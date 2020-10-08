Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended October 4, 2020

Rupert showed why Pahtavaara could be the best development-stage gold project in Europe.

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: opaxe)

Where AuEq (g/t) is the gold-equivalent grade, z is the number of listed components (e.g. Au, Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, Li2O, Sn, Co, etc.), ρn and Vn are the mass concentration and market value of the nth component in the list, respectively, and V Au is the market value of gold. Gold has been chosen as the metal equivalent for all conversions as it is the most widely-used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept. - opaxe

(Source: opaxe)

1) Pahtavaara gold project in Finland

On October 1, Rupert Resources (OTCPK:RUPRF) released a new batch of drill results from its Pahtavaara property and the best interception was 167m @ 4.2g/t Au from 213m in hole 120071. This is equal to 678(AuEq.)m and I think it cements Pahtavaara position as the best development-stage gold project in Europe.

(Source: Rupert Resources)

Pahtavaara is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone belt in northern Finland, just 50km away from Agnico Eagle’s (NYSE:AEM)Kittila operation, which is Europe’s largest gold mine.It’s a former mine discovered by the Geological Survey of Finland in 1986, which produced almost 450,000 ounces of gold between 1996 and 2014. The 0.5Mtpa mill still stands. (Source: Rupert Resources)

Rupert has been delivering impressive drill results from the project, often topping the charts in Europe over the past two years.

(Source: Rupert Resources)

Pahtavaara currently has a mineral resource of 474,000 ounces of gold in the inferred category, and this is expected to increase several times thanks to Rupert’s drilling success.

(Source: Rupert Resources)

Rupert is currently conducting a 50,000m drill campaign and is well-funded for the next year with around C$30 million ($22.6 million) in cash.

Agnico Eagle holds a 14.9% stake in Rupert, while the founders and managers have over 50%.

2) Yaramoko gold project in Burkina Faso

On September 30, Roxgold (OTCQX:OTCQX:ROGFF)announced infill drilling results from the 55 Zone at its Yaramoko mine complex and the best drill result was 6m @ 77.2g/t Au from 38m in hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-003. This is equal to 463(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Roxgold)

Yaramoko is located in central Burkina Faso and is expected to produce 120,000 - 130,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) around $930-$990 per ounce in 2020.

(Source: Roxgold)

(Source: Roxgold)

As of 2018, the operation had reserves of 658,000 ounces so exploration is crucial to extend the life of mine.

(Source: Roxgold)

Roxgold also owns the Seguela project in the Ivory Coast, which I covered in SA in May 2020.

According to a preliminary economic assessment released in April 2020, the net present value attributable to the company's 90% interest in Seguela is $268 million and the internal rate of return stands at 66%.

(Source: Roxgold)

3) Sanbradogold mine in Burkina Faso

On September 30, West African Resources (OTC:OTCPK:WFRSF) announced that it has intercepted 15.5m @ 20.5 g/t Au from 852m in hole TAN20-DD236 beneath reserves at the M1 South Deposit at its Sanbrado mine. This is equal to 318(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 5m @ 52.2g/t Au.

(Source: West African Resources)

Sanbrado is located in central Burkina Faso and it entered production earlier in 2020.

(Source: West African Resources)

According to the updated feasibility study on Sanbrado from 2019, the mine is set to have an initial 10-year mine life, including 6.5 years of underground mining. The operation will produce an average of 153koz of gold per year over the LOM at AISC of around $650 per ounce.

I like the exploration potential here as more than 1,4Moz of gold can be converted from resources to reserves.

(Source: West African Resources)

I covered West African Resources on SA just after Sabrado was opened and shares of the company have soared by 50% since then.

Conclusion

Rupert has been delivering great drill results from Pahtavaara and I view the latter as one of the best gold projects in Europe. I think Agnico Eagle might be interested in acquiring the property as there will be synergies with Kittila. However, Rupert looks overvalued at the moment as its market capitalization has soared to more than $670 million.

Yaramoko is a relatively small gold mine with low AISC, which has a limited mine life. Roxgold’s Seguela project looks more compelling as the latter’s NPV stands at $431 million at $1,850 per ounce of gold. I think Roxgold looks a little overvalued at the moment as its market capitalization is above $470 million.

I view Sabrado as one of the best gold mines in West Africa and the project is set to become even better with a reserve update expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. I think West African Resources should be worth at least $0.90 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.