the worst cancer prognosis. Sadly, the market has yet to appreciate TYME’s prospects and the share price remains dormant ahead of these critical readouts (Figure 3).

Figure 3: TYME Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Admittedly, the 3rd line pancreatic indication is not going to make SM-88 a blockbuster drug, but it could validate SM-88’s ability to treat some of the worst oncology indications. Considering this prospect, I believe the case is strong enough to start accumulating a hefty position ahead of these data readouts while the share price is dormant. I like to classify these types of investments as “bamboo investments” because it can take an extended period of time to sprout… but once it does… it grows at an astonishing rate. I intend to continue to frequently “water” my TYME position in order to cultivate a huge return in the coming years. Overall, I intend to let me bamboo investment grow for at least five more years and will not look to trim the position unless the company fails to hit the primary endpoint in the SM-88 PANC Part 2 study.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TYME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.