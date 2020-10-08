Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is an energy company specializing in the production of liquefied natural gas. This is a segment of the energy economy that has a great deal of promise as governments around the world seek to reduce their carbon emissions, although it has suffered a few setbacks due to overcapacity concerns and the recent pandemic. The long-term fundamentals for the sector are quite positive, though. That does not necessarily mean that Cheniere Energy is a great investment however, since it depends on the price we pay and the finances of the company. In this article, we will analyze the company and attempt to determine if it is a good investment at the present time.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is one of the only energy companies that is specifically focused on the production of liquefied natural gas. This is a form of natural gas that has been converted into a liquid via a cooling process to allow it to be easily transported across the ocean in specially-designed tankers. It is necessary to perform this conversion because natural gas is a gas that will expand to fill any container that it is placed in. Thus, this conversion is necessary in order to export natural gas from North America to Europe or Asia.

Cheniere Energy owns and operates two liquefaction plants along the Gulf Coast. One of these is the Sabine Pass facility in southwest Louisiana and the other is the Corpus Christi facility in Texas. Of the two, the Sabine Pass facility is considerably larger. Although both facilities are currently operating, Cheniere Energy is working to expand both of them by adding another liquefaction train to both facilities. Once these expansions are complete, the Sabine Pass facility will be capable of producing thirty million tons of liquefied natural gas annually and the Corpus Christi facility will be capable of producing fifteen million tons annually.

One thing that we clearly see here is that Cheniere Energy lacks diversification, which differentiates it from other energy companies that also operate liquefaction plants like Kinder Morgan (KMI). This could be either a good thing or a bad thing depending on what happens in the market for the substance. Therefore, let us have a look at how exactly the market looks.

LNG Market Fundamentals

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, the long-term fundamentals for liquefied natural gas are quite positive. This is partly due to the efforts of various national and regional governments to reduce their respective nations' carbon emissions out of fear of climate change. One way to do that is to switch from coal and oil over to natural gas because natural gas burns much cleaner than any other fossil fuels. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for natural gas globally is expected to increase by 36% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

This demand growth for natural gas will drive the demand for liquefied natural gas. This is because the United States is one of the few areas of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of natural gas to meet this demand and it must be converted into a liquefied form to be exported.

Numerous energy companies have already made a move to benefit from this growing demand. As I pointed out in a previous article, a record amount of new liquefaction capacity received a green light to construct back in 2019. This has prompted some analysts to predict that the market may end up being oversupplied with liquefied natural gas. However, that does not appear to be the case. In fact, according to Wood Mackenzie, the demand for liquefied natural gas will exceed the supply of it by 2025 and the problem will only get worse from there:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Cheniere Energy

As we can see above, the demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to exceed the supply of the compound by more than 100 million tons annually by 2030. This is largely due to the pandemic. As I have pointed out before, the fact that many energy companies have been suffering financial stress due to the low energy prices has led to a number of liquefied natural gas projects being cancelled. As we can see here, a huge number of projects that were expected to be greenlighted this year have now been cancelled and while some of them were deferred next year, the total between the two years is still much lower than it once was:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Cheniere Energy

This emerging mismatch between supply and demand is the reason why Cheniere Energy is expanding its two facilities as it is trying to increase its capacity to meet this demand. This certainly appears to be a reasonably responsible decision.

Another thing that many have been concerned about is that the pandemic combined with the warm winter reduced demand for liquefied natural gas. In fact, this is not accurate. The demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia over the first half of 2020 was higher than it was in the first half of 2019:

Source: Bloomberg, IHS Markit, Cheniere Energy

Globally, the demand for the compound was up 4% over the period. Admittedly, this may not have been as strong a growth rate as some were hoping for but it does still represent growth. The number of projects that we saw cancelled due to the pandemic more than offset this. Thus, it does indeed appear that the market for liquefied natural gas remains quite strong and is actually not likely to be oversupplied in the near future but is in fact more likely to be insufficiently supplied in a few years. Cheniere Energy may be able to take advantage of this.

Financial Considerations

Until fairly recently, there were no liquefied natural gas plants in the United States. Admittedly, one of the reasons for this is that the natural gas in the United States was technologically and economically infeasible to access. In addition to this, liquefied natural gas plants are extremely expensive to construct. As this is the only thing Cheniere Energy does, it had to incur substantial capital expenses that were not offset by revenues from other sources such as oil or gas sales. In order to fund these capital expenditures, Cheniere Energy had to take on enormous amounts of debt. This is one of the biggest risks of the company.

As of June 30, 2020, Cheniere Energy had a net debt of $29.005 billion compared to only $422 million in shareowners' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 68.73. This is one of the highest ratios in the industry and that represents a very real concern. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is because the company has to make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. In addition, the company needs to pay off its debt upon maturity either by refinancing it or paying it off with cash. Thus, should some event occur that causes the company's cash flow to decline, a high debt load could push it into bankruptcy. This is what happened to companies such as Linn Energy back in the middle of the decade. Unfortunately, energy is a volatile industry and these types of disruptions are fairly common due to commodity price volatility. Thus, an energy company should generally not run a debt load this high because of the potential risks.

Another concern involves the company's free cash flow or lack thereof. As you are no doubt well aware, free cash flow is the money left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that the company has available to do things like fund its expansion, pay off its debt, or pay a dividend to its stockholders. In the trailing twelve-month period, Cheniere Energy had a negative free cash flow of $430 million. Thus, the company was unable to fund its own growth internally and had to resort to raising money externally. This is not a sustainable situation over any kind of extended period.

Fortunately, Cheniere Energy is making an effort to change this due to the full construction program on its plants largely being complete. It actually managed to achieve this in each of the past three quarters, reporting a positive cash flow in each of them:

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Free Cash Flow $27,000 $18,000 $272,000 $-747,000

(all figures in thousands)

Management is optimistic that this will continue as its very expensive capital spending program winds down. At that point, the company will be able to take the positive cash flow that it generates from selling the liquefied natural gas that it produces abroad and use it to pay down its debt. This would reduce interest costs, allowing for more cash to flow down to the bottom line:

Source: Cheniere Energy

This strategy is certainly not without risks, however. The biggest one is the spread at which the company purchases the natural gas and the price that it receives for the liquefied natural gas. While the company does use a variety of methods to manage this risk, these methods are not entirely effective. Thus, there are certainly risks that the company may not be able to execute on its plans and in the chance that it does not achieve the margins that it expects then the debt load could become an existential problem here. While the fundamentals for liquefied natural gas are quite strong, investors that want to bet on the future of this sector may be better off picking a more diversified company that has a substantial interest in the sector like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A).

